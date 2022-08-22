Read full article on original website
‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Claims Jennifer Lopez Booted Dancers From Audition Because They Were Virgos
With fall around the corner, it is officially another season: the season of Virgos. However, a new claim states that Jennifer Lopez may not be fans of those who fall under that astrological sign. Glee star Heather Morris is now sharing that Lopez cut potential dancers from her tour audition...
Kimberly J. Brown Reveals The Dark Original Ending to ‘Halloweentown’
Now that spooky season has arrived, Halloweentown fans were surprised to learn a piece of trivia more than 23 years after the DCOM premiered on Disney Channel. Kimberly J. Brown, who portrayed Marnie Cromwell in the first three films, has been regularly using TikTok. She responded to a fan account @KristenCaaakes, who claimed that the first film originally had a different ending. In just three days, Brown's TikTok has received nearly a million views for the shocking alternate ending reveal.
Demi Lovato Reveals the Advice She’d Give to Disney Channel Stars Today (EXCLUSIVE)
Before becoming a Disney darling, Demi Lovato had a recurring role as Angela on the PBS children's show Barney & Friends. But she became an international sensation in 2008, after she joined the Disney Channel smash hit film Camp Rock alongside the Jonas Brothers. In an exclusive chat with PopCrush...
Anne Hathaway Starring in Movie Adaptation of Harry Styles-Inspired Fan Fic
While Harry Styles is set to head to the big screen with Don't Worry Darling, he is also headed there in another way. This time around, he is headed there via a fan fiction about him that stars Anne Hathaway. The movie is called The Idea of You and it...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Uninvited Sister Shows Up to Brother’s Wedding in Sparkly White Gown: ‘So Much Drama’ (PHOTO)
There's generally one common rule when it comes to weddings: If you're not the bride, don't wear white!. However, it seems one woman didn't get the memo as she showed up to her brother's wedding in a white, sparkly gown — after explicitly being told not to wear it.
Makeup Influencer Jaclyn Hill Reveals Ex-Husband Jon Hill Died in ‘Sudden Tragedy’
Jon Hill, musician and ex-husband of makeup influencer Jaclyn Hill, has died. He was 33. "The Hill family request privacy during this overtly difficult time," the beauty star wrote in an Instagram Story Friday (Aug. 12). A follow-up Instagram Story featured a photo of Jon alongside a message from his family.
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Really Took a Break From ‘The Voice’
Kelly Clarkson fans were devastated when they learned the "Stronger" singer wouldn't be returning to her position on the coaches panel for Season 22 of The Voice. But give the woman a break — and we mean literally. The singer recently sat down with the TODAY show to explain...
Teen Hurt After Bride-to-Be Tells Her She’ll Ruin Wedding Photos Unless She Loses Weight
A teenage girl was devastated after her future aunt, Olivia, told her she needed to lose a "good amount of weight" in order to be included in her bridal party. Sharing her story on Reddit, the girl claimed her uncle's bride-to-be said she would "ruin the pictures" if she didn't lose weight ahead of the event. The teen explained her soon-to-be aunt texted her asking if she had "managed to lose some weight" so she could "include" the teen in the wedding.
Olivia Wilde Reacts to Harry Styles Fans Who Hate Their Relationship
Oliva Wilde opened up about her experience with Harry Styles' fans. In particular, she got candid about how fans who have been critical of her relationship with the pop star are not indicative of the larger fandom. Wilde characterized Styles' following as a group of "deeply loving people" in the...
‘Mad Men’ Co-Stars Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Are Getting Divorced
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are getting divorced. The former Mad Men co-stars officially filed for divorce from each other after eight years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Kartheiser filed with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York on August 10. It's unclear why the two split.
Kate Gosselin’s Ex Jon Claims Reality TV Mom Dipped Into Her Kids’ Trust Funds
The family drama continues for Jon and Kate Gosselin, formerly of TLC's hit show Jon & Kate Plus 8. The reality TV stars have tip-toed their way back into the spotlight after Jon recently claimed his ex-wife took $100,000 out of their kids' trust funds. According to legal documents allegedly...
‘House of Hammer’ Trailer Details Years of Alleged Abuse by Armie Hammer: WATCH
Armie Hammer's family members and alleged victims speak out against the actor in the three-minute trailer for the Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer. The series is set to chronicle the accusations of sexual assault, cannibalism fantasies, branding threats and more that have been leveraged against The Social Network star. "I’m...
Carson Daly: ‘I Thought I Was Going to Die’ at Woodstock ’99
The 22nd anniversary of Woodstock '99 recently passed, but the chaotic, riot-filled fest is back on the public radar thanks to the recent Netflix documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock '99. Former MTV VJ Carson Daly is among those who've reflected on the events of Woodstock '99 via social media, summing up his experience at the festival by stating, "All I can say is I thought I was going to die."
Who Is Demi Lovato Dating? Meet New Boyfriend Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes
Demi Lovato has a new boyfriend and musical collaborator!. The 23-year-old Canadian independent punk/rap artist and Disney Channel alum stepped out publicly for the first time together earlier this month. On Aug. 16, the pair was photographed by The Daily Mail while hand-in-hand at the New York City restaurant Lavo. A source close to Lovato told People, "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."
Everything Coming to Netflix in September
September on Netflix sees the return of one of the streaming service’s biggest shows: Cobra Kai, now back for its fifth season (and third on Netflix after its first two seasons debuted on YouTube). The ongoing battle between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do heats up with new alliances and even more returning characters from throughout The Karate Kid franchise.
Woman Refuses to Attend Friend’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Wedding Officiated in ‘Made-Up Language’ From the Fantasy Series
A woman on Reddit is having second thoughts about attending her friends' Game of Thrones-themed wedding. She noted she's OK with a themed wedding, but she just can't get behind the couple having the ceremony spoken in a fake language from the hit HBO series. "My friend 'Lexa' is getting...
Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against ‘Coward’ Ex Kevin Federline
During a recent livestream, Nicki Minaj got candid with her opinion about Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline — particularly his recent public criticism of Britney. Nicki called Kevin a "clown" and a "coward" in the much-reposted clip of her Amp livestream. "That woman is a Sagittarius woman. She loves...
‘Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel Was Catfished and Stalked by a Fan When She Was a Child Star
Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel opened up about the time she got catfished by a much older fan. On the latest episode of the Boy Meets World podcast Pod Meets World, Fishel revealed she was catfished by an older man when she was only 12 years old. Fishel made...
Robert Downey Jr. Plays a Mexican Man in Shelved Jamie Foxx Comedy Movie
Jamie Foxx recently revealed that his directorial debut, All-Star Weekend, remains shelved and features Robert Downey Jr. playing a Mexican man. Apparently the unreleased comedy was filmed in 2016 and also stars Jeremy Piven, Benicio del Toro, Eva Longoria, and Gerard Butler. Foxx and Piven play best friends who win...
