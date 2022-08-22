Read full article on original website
‘True Blood’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Rutina Wesley and More
I wanna do bad things with you! True Blood hooked fans in with its dark depiction of vampire life in Bon Temps, Louisiana, in 2008, and its pull is still felt by many of the show’s fans today. From 2008 to 2014, viewers tuned in to see telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) attempt to […]
Popculture
'Ally McBeal' Sequel Planned With New Lead Star, Calista Flockhart Return
The Fox 90s legal dramedy Ally McBeal is poised for a comeback with an ABC sequel, which is currently in early development, Deadline reported. The new show, written and produced by Karin Gist, will reportedly follow a young Black woman who joins the original series' law firm fresh out of law school. The fledgling attorney may be the child of Ally McBeal's (Calista Flockhart) D.A roommate Renée Raddick, portrayed by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original series.
EW.com
Carrie Bradshaw's timeline
With six seasons of Sex and the City, the HBO Max reboot series And Just Like That, and The CW's spin-off series The Carrie Diaries to inspire us, here's our part-factual, part-fantasy take on Ms. Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) life. AGE 6. Love at first fashion: Carrie buys her first...
EW.com
Boy Meets World stars Ben Savage, Rider Strong 'didn't get along' until creating Cory and Shawn's handshake
They might have played best friends across seven seasons of the beloved ABC sitcom, but Boy Meets World stars Ben Savage and Rider Strong reportedly weren't an immediate match on set — that is, until they spent a weekend together improvising one of their characters' most adorable exchanges. "Ben...
Mark Harmon Weighs In on NCIS Exit for First Time, Reminds Fans Gibbs Is Alive
Ten months after Leroy Jethro Gibbs informed Tim that he would be staying behind in Alaska after cracking their latest case, NCIS vet Mark Harmon has weighed in on his alter ego’s sendoff. In a Season 19 DVD featurette shared by ET.com, Harmon explains how the opportunity to tackle “fresh” and “challenging” material is what kept him fronting the CBS drama for 18-plus seasons. He then alluded to Gibbs’ ultimate sendoff, which aired last Oct. 11 and saw the team’s “Boss” telling Special Agent McGee, “I’m not going back, Tim…. I’m not going back home,” while peacefully casting a line into an...
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Popculture
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster Reveals Emily Prentiss' New Look for Paramount+ Revival
Unit Chief Emily Prentiss is officially back to work at the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). As filming gets underway on Paramount+'s upcoming Criminal Minds revival series, franchise veteran Paget Brewster on Monday gave fans their first glimpse at her onscreen counterpart's new look, teasing that when Emily Prentiss returns to the screen, she will be "sassier, no filters."
Everything Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Have Said About Their Marriage
Built to make it! Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s 20-plus years of marriage have outlasted many Hollywood relationships. The couple seem as though they have figured out the magic formula to keeping the spark alive — even if they had to address rumors throughout their decades together. The actor met the Red Table Talk cohost when […]
Sarah Michelle Gellar Opens Up About Acting Break After Robin Williams’ Death
Sarah Michelle Gellar is opening up about taking an acting break following the death of Robin Williams. The actor stepped away from her career after her The Crazy Ones co-star died to reflect and process the life-changing event. “I’ve been working my entire life. When I had kids — and it was right after Robin passed away — there was just so much going on in my life and I just said, ‘I need to take a break,'” she told People. Gellar and Williams worked on the CBS sitcom between 2013 and 2014. The David E. Kelley show ran for one season on...
tvinsider.com
Mark Harmon Opens Up About His ‘NCIS’ Departure
Mark Harmon, who played Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 19 seasons of NCIS, has opened up about his decision to leave the long-running CBS procedural last fall. Speaking in a special featurette on the DVD release of the show’s 19th season, Harmon said (via Entertainment Tonight), “What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging.” He continued, “Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I thought it was honest and OK with.”
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Family Photo Album With 3 Kids: Pics
Check out never-seen pictures the actor has released of his late son, Jett
EW.com
Jason Momoa says his Fast X villain is 'androgynous' and 'sadistic' opposite Vin Diesel
Jason Momoa has teased that there might be a gender-bending edge to his villain in the upcoming blockbuster sequel Fast X. "He's evil and quirky and androgynous," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday of the nefarious character he'll portray in the automobile-centric action flick. "He's very sadistic and fun. It's very bizarre. It's so fun. I haven't played a villain in a long time."
Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children: Jessica Chastain, Kylie Jenner and More
Welcoming children under the radar! Iggy Azalea, Scarlett Johansson and more celebs have joined a long list of celebrities with “secret” babies over the years. The rapper, for her part, denied rumors that she was pregnant for months before confirming her son Onyx’s arrival via Instagram in October 2020. “I have a son,” the Aussie […]
‘Love Is Blind’ Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together and Who Broke Up?
Forming a connection! Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that […]
Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth
Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival […]
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Kelli Giddish Shocks Fans By Exiting Series After 12 Seasons
Onward and upward! Law & Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish revealed her time on the long-running crime series has come to an end after portraying Detective Amanda Rollins for over a decade. “I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & […]
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser’s Relationship Timeline
From costars to parents! Take a look back at Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser's romance through the years.
