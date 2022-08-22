ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Carbondale Man Wanted on Warrants Now Facing Gun Charges

CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man is facing gun charges after Carbondale Police responded to the 800 block of North Wall Street on a report of a man with a gun Tuesday morning. Police say during the course of the investigation, officers learned the suspect, 39-year-old Rasheed A. Casler of Carbondale, displayed a handgun to the victim in a threatening manner.
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in West Paducah

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is injured and a Tennessee man was arrested after a shooting Friday morning in West Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive around 11:13 a.m. on Aug. 26. A 33-year-old man...
WEST PADUCAH, KY
wjpf.com

Police investigating Murphysboro bank robbery

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) — A Murphysboro bank was robbed Thursday. Police say at about 10:30 a.m., a white man wearing a hat and sunglasses entered the Regions Bank on Walnut Street, demanded money from a teller, and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said no weapons were involved.
Carbondale, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Carbondale, IL
republicmonitor.com

Police Reports: August 25, 2022

The Perryville Police Department has released its latest report of incidents and arrests:. Officers responded to the Perryville Police Department on August 5 in reference to a reported theft of prescription medication from a home on Old St. Mary’s Road. Officers responded to 311 State St. on August 7...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man found guilty of rape

Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they face with trying to get an education. The 100th Du Quoin State Fair is underway. Reports of shots fired near Cape Girardeau church. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. There were reports of shots fired outside...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

West Paducah man jailed on drug charges

A traffic stop on Blandville Road ended in drug charges for a West Paducah man. A McCracken County Sheriff's deputy stopped a pickup Thursday afternoon on Blandville Road near McCracken Boulevard. The driver, 49-year-old Bryan M. Partain, was allegedly found to be in possession of nearly 13 grams of methamphetamine....
WEST PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken Sheriff investigating threat at CCA

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating threats made by a student at Community Christian Academy. A student reported the alleged threats against the school to the school administration, who contacted the sheriff’s office. Students and parents were interviewed by detectives, and they were reportedly able to corroborate...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

2 arrested after more than $170K worth of cocaine, meth found

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men from McCracken County face drug charges after a drug investigation Wednesday night. Clarence Hubbard, 54, of Harris Road in McCracken County faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in cocaine 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wfcnnews.com

Hurst residence destroyed in overnight fire

HURST - An occupied residence in the small community of Hurst was destroyed in a fire overnight. The fire occurred at a home on North Williamson Street around 9:40 p.m. Thursday night. Once crews arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. According to nearby residents, the home...
HURST, IL
KFVS12

Two facing charges in Bollinger Co. overdose death

A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. A grocery store in Scott City will soon be closing its doors for the last time. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Williamson County sheriff asks for info after drive by shooting

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Route 13 just west of Greenbrier Road. It happened about 10:33 p.m. The victim’s vehicle was fired on as it was being passed by the suspect vehicle, according to...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL

