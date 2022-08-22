ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Yardbarker

Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'

Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

NFL Preseason Week 3 TV schedule

The third and final week of NFL preseason football takes place this week. While some teams will play starters in what used to be the dress-rehearsal week, most will continue opting to play backups and fringe roster players looking to make one final push toward making the 53-man roster or 16-man practice squad.
NFL
NBC Sports

Texans to sign Matt Ammendola

Houston is solving a kicker problem. With Ka'imi Fairbairn dealing with a short-term injury, the Texans are signing Matt Ammendola to kick for them in Thursday’s preseason game against the 49ers. Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets last year after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State. He...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Giants sign Tanner Hudson

The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Titans worked out Kurt Benkert

The Titans worked out free agent quarterback Kurt Benkert on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Tennessee has Logan Woodside and rookie Malik Willis behind Ryan Tannehill. The Packers cut Benkert on June 17, and he has remained a free agent since. He worked out for the Texans on...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Genard Avery signing with Bucs

Linebacker Genard Avery didn’t need long to find a new home. A day after the Steelers cut him earlier this week, Avery agreed to terms with the Buccaneers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. The Browns made Avery a fifth-round choice in 2018, and he has played 53...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers: I think Jordan Love has definitely become a master of the offense

Barring something unforeseen, Packers quarterback Jordan Love has played his last action of 2022 with Thursday’s preseason finale against the Chiefs. Love received some praise from head coach Matt LaFleur, who said the quarterback displayed maturity and “a lot of good things” during the game. He finished 16-of-26 passing for 148 yards with an interception.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Shane Lemieux is not expected to return “anytime soon”

Giants offensive guard Shane Lemieux injured his foot in the first preseason game against the Patriots. He has not practiced since and is expected to miss time into the regular season. “Don’t expect him anytime soon,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said, via Art Stapleton of northjersey.com. If the...
NFL
NBC Sports

How reports from NFL practices impact 49ers trade talks

The NFL mandates that practices during training camp must be open to the media. With the conclusion of practice on Tuesday, the 49ers shut their gate to the practice field until next season. That means no more first-hand accounts from the media on completion percentages, which players are looking good...
NFL
NBC Sports

Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice

Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NFL
Rams should suspend Aaron Donald (and if they don’t the NFL should)

Few currently disagree with the notion that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald should be suspended for his behavior at Thursday’s joint practice with the Bengals. Players who swing helmets should always face significant punishment, regardless of whether the incident results in a serious injury. Otherwise, guys will keep swinging helmets until someone suffers a serious injury — and then the NFL will act surprised that someone was seriously injured after getting hit by a helmet.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Panthers have called Jets about Denzel Mims

Denzel Mims and Matt Rhule could be headed for a reunion. According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the Panthers have called the Jets about potentially trading for Mims. Mims, whose agent put out a statement on Thursday publicly requesting a trade, played under Rhule at Baylor. He caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards with 12 touchdowns in 2019 — the year before the Panthers hired Rhule. Mims also had 1,000 yards in 2017.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

How Lance looked in 49ers' preseason finale against Texans

HOUSTON — Trey Lance took 22 snaps Thursday night in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the quarterback is ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. At least, that’s what the 49ers are counting on. Lance completed 7 of 11 passes...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

What we learned in 49ers' preseason finale loss to Texans

HOUSTON — The 49ers wrapped up their preseason on Thursday night with a 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the club has five days to whittle their roster down to the regular-season limit of 53 players. All teams must trim their rosters by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX

