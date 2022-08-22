ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

MLive

3 new roundabouts in the works for Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Progress is being made in efforts to create three roundabouts on Jackson County roads. At its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 14 easements to further the construction of the roundabouts at the intersections of Horton and Springbrook roads, Rives Junction and Springport roads and McCain and Dearing roads.
The Flint Journal

Overnight closures coming to U.S. 23 near Ann Arbor for work on damaged overpass

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A temporary fix has been designed to reopen a U.S. 23 overpass north of Ann Arbor struck by a too-tall load in February, and drivers will see the first round of short-term closures for the project Aug. 27-28. Construction crews removed a section of the bridge at the Warren Road overpass in Ann Arbor Township more than six months ago after an excavator on a trailer that exceeded height limits collided with the structure and severely damaged it.
jtv.tv

Events of August 26, 27, and 28, 2022

Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. A wide variety of produce is available from local farmers. Plants, flowers, crafts, home goods, bakery items, and more. Corner of Mechanic and Glick, Downtown Jackson. Cruise In and Concert. The Jackson Downtown Development Authority presents the monthly Cruise-In from 5...
WILX-TV

City of Jackson introduces new look for water bills

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A new look is coming to utility bills in the city of Jackson. Customers will start seeing a new water bill format by the end of August. City officials said the change was made to address concerns about the prior format being difficult to read. The bill is now a yellow full sheet (8 1/2 by 11 inches) bill.
Detroit News

'Fire Whitmer' banner removed from I-696 overpass

Southfield — A homemade banner calling for the electoral ouster of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hanging from an Interstate 696 pedestrian bridge was removed Tuesday afternoon by one of Whitmer's supporters. The Whitmer enthusiast said he thought it was a safety hazard for motorists on the busy Oakland County freeway.
WILX-TV

Lansing Community College to host blood drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College President Dr. Steven Robinson has announced the college will run a blood drive in honor of his late father, who battled cancer. Robinson said that donating blood is essential to treating some who are sick, even when the diseases or injuries may not...
The Detroit Free Press

$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County

A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than 6 acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is listed at $2.5 million. It's located at the end of Deer Creek Estates, a private, gated subdivision of luxury homes. ...
WILX-TV

Eaton County Sheriff seeks man in Delta Township theft case

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man was involved in a retail theft in Delta Township on Aug. 10. The theft happened at the same store as an Aug. 19 theft,...
NewsBreak
WILX-TV

Back to school shopping, avoid breaking the bank

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The family budget always takes a hit this time of year as kids head back to school. But this year, school supplies are even more expensive and it is putting parents in a tough position – many waiting until the last minute to shop. With...
Jackson Citizen Patriot

One hive at a time: Farmer wants to make Jackson a place where bees can thrive

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Beekeeping became a hobby for Justin Fairchild after he lost his job in 2020, but now it’s a lifestyle. Fairchild, of Parma, is also known as the Kilted Farmer, and plants, food and the environment have always been a passion of his. So, keeping honeybees just made sense to him, and now the bees and keeping their environment healthy are something Fairchild wants to make a bigger part of his life.
