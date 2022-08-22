Read full article on original website
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Wed... and Sofía Vergara Shares Pics!
It's official — "Modern Family's" Sarah Hyland and Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams are man and wife!. People magazine confirmed the longtime couple are officially married after three years of engagement and five years of togetherness. Sarah's former co-star Sofía Vergara shared several pics from the weekend wedding, revealing perfect...
Melanie Griffith looks stunning at her 65th birthday party with celebrity guests like Eva Longoria
Melanie Griffith celebrated her 65th birthday yesterday, and she looked amazing doing it. The actress celebrated at the San Vicente Bungalows members-only club in West Hollywood, and she was photographed heading in with a big smile and sizzling hot all-black look that included polka dot tights. ...
Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo
Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
A Little Girl Invited Prince George To Her Birthday Party—And Got A Royal Reply She’ll Treasure
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, likely receive countless invitations for their family to attend various events. Whether it’s for official state functions, charity gatherings or A-list social outings, we’re sure they have more requests than they have time to even consider, let alone answer. However, one little girl’s personal invitation issued to the couple’s eldest child, Prince George, caught the attention of the royal pair and prompted a response.
U.K.・
How Much Older Is Heidi Klum Than Her Husband Tom Kaulitz?
Find out what the age difference is between 'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz.
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing Dresses That the Designer Says Include a ‘Naughty’ Detail
If anyone can make sexy and "naughty" look regal and appropriate it's Kate Middleton. Here's the detail you may not have noticed about her polka dots dresses.
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos
Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
Marie Claire
Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding
Rewind to May 19, 2018, and the royal wedding was quite literally the only topic of conversation. We obsessed over Meghan Markle’s natural makeup—of course. But let us not forget, there were hundreds of guests with equally as gorgeous glam, including the one and only Serena Williams. The tennis pro arrived at Windsor Castle with braids that fell well below her butt, and that’s not an exaggeration. Curious as to how this hairstyle came together in a time crunch? Let’s just say Williams got a royal treatment.
bravotv.com
Gizelle Bryant Is On the Ultimate Girls Trip in France with Her Daughters
The RHOP cast member shared some sweet family photos from her recent trip abroad. Gizelle Bryant is ending the summer with an incredible vacation to France with her daughters. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently shared several epic photos from her trip abroad on instagram. Gizelle, who will...
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
Pierce Brosnan Gushes Over Wife & ‘Love’ Keely Shaye On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary
Pierce Bronson observed his 21st wedding anniversary with Keely Shaye Smith with a sweet throwback photo to the day he said, “I Do.” Pierce, 69, shared a picture of him and Keely, 58, from their wedding, along with a heartfelt message. “Happy Anniversary, my love Keely,” the GoldenEye star wrote on Aug. 5. “We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could [do] it all again.”
People
Sheryl Sandberg's Wedding Cake Took a 26-Hour Truck Ride from Duff Goldman's Baltimore Bakery
Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal's wedding cake was truly a labor of love. The pair — who tied the knot on Saturday at Trail Creek Ranch in Jackson, Wyoming — enlisted the help of Duff Goldman's Baltimore-based cake studio to design the four-tier wedding cake. But even more impressive than the delicate dessert itself is how it journeyed to the venue.
Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns In A $950 Dress That We Love
Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to show off her $950 cold shoulder dress and we're loving it!
‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding
The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
Comments / 2