These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week (& They’re Probably Feeling More Disorganized Than Usual)

By Valerie Mesa
 3 days ago
The cosmos always have a plan, and the more you surrender to the divine flow of the universe, the more you will thrive! That said, if you’re one of the zodiac signs that will have the worst week of August 22 to 28, this is a reminder to stop holding onto what is no longer in alignment with your truest self. A new astrological season is now in session, and the sun is bringing focus to the house that belongs to Virgo in your birth chart. This means it’s time to get organized.

Virgo placements, stand up! Don’t be discouraged if you don’t have Virgo in your big three —or rather, your sun, moon or rising—as this mutable earth sign still governs one of the 12 astrological houses in your birth chart. Hint: this is the area of your life where you tend to be the most critical, strategic and hands-on. Either way, from August 22 until September 22, the sun will bring energy and clarity to this area of your chart, along with prominent Virgoan themes such as health routines, daily duties and general mindfulness.

Moreover, Mercury—Virgo’s planetary ruler —will align with transformative Pluto on August 22 which, in turn, creates a portal of insight, perhaps some of which was hidden from your conscious mind. Whether it be the desire to look deeper into a taboo-like topic, or perhaps revisit an important conversation — especially during Pluto retrograde — something’s bound to come up for review. So, be sure to inquire and use your words wisely. Speaking of retrogrades, change-maker Uranus—planet of rebellion and innovation —will begin its backwards journey through Taurus on August 24, followed by Mercury’s shift into harmony-seeking Libra on August 25.

Ready to ask for that promotion? Maybe you’re ready to partner with a potential business prospect. Whatever the case may be, Mercury in Libra is a brilliant transit for negotiation and a great time to enter contractual agreements. On August 27, the moon will renew itself via the methodical sign of Virgo, so be sure to set your intentions. Remember, Vigo has everything to do with the process, specifically that which brings the results we seek. It’s about getting grounded, organized and making the most of our resources, in order to thrive personally and as a collective. Venus’ opposition with cold and distant Saturn on August 28 could also challenge you to discern between what is strictly business vs. pleasure.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why it’s time to get your ducks in a row:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week

Gemini

Upon the sun’s shift into thought-provoking Virgo, and your emotionally driven fourth house of home, family and innermost feelings, you’re more likely to turn your energy inward, which isn’t something you do very often. And though resting and recharging is essential to your well being, your mercurial nature prefers to keep busy as a defense mechanism, especially those of you who tend to overanalyze your emotions and/or personal matters.

Mercury—your celestial ruler—will also align with transformative Pluto on August 22, which means intensity and serious pow wow are almost inevitable. Revolutionary Uranus will also station retrograde on August 24, leaving you with no choice but to reflect and introspect. On a brighter note, your planetary ruler, Mercury, will slip into your sister-sign Libra the next day, bringing momentum and flirty rendezvous to your fifth house of love, passion, and self-expression. The new moon in Virgo, however, will still require you to deep dive, especially when it comes to taking a chance on your heart’s desires.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For August 2022

Libra

Tell your besties you won’t be attending this week’s happy hour shenanigans, Libra. Easier said than done when you’re the celestial socialite, but the sun’s shift into Virgo via your 12th house of secrets, inhibitions and unconscious patterns is equivalent to an annual hiatus, which always comes in handy before your solar season

Keep in mind, Mercury will align with Pluto retrograde on August 22, shaking up your 12th house of privacy and fourth house of emotional foundations, so chances are you will have some personal business to tend to. As it is, freedom-loving Uranus will begin its backwards spin on August 24, (not to mention) via your eighth house of mergers. This means you’ll be taking a closer look at everything from your joint assets to your significant other’s resources, specifically when it pertains to your individual freedom. Many of you may decide to cut ties with a business partnership, or a romantic situationship that’s no longer meshing with your energy. Luckily, Mercury will enter your sign on August 25, which is pretty ideal for negotiating on contractual

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For August 2022

Aquarius

No need to put your intimate partnerships under a magnifying glass, Aquarius. Although, with the sun (celestial ruler of your relationship sector) glimmering through detail-oriented Virgo—your eighth house of joint ventures and soulmate connections—not being petty is a lot easier said than done. Also, with Mercury trining Pluto on August 22, taboo-like conversations (perhaps those you’d much rather sweep under the rug) could simultaneously come up for review. Rip the bandaid and you’ll feel *much* better.

Besides, your planetary ruler, Uranus, will also begin its retrograde cycle this week, giving you no choice but to re-evaluate everything from your current living space to your sense of security. If things feel disorganized on the home-front, this is an opportunity to find the logic in the chaos. Keep in mind, after Mercury enters Libra on August 25, the moon will renew itself in Virgo via your eighth house of intimacy and shared assets. With that being said, if you’ve been nurturing a significant partnership—whether personally or professionally—this is a wonderful time to turn the page, and start over. Maybe it has to do with boundary setting, or sorting out the details of a work contract. On August 28, Venus’ opposition to Saturn (in your sign) could trigger feelings of limitation and/or restriction, but this is also a catalyst for your decision-making process.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For August 2022

ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

