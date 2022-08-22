Read full article on original website
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
ETOnline.com
'Selling the OC's Alex Hall Reacts to 'Villain' Label and Unpacks the Alexandra Jarvis/Rose Drama (Exclusive)
Alex Hall is processing the transition from realtor to reality TV realtor. The 32-year-old mom of two stars on Netflix's Selling the OC, a spinoff of the mega-hit Selling Sunset, and is arguably the new series' answer to Chrishell Stause. "I'm receiving the positive feedback really, really well," she tells...
ETOnline.com
Brittany Snow's Husband Tyler Stanaland Sets the Record Straight on 'Selling the OC' Kissing Incident
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched Selling the OC. Selling the OC, Selling Sunset's latest spinoff, premiered on Netflix Wednesday, and while the show is mostly about selling multi-million-dollar homes in California's affluent Orange County neighborhoods, there was plenty of in-office drama too. There were agents arguing over listings and even a moment between co-stars Tyler Stanaland -- who is married to Pitch Perfect star, Brittany Snow -- and Kayla Cardona, that crossed the line and had the whole office talking.
PopSugar
Elizabeth Olsen Portrays Candy Montgomery in HBO Max's True-Crime Series "Love & Death"
Forty years after Candy Montgomery killed her friend Betty Gore with an axe, the infamous true-crime story will be revisited in yet another limited series. HBO Max's "Love & Death" stars Elizabeth Olsen as the Texas housewife in a story inspired by John Bloom and Jim Atkinson's 1984 book titled "Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs," as well as a collection of articles from Texas Monthly ("Love & Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I & II").
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins The Boys Season 4 in a Recurring Role
Another Supernatural alum is making their way to The Boys. Jeffrey Dean Morgan will recur in Season 4 of Prime Video’s superhero satire, reuniting him with former Supernatural boss and current Boys showrunner Eric Kripke. Details on Morgan’s role are being kept firmly under wraps. This marks the third Supernatural reunion on the show after Jim Beaver appeared as Secretary of Defense Robert A. Singer in Season 1, and Jensen Ackles joined Season 3 as Soldier Boy. (Spoiler alert: Ackles’ character likely won’t be back next season). Kripke previously expressed his intent to get Morgan on the show, tweeting ahead of Season...
NME
First look released of Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for Netflix series
Netflix has released a teaser of Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer from upcoming series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Co-created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Ian Brennan (The Politician), the 10-episode series will follow the life and crimes of the American serial killer, largely told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.
Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason
Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
Garcelle Beauvais' Son Speaks Out About Hateful Online Comments: 'I Just Want to Be a Normal Kid'
Garcelle Beauvais is sharing a powerful message from her teenage son after he faced harassment from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers online. In an Instagram Story shared on Wednesday, Garcelle reposted a message from Jax, one of her 14-year-old twins, in response to the harsh comments he's been receiving online as the show's 12th season continues to air.
Girlfriend of Late Football Star Spencer Webb Announces Pregnancy: 'We Created an Angel'
Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of the late college football player Spencer Webb, announced she is expecting a baby more than a month after the Oregon tight end died in a rock sliding accident. On Monday, the model shared the pregnancy news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding a...
People
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married! Inside the 'Vanderpump Rules' Couple's Mexico Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies!. The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot on Tuesday in front of their closest family and friends at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico, PEOPLE exclusively confirms. "I just wanted us to have a good time...
ETOnline.com
Jonathan Knight Reveals He Secretly Married Longtime Boyfriend Harley Rodriguez (Exclusive)
Jonathan Knight is officially off the market! ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the New Kids on the Block band member and Farmhouse Fixer star on the set of the HGTV series about the show's second season and getting married to his longtime love, Harley Rodriguez, in secret. "It is so...
'Boy Meets World' star Rider Strong reveals why he and Ben Savage 'didn't get along that well' when the show started
Rider Strong said on his "Boy Meets World" rewatch podcast that he initially didn't get along with Savage because he was a "northern California snob."
ETOnline.com
'The Winchesters': New Promo for 'Supernatural' Prequel Teases John and Mary's Beginning (Exclusive)
Time to go back to the beginning. The Winchesters, the Supernatural prequel series debuting on The CW this fall, premiered a new minute-long promo ahead of its Oct. 11 launch, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the upcoming drama, which shifts the focus to Sam and Dean Winchester's parents.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's Sons Address Her Burial Site at Hollywood Forever Cemetery: 'She Also Belongs to Her Fans'
In Hollywood, forever. Anne Heche's sons are addressing their choice for the late actress' final resting place. The actress' 20-year-old son, Homer, released a statement on Tuesday, via his rep, on behalf of himself and his 13-year-old half-brother, Atlas Tupper, regarding the family's choice to inter Heche's ashes at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
LaTisha Chong, Hairstylist to Tracee Ellis Ross, Dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the hairstylist who counted Serena Williams and Telfar Clemens as collaborators, has died at age 32. The reported cause of death was metastatic breast cancer.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Inside Mecca Brands' New Sydney Flagship Chong’s clientele included Serena Williams, whom she worked with on the star athlete’s September issue of American Vogue revealing Williams’ decision to begin stepping back from tennis. Chong also worked with multihyphenate Tracee Ellis Ross on a range of projects, from the Met Gala to Pattern Beauty campaigns. “I met LaTisha in September 2021 when we worked...
Jamie Campbell Bower said 'Stranger Things' fans tried to get him to apologize to costar Joseph Quinn for Eddie's death
Jamie Campbell Bower said that he's "not sorry" for the death of Joseph Quinn's character, Eddie, in season four of "Stranger Things."
People
Nicole Kidman Showcases Fiery Hair as She Flexes Her Toned Muscles in 'Perfect' Cover Shoot
Nicole Kidman is pulling a major flex as magazine cover model!. The Oscar-winning actress, 55, debuts a mod, new hairstyle––not to mention toned muscles––on the cover of the new issue of British publication Perfect. Kidman shows off seriously toned biceps, abs and quads in the photo,...
