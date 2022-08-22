ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Ally McBeal' Sequel Planned With New Lead Star, Calista Flockhart Return

The Fox 90s legal dramedy Ally McBeal is poised for a comeback with an ABC sequel, which is currently in early development, Deadline reported. The new show, written and produced by Karin Gist, will reportedly follow a young Black woman who joins the original series' law firm fresh out of law school. The fledgling attorney may be the child of Ally McBeal's (Calista Flockhart) D.A roommate Renée Raddick, portrayed by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original series.
EW.com

Carrie Bradshaw's timeline

With six seasons of Sex and the City, the HBO Max reboot series And Just Like That, and The CW's spin-off series The Carrie Diaries to inspire us, here's our part-factual, part-fantasy take on Ms. Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) life. AGE 6. Love at first fashion: Carrie buys her first...
TVLine

Mark Harmon Weighs In on NCIS Exit for First Time, Reminds Fans Gibbs Is Alive

Ten months after Leroy Jethro Gibbs informed Tim that he would be staying behind in Alaska after cracking their latest case, NCIS vet Mark Harmon has weighed in on his alter ego’s sendoff. In a Season 19 DVD featurette shared by ET.com, Harmon explains how the opportunity to tackle “fresh” and “challenging” material is what kept him  fronting the CBS drama for 18-plus seasons. He then alluded to Gibbs’ ultimate sendoff, which aired last Oct. 11 and saw the team’s “Boss” telling Special Agent McGee, “I’m not going back, Tim…. I’m not going back home,” while peacefully casting a line into an...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
Popculture

'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster Reveals Emily Prentiss' New Look for Paramount+ Revival

Unit Chief Emily Prentiss is officially back to work at the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). As filming gets underway on Paramount+'s upcoming Criminal Minds revival series, franchise veteran Paget Brewster on Monday gave fans their first glimpse at her onscreen counterpart's new look, teasing that when Emily Prentiss returns to the screen, she will be "sassier, no filters."
Deadline

Sarah Michelle Gellar Opens Up About Acting Break After Robin Williams’ Death

Sarah Michelle Gellar is opening up about taking an acting break following the death of Robin Williams. The actor stepped away from her career after her The Crazy Ones co-star died to reflect and process the life-changing event. “I’ve been working my entire life. When I had kids — and it was right after Robin passed away — there was just so much going on in my life and I just said, ‘I need to take a break,'” she told People. Gellar and Williams worked on the CBS sitcom between 2013 and 2014. The David E. Kelley show ran for one season on...
tvinsider.com

Mark Harmon Opens Up About His ‘NCIS’ Departure

Mark Harmon, who played Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 19 seasons of NCIS, has opened up about his decision to leave the long-running CBS procedural last fall. Speaking in a special featurette on the DVD release of the show’s 19th season, Harmon said (via Entertainment Tonight), “What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging.” He continued, “Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I thought it was honest and OK with.”
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
EW.com

Jason Momoa says his Fast X villain is 'androgynous' and 'sadistic' opposite Vin Diesel

Jason Momoa has teased that there might be a gender-bending edge to his villain in the upcoming blockbuster sequel Fast X. "He's evil and quirky and androgynous," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday of the nefarious character he'll portray in the automobile-centric action flick. "He's very sadistic and fun. It's very bizarre. It's so fun. I haven't played a villain in a long time."
Us Weekly

Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival […]
