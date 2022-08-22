ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Kimberly J. Brown Reveals The Dark Original Ending to ‘Halloweentown’

Now that spooky season has arrived, Halloweentown fans were surprised to learn a piece of trivia more than 23 years after the DCOM premiered on Disney Channel. Kimberly J. Brown, who portrayed Marnie Cromwell in the first three films, has been regularly using TikTok. She responded to a fan account @KristenCaaakes, who claimed that the first film originally had a different ending. In just three days, Brown's TikTok has received nearly a million views for the shocking alternate ending reveal.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Taylor Momsen
Person
Aj Michalka
Person
Daniella Monet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertainment Weekly#Disney Channel#Disney Tv#Lilly#Gossip Girl#Tiktok
PopCrush

Teen Hurt After Bride-to-Be Tells Her She’ll Ruin Wedding Photos Unless She Loses Weight

A teenage girl was devastated after her future aunt, Olivia, told her she needed to lose a "good amount of weight" in order to be included in her bridal party. Sharing her story on Reddit, the girl claimed her uncle's bride-to-be said she would "ruin the pictures" if she didn't lose weight ahead of the event. The teen explained her soon-to-be aunt texted her asking if she had "managed to lose some weight" so she could "include" the teen in the wedding.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Carson Daly: ‘I Thought I Was Going to Die’ at Woodstock ’99

The 22nd anniversary of Woodstock '99 recently passed, but the chaotic, riot-filled fest is back on the public radar thanks to the recent Netflix documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock '99. Former MTV VJ Carson Daly is among those who've reflected on the events of Woodstock '99 via social media, summing up his experience at the festival by stating, "All I can say is I thought I was going to die."
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Who Is Demi Lovato Dating? Meet New Boyfriend Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes

Demi Lovato has a new boyfriend and musical collaborator!. The 23-year-old Canadian independent punk/rap artist and Disney Channel alum stepped out publicly for the first time together earlier this month. On Aug. 16, the pair was photographed by The Daily Mail while hand-in-hand at the New York City restaurant Lavo. A source close to Lovato told People, "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopCrush

Everything Coming to Netflix in September

September on Netflix sees the return of one of the streaming service’s biggest shows: Cobra Kai, now back for its fifth season (and third on Netflix after its first two seasons debuted on YouTube). The ongoing battle between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do heats up with new alliances and even more returning characters from throughout The Karate Kid franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
PopCrush

Robert Downey Jr. Plays a Mexican Man in Shelved Jamie Foxx Comedy Movie

Jamie Foxx recently revealed that his directorial debut, All-Star Weekend, remains shelved and features Robert Downey Jr. playing a Mexican man. Apparently the unreleased comedy was filmed in 2016 and also stars Jeremy Piven, Benicio del Toro, Eva Longoria, and Gerard Butler. Foxx and Piven play best friends who win...
MOVIES
PopCrush

PopCrush

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy