ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Long Branch Trail in Winston-Salem soon expanding to city's north side

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Walkers and bicyclists throughout downtown Winston-Salem have a lot to look forward to. The Long Branch Trail will be extended, thanks to a $6 million federal grant awarded to the city of Winston-Salem by the Federal Highway Administration. City leaders gathered Wednesday to celebrate the victory.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, NC
Burlington, NC
Government
WXII 12

South Fork Elementary serving students with new food pantry

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Keeping kids strong and healthy with a well-balanced diet. South Fork Elementary School in Winston-Salem is making sure its students are receiving the proper nutrients this school year by opening up its own food pantry. "We are open to all donations that can help support our...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
newsoforange.com

Museum hires Mebane native as site manager

The Orange County Historical Museum recently named Catie Atkinson as Site Manager, a post that was last held by Tanya Day, who took a position with Kidzu Children’s Museum in Chapel Hill. Atkinson is from Orange County, and was raised on the Orange County side of Mebane, attending Hillsborough Elementary, Gravely Hill Middle School, and Orange High School. She earned her undergraduate degree at UNC-Chapel Hill, and her masters from Appalachian State University.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
wschronicle.com

AKAs bring back community day in full force

After being forced to make changes to the event the past two years due to pandemic, last weekend the Phi Omega Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., held their 9th annual Community Day. The day began with a welcome from Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and a performance from Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle Scouts#Scout Troop#Burlington City Council#Troop 4047#Eastern High School
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police: Missing Person Last Seen on Bus to Durham

The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a man missing since Wednesday afternoon. A release from the department on Thursday said police are searching for 48-year-old Mark A. Allen. The alert said Allen, who is listed as a Henderson, N.C., resident, was last seen around noon on Wednesday around Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
alamancenews.com

Legal Notices, Thursday, August 25, 2022

Please take notice that the Alamance County Planning Board will hold an informational hearing on September 8th, 2022 at 7:00pm to consider the following:. Application of Quaker Creek Farm Solar, LLC for a Solar Energy System permit. This Solar Energy System will be located South of John Lewis Rd, Burlington.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Commissioners in Forsyth County approve controversial development

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A controversial development is one step closer to breaking ground in southwest Forsyth County.  Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning more than 300 acres of property south of Tanglewood Park and golf course in Clemmons on Thursday.  Farmland will transform into the Riverwalk community. It includes 537 home sites, some of which back […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
alamancenews.com

Naming of new high school on hold due to violation of state’s Open Meetings Law

The Alamance-Burlington school board has removed an item from tonight’s agenda, ostensibly to ratify the naming of the new high school under construction along NC 119 as “Hawfields High School,” after Alamance News publisher Tom Boney, Jr. said the so-called “community committee” that is making the recommendation had violated the North Carolina Open Meetings Law.
BURLINGTON, NC
wfmynews2.com

48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

A cut above: Rodwell Roots Flower Farm flourishing in Mebane

Tammy and Clark Norman started small about six years ago, when they began selling their fresh cut flowers. The name — Rodwell Roots Flower Farm — might have raised some eyebrows as it was more of a backyard-to-front yard operation. The owners grew the flowers in the backyard and sold them in the front yard of their home in a little neighborhood on Mebane Oaks Road.
MEBANE, NC
wschronicle.com

Carter G. Woodson School Board announces administrative changes and open student enrollment

In October 2022 Carter G. Woodson School (CGWS), located at 437 Goldfloss St., will celebrate 26 years of serving the families of the Piedmont Triad. CGWS is a K-12 tuition-free charter school of choice serving an average of 450 students. The Board of Directors of CGWS announces the departure of its school director, Benjamin Harris, Esq., effective July 29. Mr. Harris has been with the school for ten years serving as a high school history and English teacher, a lead coach of the Mock Trial program, and a representative in the school’s Study Abroad program. He served as the assistant school director for two years and school executive director for the past three years. Mr. Harris oversaw the expansion of the school’s urban farm, establishment of a robotics program, and other structural developments.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Thanks, I hate it: Painting over the community, one mural at a time

Featured photo: Marianne Di Napoli-Mylet’s “!POWAR! to the People” displayed a collection of 23 faces: four teachers and 19 student. (courtesy photo) When I discovered that soon-to-open Washington Park Crossfit had thoughtlessly painted over a mural on the side of their building, over the faces of community members, I cringed.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy