NBC Connecticut
Missing Southington Woman Found Unharmed: Police
A woman with developmental disabilities reported missing from Southington has been found unharmed, according to police. A Silver Alert had been issued for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo after she went missing from her home Saturday night. Southington police said Tolo was found in Hartford Thursday afternoon and she was safe and...
Body found on shore of Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a body was found on the shore of Burr Pond State Park in Torrington. Officials from the state police, Encon police unit, and fire crews reported to the scene, police said. According to officials, a female was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The Office of […]
Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT
A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
NBC Connecticut
Dog, Cat Rescued From Mobile Home Fire in Mystic
A dog and a cat were rescued from a mobile home fire in Mystic on Wednesday evening. Dispatchers received a 911 call around 5:45 about an active structure fire on High Street in the Mystic section of Groton. Authorities said the home is a single-family, one level mobile home, which...
Danbury man dies in crash involving tractor-trailer in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-84 West in Waterbury Thursday night. State police said a tractor-trailer and Chevrolet Silverado were on I-84 West near exit 23 in Waterbury around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when the driver of the Silverado didn’t slow down due to traffic, […]
NBC Connecticut
Danbury Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Waterbury
A Danbury man has died after the tow truck he was driving hit a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 in Waterbury Thursday night, according to state police. State police said Zachary James Carlson, 20, of Danbury, hit the back of a tractor-trailer driven by a Worcester, Massachusetts man on I-84 West around 8:24 p.m.
Groton fire leaves one displaced, mobile home inhabitable: PD
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire in Groton left one person displaced and a mobile home inhabitable, police said. The Groton Town Police Department, as well as fire personnel from the Old Mystic, Mystic, and Poquonnock Bridge Fire Departments, responded to a structure fire on High Street around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. A neighbor witnessed smoke […]
Missing Southington woman found safe in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman who was reported missing in Southington has been found safe in Hartford on Thursday. Southington police had issued a silver alert for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo after she was last seen on Saturday around 10 p.m. at her home off Mount Vernon Road in Southington. Southington police officers found Tolo […]
NBC Connecticut
Crews Rescue Injured Hiker in Kent
Crews rescued an injured hiker in Kent on Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the Schaghticoke section of the Appalachian Trail around 4:30 p.m. after getting a report of a hiker with a leg injury. An initial rescue team made contact with the patient to assess and provide care. Due to...
cnyhomepage.com
Chicopee man catches record size fish in Connecticut
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After an hour and a half battle with a Cobia fish off the coast of Connecticut, Chicopee resident John Bertolasio is now the new record keeper in the state for catching the saltwater fish. Bertolasio was fishing on Long Sand Shoal on August 13 when...
'I thought he was going to die' - Pet owners say dogs getting sick after visiting Nesconset park
Multiple pet owners are concerned that a Suffolk County dog park could be a possible breeding ground for disease after their pets got sick shortly after playing there.
Bristol Press
Bristol police ID man killed in weekend crash as New Britain resident
BRISTOL – A man killed in Bristol over the weekend in a motorcycle crash has been identified as a New Britain resident. Police have identified the victim as Michael Jennings. He was 57 years old. According to an obituary, Jennings went to school in New Britain and Southington. He...
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches
Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?. Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Death of Man Found in Derby Home Tuesday
Police are discovering the death of a man found in a home Tuesday night. Officers responded to a home at 201 Mount Pleasant Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in a state which didn't allow them to make a positive identification, according to police.
Police: Butchered ram, along with candle and white-colored rectangle, discovered near Easton riverbank
The body of a butchered ram was discovered along a riverbank in Easton, officials say.
Bristol Press
Plainville PAWS, Plainville Animal Control will hold pet supply tag sale
PLAINVILLE – Plainville PAWS, in conjunction with Plainville Animal Control, is offering a pet supply tag sale this Saturday and Sunday. The tag sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the pound at 29 Granger Lane. Petco, the main sponsor for Plainville PAWS, local nonprofit organization which supports Plainville Animal Control, has donated several excess pet supplies to assist this fundraiser.
18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
Thousands of tires on Middlefield property spark frustration
A home on Ross Road in Middlefield has become the focus of several complaints because tires keep piling up on the property.
LifeStar called for Vernon scooter accident
VERNON — One person was seriously injured after crashing his scooter on the Vernon Rails to Trails around 5:45 p.m., Lt. Robert Marra said. Marra said the person injured was a man in his 30s, and that he was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar with serious injuries.
Family files lawsuit against Yale New Haven Hospital after son dies
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The family of an East Haven man is filing a lawsuit against Yale New Haven Hospital after he died while in their care. More than a year later, questions still remain surrounding the death of 23-year-old William Miller, or Billy as his family called him.
