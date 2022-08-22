The preseason is often dismissed as meaningless football, with no clear correlation to how a team will or won’t perform in the regular season. To a degree, that’s right. But for the Bears, a young team, with a first-year head coach, there will be value in playing a full half. It’ll be their best opportunity to work on the operation of the offense, with a good look at their presumptive starting offensive line. On defense, the unit will have the most time on task with both Roquan Smith and Nick Morrow in the middle, leading the way. For many, many other players however, it will be the last big chance to win a spot on the 53-man roster.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO