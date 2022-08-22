ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
Buffalo, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats

Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white  T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Seahawks Decide On Starting Quarterback For Preseason Finale

The Seattle Seahawks haven't named a starter for Week 1 of the regular season. Head coach Pete Carroll did, however, reveal who'll start the team's preseason finale. While on 710 ESPN this Wednesday, Carroll announced that Geno Smith will start Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. Carroll added that Drew Lock...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
FanSided

Packers show faith in rookie offensive lineman with latest trade

The Green Bay Packers traded Cole Van Lanen to Jacksonville, a move that shows the team’s faith in rookie Zach Tom after a strong preseason. It’s certainly not a necessarily a major worry, there are warranted concerns about the Green Bay Packers offensive line coming into the 2022 season and with Week 1 rapidly approaching. Stalwart left tackle David Bakhtiari remains on the PUP list, Elgton Jenkins has been banged up too, and the depth in the trenches is a bit of a question as well.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Tyron Smith, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saquon Barkley

The Athletic’s Jon Machota looks at the Cowboys’ external options for replacing LT Tyron Smith, noting Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn is someone who’s come up in trade rumors who Dallas could pursue. There are also some veteran free agent options if Dallas doesn’t think first-round OL Tyler...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in preseason loss to Texans

There was one piece of great news coming out of the 49ers’ preseason game Thursday night against the Houston Texans. Here it is: The 49ers’ preseason is over. “It was pretty rough,” coach Kyle Shanahan said following the 49ers’ 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. “We didn’t play clean at all.”
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Five 49ers to watch in final 2022 preseason game vs. Texans

The 49ers head into their final preseason matchup on Thursday night with most of the team’s starters slated to see some playing time against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. It is the final dress rehearsal before the regular season opens up on Sept. 11 in Chicago facing the...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

How Lance looked in 49ers' preseason finale against Texans

HOUSTON — Trey Lance took 22 snaps Thursday night in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the quarterback is ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. At least, that’s what the 49ers are counting on. Lance completed 7 of 11 passes...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Johnson Goes From Doubter To Believer

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had his doubts about head coach Matt Eberflus’ HITS principle. He is a convert now, though. The Chicago Bears are in the midst of another rebuild. New general manager Ryan Poles is the next one trying to change the status quo at Halas Hall. He wants to build not only a winning team but a consistently winning team.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Muhammad, Mustipher use past to fuel their present

The preseason is often dismissed as meaningless football, with no clear correlation to how a team will or won’t perform in the regular season. To a degree, that’s right. But for the Bears, a young team, with a first-year head coach, there will be value in playing a full half. It’ll be their best opportunity to work on the operation of the offense, with a good look at their presumptive starting offensive line. On defense, the unit will have the most time on task with both Roquan Smith and Nick Morrow in the middle, leading the way. For many, many other players however, it will be the last big chance to win a spot on the 53-man roster.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears praise Jenkins' high football IQ in switch to RG

Even though Teven Jenkins has yet to make the impact in the NFL that comes with the expectations of being a second-round pick, he’s still earned praise for what he has shown in his limited playing time. Bears coaches and teammates alike recognize his physicality, and comment on his ability to flip from a nice guy off the field to one of the nastiest on the field. But now that he’s made the switch from tackle to guard, he’s being commended for his smarts, too.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy