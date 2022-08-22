Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cutting Flight Time In Half With Boom Supersonic's Overture Aircraft!InyerselfGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
North Carolina Folk Festival takes place in September in GreensboroCheryl E PrestonGreensboro, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
Sugar Bowl bound Cummings High School band gets donation from Alamance County sheriff
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad high school band is getting a generous gift to help with their trip to the Sugar Bowl. The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says that Sheriff Terry Johnson has donated $2,000 to the Cummings High School Band Boosters. The Cummings High School band is performing at the Sugar Bowl […]
Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
'This is a dream come true' | New Bessemer Elementary principal is former student
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer vacation is winding down. On Monday, most Triad kids will return to the classroom. Many will start new schools and the same goes for staff. For one principal, it's new yet old at the same time. It's Dr. Jonathan's first year as principal at a...
WXII 12
Long Branch Trail in Winston-Salem soon expanding to city's north side
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Walkers and bicyclists throughout downtown Winston-Salem have a lot to look forward to. The Long Branch Trail will be extended, thanks to a $6 million federal grant awarded to the city of Winston-Salem by the Federal Highway Administration. City leaders gathered Wednesday to celebrate the victory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXII 12
South Fork Elementary serving students with new food pantry
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Keeping kids strong and healthy with a well-balanced diet. South Fork Elementary School in Winston-Salem is making sure its students are receiving the proper nutrients this school year by opening up its own food pantry. "We are open to all donations that can help support our...
newsoforange.com
Museum hires Mebane native as site manager
The Orange County Historical Museum recently named Catie Atkinson as Site Manager, a post that was last held by Tanya Day, who took a position with Kidzu Children’s Museum in Chapel Hill. Atkinson is from Orange County, and was raised on the Orange County side of Mebane, attending Hillsborough Elementary, Gravely Hill Middle School, and Orange High School. She earned her undergraduate degree at UNC-Chapel Hill, and her masters from Appalachian State University.
wschronicle.com
AKAs bring back community day in full force
After being forced to make changes to the event the past two years due to pandemic, last weekend the Phi Omega Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., held their 9th annual Community Day. The day began with a welcome from Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and a performance from Winston-Salem...
chapelboro.com
Chick-fil-A Considers Drive-Thru at University Place; Binkley Baptist Urges for Change
Part of the extensive redevelopment of University Place mall in Chapel Hill may include the addition of a Chick-fil-A location with drive-thru lanes. But a popular church directly neighboring the property is asking for some of the plans to be reconsidered. Ram Realty, the development company who purchased University Place...
IN THIS ARTICLE
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Missing Person Last Seen on Bus to Durham
The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a man missing since Wednesday afternoon. A release from the department on Thursday said police are searching for 48-year-old Mark A. Allen. The alert said Allen, who is listed as a Henderson, N.C., resident, was last seen around noon on Wednesday around Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.
alamancenews.com
Legal Notices, Thursday, August 25, 2022
Please take notice that the Alamance County Planning Board will hold an informational hearing on September 8th, 2022 at 7:00pm to consider the following:. Application of Quaker Creek Farm Solar, LLC for a Solar Energy System permit. This Solar Energy System will be located South of John Lewis Rd, Burlington.
Eden, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Rockingham County High School football team will have a game with John Motley Morehead High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Rockingham County High SchoolJohn Motley Morehead High School.
Commissioners in Forsyth County approve controversial development
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A controversial development is one step closer to breaking ground in southwest Forsyth County. Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning more than 300 acres of property south of Tanglewood Park and golf course in Clemmons on Thursday. Farmland will transform into the Riverwalk community. It includes 537 home sites, some of which back […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apartment complex to replace former Cone Women and Children’s Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Cone Health Women and Children’s Hospital on Green Valley Road was a site of many firsts for the City of Greensboro. For decades, it was the state’s only women’s hospital. Then in 2020, it became North Carolina’s only COVID-19 treatment center. Developers with Deep River Partners of Greensboro are […]
alamancenews.com
Naming of new high school on hold due to violation of state’s Open Meetings Law
The Alamance-Burlington school board has removed an item from tonight’s agenda, ostensibly to ratify the naming of the new high school under construction along NC 119 as “Hawfields High School,” after Alamance News publisher Tom Boney, Jr. said the so-called “community committee” that is making the recommendation had violated the North Carolina Open Meetings Law.
wfmynews2.com
48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
mebaneenterprise.com
A cut above: Rodwell Roots Flower Farm flourishing in Mebane
Tammy and Clark Norman started small about six years ago, when they began selling their fresh cut flowers. The name — Rodwell Roots Flower Farm — might have raised some eyebrows as it was more of a backyard-to-front yard operation. The owners grew the flowers in the backyard and sold them in the front yard of their home in a little neighborhood on Mebane Oaks Road.
wfdd.org
Groundbreakings for six new schools in Guilford County begin this week
The Guilford County School District began breaking ground on six new school buildings this week. The ceremonies began on Aug. 22, at the sites of three schools which will be rebuilt using funds from a $300 million school bond approved by Guilford County voters in 2020. The first two groundbreakings...
wschronicle.com
Carter G. Woodson School Board announces administrative changes and open student enrollment
In October 2022 Carter G. Woodson School (CGWS), located at 437 Goldfloss St., will celebrate 26 years of serving the families of the Piedmont Triad. CGWS is a K-12 tuition-free charter school of choice serving an average of 450 students. The Board of Directors of CGWS announces the departure of its school director, Benjamin Harris, Esq., effective July 29. Mr. Harris has been with the school for ten years serving as a high school history and English teacher, a lead coach of the Mock Trial program, and a representative in the school’s Study Abroad program. He served as the assistant school director for two years and school executive director for the past three years. Mr. Harris oversaw the expansion of the school’s urban farm, establishment of a robotics program, and other structural developments.
triad-city-beat.com
Thanks, I hate it: Painting over the community, one mural at a time
Featured photo: Marianne Di Napoli-Mylet’s “!POWAR! to the People” displayed a collection of 23 faces: four teachers and 19 student. (courtesy photo) When I discovered that soon-to-open Washington Park Crossfit had thoughtlessly painted over a mural on the side of their building, over the faces of community members, I cringed.
3 Triad school districts land among top 10 for North Carolina per-student funding are in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Equitable school funding in North Carolina has been an ongoing debate for nearly three decades, as the Leandro v. State of North Carolina saga continues to wind its way through the courts. If you don’t know about Leandro – other than the political hot potato it has become – it is […]
Comments / 0