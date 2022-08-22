ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckinridge County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harned, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
County
Breckinridge County, KY
Breckinridge County, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

After 71 years, Louisville's Moore Jewelry to close its doors in the fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After seven decades a Louisville jewelry store is closing its doors for good, leaving behind a long list of clients, stories and memories. Moore Jewelry located near the Holiday Manor shopping plaza on Brownsboro Road is closing in October. For 71 years, it's been a diamond in the rough when it comes to local family-owned businesses dating back to the early 1950s.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Unexplained explosions stoke natural gas concerns

(WEHT)- Two weeks after a deadly home explosion rocked Weinbach Ave. in Evansville and almost a week after another fatal explosion destroyed a home in Wabash County– there is still no word on what caused either blast. Still, the explosions are stoking concerns over natural gas. Atmos Energy representative Kay Coomes would not comment on […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
WLKY.com

Topgolf progress report: Louisville location is getting green

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Checking in on Topgolf in Louisville again, and it's getting greener. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the facility being built near the Oxmoor Center again this week, and it looks like they're putting down the turf. Watch in the player above. It's another sign that it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
wdrb.com

Full-service hotel coming to the Highlands in spring of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is home to bars, restaurants and plenty of shopping. But there's one thing missing in the Highlands — a full-service hotel. That will change in the spring of 2023 when a 65-room boutique hotel opens at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Breckinridge Street. The developer is Weyland Ventures, who acquired the building just before the pandemic began.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breckinridge Co#Field Machining Division#Atlas Machine And Supply
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
MADISONVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
whvoradio.com

Broadbent Champion Ham Auctioned For Record $5 Million

The grand champion Kentucky Country Ham sold for a record $5 million during Thursday morning’s 58th Annual Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville. After a round of fast bidding, the top bidders decided for a second to combine efforts and purchase the top...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Bar Louie permanently closed in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Bar Louie in Owensboro has officially closed its doors. We spoke with restaurant workers at the Evansville location who told us they found out earlier Wednesday. The Owensboro restaurant was wiped from Bar Louie’s website and Facebook page because the location is no longer active. Although this closure came suddenly, it […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WLKY.com

Fire crews battle flames at Okolona tire store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County fire crews battled a fire in Okolona at a tire store Wednesday night, according to JCFS officials. County fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Preston Highway. When they arrived, they found black smoke rising from the building.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy