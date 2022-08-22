Read full article on original website
wish989.com
Carbondale Man Wanted on Warrants Now Facing Gun Charges
CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man is facing gun charges after Carbondale Police responded to the 800 block of North Wall Street on a report of a man with a gun Tuesday morning. Police say during the course of the investigation, officers learned the suspect, 39-year-old Rasheed A. Casler of Carbondale, displayed a handgun to the victim in a threatening manner.
kbsi23.com
1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in West Paducah
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is injured and a Tennessee man was arrested after a shooting Friday morning in West Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive around 11:13 a.m. on Aug. 26. A 33-year-old man...
wjpf.com
Police investigating Murphysboro bank robbery
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) — A Murphysboro bank was robbed Thursday. Police say at about 10:30 a.m., a white man wearing a hat and sunglasses entered the Regions Bank on Walnut Street, demanded money from a teller, and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said no weapons were involved.
KFVS12
Student detained in connection with school threat investigation in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A student in Paducah was take into custody Thursday night, August 25 in connection with a school threat investigation. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, staff at Community Academy contacted them at noon about a report of a student allegedly threatening an act of violence at the school.
KFVS12
Pastor releases statement on shots fired investigation near Cape Girardeau church
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A senior pastor released a statement after shots were fired near her church. The senior pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church, Reverend Jennifer Long, sent us this statement:. “Earlier today there was a gunfire incident near our church’s property at Bellevue and Ellis St. No...
republicmonitor.com
Police Reports: August 25, 2022
The Perryville Police Department has released its latest report of incidents and arrests:. Officers responded to the Perryville Police Department on August 5 in reference to a reported theft of prescription medication from a home on Old St. Mary’s Road. Officers responded to 311 State St. on August 7...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man found guilty of rape
Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they face with trying to get an education. The 100th Du Quoin State Fair is underway. Reports of shots fired near Cape Girardeau church.
wpsdlocal6.com
Juvenile taken into custody in connection with school threat in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A juvenile is in custody after a threat at a local private school. McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman tells Local 6 a juvenile was taken into custody Thursday. The sheriff's office says it received a complaint Thursday afternoon that a student had made a threat...
westkentuckystar.com
West Paducah man jailed on drug charges
A traffic stop on Blandville Road ended in drug charges for a West Paducah man. A McCracken County Sheriff's deputy stopped a pickup Thursday afternoon on Blandville Road near McCracken Boulevard. The driver, 49-year-old Bryan M. Partain, was allegedly found to be in possession of nearly 13 grams of methamphetamine....
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff investigating threat at CCA
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating threats made by a student at Community Christian Academy. A student reported the alleged threats against the school to the school administration, who contacted the sheriff’s office. Students and parents were interviewed by detectives, and they were reportedly able to corroborate...
kbsi23.com
2 arrested after more than $170K worth of cocaine, meth found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men from McCracken County face drug charges after a drug investigation Wednesday night. Clarence Hubbard, 54, of Harris Road in McCracken County faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in cocaine 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
thunderboltradio.com
McCracken County Student Arrested and Held Following School Threat on Thursday
A McCracken County student was arrested following a school threat investigation on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the complaint by a student at Community Christian Academy. Reports said the Sheriff’s Office at contacted at approximately noon, after a student threatened to commit an act of violence...
wsiu.org
A year after the shooting death of a SIU-C student, police say the investigation is still ongoing
One year has passed since SIU-Carbondale student Keeshanna Jackson was shot to death at an off-campus party. The Carbondale Police Department says it remains committed to the investigation and bringing the offenders to justice. Officers say there is still a 15-thousand dollar reward for anyone who has information that leads...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation in southern Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in southern Illinois in connection with a human trafficking investigation. Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna, 41, of Olivehurst, California, was arrested for immigration-related offenses. According to a post on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Illinois State Police stopped a vehicle on...
wfcnnews.com
Hurst residence destroyed in overnight fire
HURST - An occupied residence in the small community of Hurst was destroyed in a fire overnight. The fire occurred at a home on North Williamson Street around 9:40 p.m. Thursday night. Once crews arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. According to nearby residents, the home...
wpsdlocal6.com
One year after murder of SIU student Keeshanna Jackson's murder, investigation into deadly shooting continues
CARBONDALE, IL — Monday marked one year since 18-year-old Keeshanna Jackson was shot and killed at a party in the 500 block of West Cherry Street in Carbondale, Illinois. The Carbondale Police Department says the investigation into the shooting — during which three other people were injured — remains active.
KFVS12
Two facing charges in Bollinger Co. overdose death
A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. A grocery store in Scott City will soon be closing its doors for the last time. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin.
KFVS12
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person has been charged in connection with a man’s fentanyl death in January. Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $500,000 cash only. According to a Facebook post from the...
kbsi23.com
Williamson County sheriff asks for info after drive by shooting
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Route 13 just west of Greenbrier Road. It happened about 10:33 p.m. The victim’s vehicle was fired on as it was being passed by the suspect vehicle, according to...
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of killing woman, hiding her body under mattress at motel
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of killing a woman and trying to hide her body under a mattress at a western Kentucky motel. Marcos A. Rios, 41, was arrested on charges of murder/domestic violence and abuse of a corpse. According to Paducah police, they were called at...
