Middleburg man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, active warrant for drug possessionZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
saturdaytradition.com
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
NBC Sports
Andrew Whitworth backs away from comments strongly suggesting that the Cowboys have called him
As Andrew Whitworth makes the transition from football player to member of football media, he’s gotten a quick lesson in the impact that his words can have. And he’s currently trying to put some of those words back in the tube. In a sideline interview during Thursday night’s...
Mike Martz Says Justin Fields Needs to Be a Backup
Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz slammed the current regime's talent and called for Justin Fields to be a backup with another team.
NBC Sports
Aaron Donald swings helmet in wild practice fight between Rams, Bengals
Apparently it's fight season in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals -- last year's Super Bowl participants -- became the latest teams to throw down at a joint practice Thursday, and this one was pretty intense. Here's a description of the fight, per reporters in attendance.
Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'
Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
Cincy Jungle
NFL Preseason Week 3 TV schedule
The third and final week of NFL preseason football takes place this week. While some teams will play starters in what used to be the dress-rehearsal week, most will continue opting to play backups and fringe roster players looking to make one final push toward making the 53-man roster or 16-man practice squad.
NBC Sports
Texans to sign Matt Ammendola
Houston is solving a kicker problem. With Ka'imi Fairbairn dealing with a short-term injury, the Texans are signing Matt Ammendola to kick for them in Thursday’s preseason game against the 49ers. Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets last year after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State. He...
NBC Sports
Watch 48-year-old Terrell Owens run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash
Even at nearly 50, Terrell Owens runs a very fast 40. The 48-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver clocked 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Wednesday, per one timekeeper, showing he still has NFL-caliber speed more than a decade after his retirement. Competing in what the Fan Controlled Football...
NBC Sports
Giants sign Tanner Hudson
The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
NBC Sports
Titans worked out Kurt Benkert
The Titans worked out free agent quarterback Kurt Benkert on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Tennessee has Logan Woodside and rookie Malik Willis behind Ryan Tannehill. The Packers cut Benkert on June 17, and he has remained a free agent since. He worked out for the Texans on...
NBC Sports
Genard Avery signing with Bucs
Linebacker Genard Avery didn’t need long to find a new home. A day after the Steelers cut him earlier this week, Avery agreed to terms with the Buccaneers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. The Browns made Avery a fifth-round choice in 2018, and he has played 53...
Best and Worst Fantasy Draft Picks in Round 1: Austin Ekeler Reigns, Davante Adams Risk
Any first-round pick is a good player, but many variables go into making a smart pick.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers: I think Jordan Love has definitely become a master of the offense
Barring something unforeseen, Packers quarterback Jordan Love has played his last action of 2022 with Thursday’s preseason finale against the Chiefs. Love received some praise from head coach Matt LaFleur, who said the quarterback displayed maturity and “a lot of good things” during the game. He finished 16-of-26 passing for 148 yards with an interception.
NBC Sports
Shane Lemieux is not expected to return “anytime soon”
Giants offensive guard Shane Lemieux injured his foot in the first preseason game against the Patriots. He has not practiced since and is expected to miss time into the regular season. “Don’t expect him anytime soon,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said, via Art Stapleton of northjersey.com. If the...
NBC Sports
How reports from NFL practices impact 49ers trade talks
The NFL mandates that practices during training camp must be open to the media. With the conclusion of practice on Tuesday, the 49ers shut their gate to the practice field until next season. That means no more first-hand accounts from the media on completion percentages, which players are looking good...
NBC Sports
Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice
Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NBC Sports
Rams should suspend Aaron Donald (and if they don’t the NFL should)
Few currently disagree with the notion that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald should be suspended for his behavior at Thursday’s joint practice with the Bengals. Players who swing helmets should always face significant punishment, regardless of whether the incident results in a serious injury. Otherwise, guys will keep swinging helmets until someone suffers a serious injury — and then the NFL will act surprised that someone was seriously injured after getting hit by a helmet.
NBC Sports
Report: Panthers have called Jets about Denzel Mims
Denzel Mims and Matt Rhule could be headed for a reunion. According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the Panthers have called the Jets about potentially trading for Mims. Mims, whose agent put out a statement on Thursday publicly requesting a trade, played under Rhule at Baylor. He caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards with 12 touchdowns in 2019 — the year before the Panthers hired Rhule. Mims also had 1,000 yards in 2017.
NBC Sports
How Lance looked in 49ers' preseason finale against Texans
HOUSTON — Trey Lance took 22 snaps Thursday night in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the quarterback is ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. At least, that’s what the 49ers are counting on. Lance completed 7 of 11 passes...
NBC Sports
What we learned in 49ers' preseason finale loss to Texans
HOUSTON — The 49ers wrapped up their preseason on Thursday night with a 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the club has five days to whittle their roster down to the regular-season limit of 53 players. All teams must trim their rosters by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
