3 new roundabouts in the works for Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Progress is being made in efforts to create three roundabouts on Jackson County roads. At its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 14 easements to further the construction of the roundabouts at the intersections of Horton and Springbrook roads, Rives Junction and Springport roads and McCain and Dearing roads.
Traffic backups expected as I-94 ramp, lane close for construction in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – An I-94 entrance ramp and lane is closing for rebuilding. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the Elm Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-94 in Jackson at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The ramp will be closed until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. A posted...
Overnight closures coming to U.S. 23 near Ann Arbor for work on damaged overpass
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A temporary fix has been designed to reopen a U.S. 23 overpass north of Ann Arbor struck by a too-tall load in February, and drivers will see the first round of short-term closures for the project Aug. 27-28. Construction crews removed a section of the bridge at the Warren Road overpass in Ann Arbor Township more than six months ago after an excavator on a trailer that exceeded height limits collided with the structure and severely damaged it.
Cost overages boost price of major improvements to Jackson County road near new technology park
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Higher material costs and added work is boosting the price of safety improvements needed on County Farm Road to accommodate a new technology park being built in Blackman Township. At its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved allocating about...
Jackson residents should be seeing new water bills starting this month
Jackson residents should be on the lookout, if they haven’t seen them yet, for new water bills. According to the city, it will be easier to read and is more informative.
jtv.tv
Events of August 26, 27, and 28, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. A wide variety of produce is available from local farmers. Plants, flowers, crafts, home goods, bakery items, and more. Corner of Mechanic and Glick, Downtown Jackson. Cruise In and Concert. The Jackson Downtown Development Authority presents the monthly Cruise-In from 5...
WILX-TV
Michigan Avenue in Lansing to see closures Saturday for EastSide Summer Fest
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re traveling to Lansing on Saturday, you may want to prepare for some delays. Starting at about 9 a.m., Michigan Avenue will be down to one eastbound and one westbound lane ways from Hayford to Clemens avenues for the EastSide Summer Fest. Additionally, North...
Juveniles caught after ATV damages bean fields in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Juveniles on an ATV being driven recklessly and damaging crops were caught by police after a short chase Tuesday in Jackson County. At about 12:15 p.m. Aug. 23, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop the ATV driving recklessly on Wolf Lake Road in Napoleon Township, southeast of Jackson.
WILX-TV
City of Jackson introduces new look for water bills
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A new look is coming to utility bills in the city of Jackson. Customers will start seeing a new water bill format by the end of August. City officials said the change was made to address concerns about the prior format being difficult to read. The bill is now a yellow full sheet (8 1/2 by 11 inches) bill.
Shoppers shocked by deer strolling the aisles at Jackson Dollar General store
JACKSON, MI -- It seems even Mother Nature can’t resist low prices. Shoppers were joined by an unexpected patron Friday when a female white-tailed deer wandered into the Dollar General store at 1901 Martin Luther King Drive in Jackson. “I was shopping and I heard a commotion coming from...
Engineering report of Riverview Terrace Apartments shows cracks in floorboards, improperly restrained walls
ADRIAN, Mich. — According to an engineering report for the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan, a wall appeared to not be properly attached to the floor, causing weight-bearing issues and light was seen shining from a unit below one with cracked planks. The "clear break through the precast...
Detroit News
'Fire Whitmer' banner removed from I-696 overpass
Southfield — A homemade banner calling for the electoral ouster of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hanging from an Interstate 696 pedestrian bridge was removed Tuesday afternoon by one of Whitmer's supporters. The Whitmer enthusiast said he thought it was a safety hazard for motorists on the busy Oakland County freeway.
WNEM
Federal grant funds pre-release job training for incarcerated Michigan veterans
Lansing, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Department of Labor is awarding the state $2.4 million in federal grant money to support the new Michigan Incarcerated Veterans’ In-Reach Program (MIVIP). The MIVIP will provide pre-release education, employment assistance, and career guidance to incarcerated veterans at seven prisons in Michigan which...
WILX-TV
Lansing Community College to host blood drive
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College President Dr. Steven Robinson has announced the college will run a blood drive in honor of his late father, who battled cancer. Robinson said that donating blood is essential to treating some who are sick, even when the diseases or injuries may not...
$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County
A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than 6 acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is listed at $2.5 million. It's located at the end of Deer Creek Estates, a private, gated subdivision of luxury homes. ...
WILX-TV
Eaton County Sheriff seeks man in Delta Township theft case
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man was involved in a retail theft in Delta Township on Aug. 10. The theft happened at the same store as an Aug. 19 theft,...
wkar.org
Lansing Township plans legal action against Ingham County clerk over annexation proposal
Lansing Township plans to file legal action against Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum after she approved a ballot proposal that could turn part of the township over to the city of Lansing. Earlier this month, the Lansing City Council voted to include an annexation proposal on November’s general election ballot....
WILX-TV
Back to school shopping, avoid breaking the bank
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The family budget always takes a hit this time of year as kids head back to school. But this year, school supplies are even more expensive and it is putting parents in a tough position – many waiting until the last minute to shop. With...
One hive at a time: Farmer wants to make Jackson a place where bees can thrive
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Beekeeping became a hobby for Justin Fairchild after he lost his job in 2020, but now it’s a lifestyle. Fairchild, of Parma, is also known as the Kilted Farmer, and plants, food and the environment have always been a passion of his. So, keeping honeybees just made sense to him, and now the bees and keeping their environment healthy are something Fairchild wants to make a bigger part of his life.
wlen.com
Adrian Administrator Says State Housing Development Authority Inspected Riverview Terrace Apartments
Adrian, MI – Adrian City Administrator Greg Elliott answered one of the most important questions surrounding the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation. View Point Co-Host Sara Herriman asked: Who was supposed to inspect the building?…. Administrator Elliott continued…. Administrator Elliott was a guest on View Point this weekend. Tune into...
