Charleston, SC

ETOnline.com

Brittany Snow's Husband Tyler Stanaland Sets the Record Straight on 'Selling the OC' Kissing Incident

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched Selling the OC. Selling the OC, Selling Sunset's latest spinoff, premiered on Netflix Wednesday, and while the show is mostly about selling multi-million-dollar homes in California's affluent Orange County neighborhoods, there was plenty of in-office drama too. There were agents arguing over listings and even a moment between co-stars Tyler Stanaland -- who is married to Pitch Perfect star, Brittany Snow -- and Kayla Cardona, that crossed the line and had the whole office talking.
PopSugar

Elizabeth Olsen Portrays Candy Montgomery in HBO Max's True-Crime Series "Love & Death"

Forty years after Candy Montgomery killed her friend Betty Gore with an axe, the infamous true-crime story will be revisited in yet another limited series. HBO Max's "Love & Death" stars Elizabeth Olsen as the Texas housewife in a story inspired by John Bloom and Jim Atkinson's 1984 book titled "Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs," as well as a collection of articles from Texas Monthly ("Love & Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I & II").
TVLine

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins The Boys Season 4 in a Recurring Role

Another Supernatural alum is making their way to The Boys. Jeffrey Dean Morgan will recur in Season 4 of Prime Video’s superhero satire, reuniting him with former Supernatural boss and current Boys showrunner Eric Kripke. Details on Morgan’s role are being kept firmly under wraps. This marks the third Supernatural reunion on the show after Jim Beaver appeared as Secretary of Defense Robert A. Singer in Season 1, and Jensen Ackles joined Season 3 as Soldier Boy. (Spoiler alert: Ackles’ character likely won’t be back next season). Kripke previously expressed his intent to get Morgan on the show, tweeting ahead of Season...
NME

First look released of Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for Netflix series

Netflix has released a teaser of Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer from upcoming series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Co-created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Ian Brennan (The Politician), the 10-episode series will follow the life and crimes of the American serial killer, largely told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims.
StyleCaster

Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason

Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
E! News

How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
Rachel Bilson
Mischa Barton
Tate Donovan
Melinda Clarke
Josh Schwartz
People

Garcelle Beauvais' Son Speaks Out About Hateful Online Comments: 'I Just Want to Be a Normal Kid'

Garcelle Beauvais is sharing a powerful message from her teenage son after he faced harassment from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers online. In an Instagram Story shared on Wednesday, Garcelle reposted a message from Jax, one of her 14-year-old twins, in response to the harsh comments he's been receiving online as the show's 12th season continues to air.
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche's Sons Address Her Burial Site at Hollywood Forever Cemetery: 'She Also Belongs to Her Fans'

In Hollywood, forever. Anne Heche's sons are addressing their choice for the late actress' final resting place. The actress' 20-year-old son, Homer, released a statement on Tuesday, via his rep, on behalf of himself and his 13-year-old half-brother, Atlas Tupper, regarding the family's choice to inter Heche's ashes at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
WWD

LaTisha Chong, Hairstylist to Tracee Ellis Ross, Dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the hairstylist who counted Serena Williams and Telfar Clemens as collaborators, has died at age 32. The reported cause of death was metastatic breast cancer.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Inside Mecca Brands' New Sydney Flagship Chong’s clientele included Serena Williams, whom she worked with on the star athlete’s September issue of American Vogue revealing Williams’ decision to begin stepping back from tennis. Chong also worked with multihyphenate Tracee Ellis Ross on a range of projects, from the Met Gala to Pattern Beauty campaigns. “I met LaTisha in September 2021 when we worked...
