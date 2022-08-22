Read full article on original website
Tyrann Mathieu joins Tyreek Hill by utterly betraying Patrick Mahomes with Aaron Rodgers comparison
Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is the latest ex-Chief to make assertions that Patrick Mahomes is lacking at the quarterback position. Even though Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu were happy to enjoy the success that came with being in Kansas City, they seem just as happy to now distance themselves from their former quarterback.
Yardbarker
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Rams star Aaron Donald swings helmet at Bengals during brawl
The second day of joint practices between last year's Super Bowl teams ended with an ugly brawl on Thursday. At the center of the melee was Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who repeatedly swung a helmet at members of the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the last in...
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL・
Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats
Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman most regrets cutting one player
On his Twitter account, Rick Spielman talked about cutdown day and who it was the most difficult to cut. After first talking about it being the hardest to cut veterans, Spielman spoke about the one player he found the most difficult to cut: Daniel Carlson. In the 2018 NFL draft,...
Seahawks Decide On Starting Quarterback For Preseason Finale
The Seattle Seahawks haven't named a starter for Week 1 of the regular season. Head coach Pete Carroll did, however, reveal who'll start the team's preseason finale. While on 710 ESPN this Wednesday, Carroll announced that Geno Smith will start Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. Carroll added that Drew Lock...
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Packers show faith in rookie offensive lineman with latest trade
The Green Bay Packers traded Cole Van Lanen to Jacksonville, a move that shows the team’s faith in rookie Zach Tom after a strong preseason. It’s certainly not a necessarily a major worry, there are warranted concerns about the Green Bay Packers offensive line coming into the 2022 season and with Week 1 rapidly approaching. Stalwart left tackle David Bakhtiari remains on the PUP list, Elgton Jenkins has been banged up too, and the depth in the trenches is a bit of a question as well.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Tyron Smith, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saquon Barkley
The Athletic’s Jon Machota looks at the Cowboys’ external options for replacing LT Tyron Smith, noting Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn is someone who’s come up in trade rumors who Dallas could pursue. There are also some veteran free agent options if Dallas doesn’t think first-round OL Tyler...
Seahawks vs. 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo To Get Cut - And Sign with Seattle?
The rumors connecting the Seahawks to Garoppolo are not new. At the same time ...
Urlacher against dome for new stadium: 'They can't do that'
There's been plenty of back-and-forth from former Chicago Bears players about the organization's plans to move out of Soldier Field and build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. Most of the players are in favor of the Bears moving. Based on their experiences playing at the cold, uneven-surfaced Soldier Field,...
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in preseason loss to Texans
There was one piece of great news coming out of the 49ers’ preseason game Thursday night against the Houston Texans. Here it is: The 49ers’ preseason is over. “It was pretty rough,” coach Kyle Shanahan said following the 49ers’ 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. “We didn’t play clean at all.”
Former Bears OC predicts unsubstantial career for Justin Fields
Justin Fields is young, unproven and faces a long road to development. Going into his second season, he faces plenty of questions. How good is he now? Can he become the long-term solution at quarterback?. Those are questions he plans to answer as soon as this season, hoping to prove...
NBC Sports
Five 49ers to watch in final 2022 preseason game vs. Texans
The 49ers head into their final preseason matchup on Thursday night with most of the team’s starters slated to see some playing time against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. It is the final dress rehearsal before the regular season opens up on Sept. 11 in Chicago facing the...
NBC Sports
How Lance looked in 49ers' preseason finale against Texans
HOUSTON — Trey Lance took 22 snaps Thursday night in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the quarterback is ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. At least, that’s what the 49ers are counting on. Lance completed 7 of 11 passes...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Johnson Goes From Doubter To Believer
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had his doubts about head coach Matt Eberflus’ HITS principle. He is a convert now, though. The Chicago Bears are in the midst of another rebuild. New general manager Ryan Poles is the next one trying to change the status quo at Halas Hall. He wants to build not only a winning team but a consistently winning team.
How Muhammad, Mustipher use past to fuel their present
The preseason is often dismissed as meaningless football, with no clear correlation to how a team will or won’t perform in the regular season. To a degree, that’s right. But for the Bears, a young team, with a first-year head coach, there will be value in playing a full half. It’ll be their best opportunity to work on the operation of the offense, with a good look at their presumptive starting offensive line. On defense, the unit will have the most time on task with both Roquan Smith and Nick Morrow in the middle, leading the way. For many, many other players however, it will be the last big chance to win a spot on the 53-man roster.
Bears praise Jenkins' high football IQ in switch to RG
Even though Teven Jenkins has yet to make the impact in the NFL that comes with the expectations of being a second-round pick, he’s still earned praise for what he has shown in his limited playing time. Bears coaches and teammates alike recognize his physicality, and comment on his ability to flip from a nice guy off the field to one of the nastiest on the field. But now that he’s made the switch from tackle to guard, he’s being commended for his smarts, too.
