Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Korean EV battery supplier to bring 93 high-wage jobs to Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. Advanced Nano Products' U.S. subsidiary, ANP USA Inc., will spend nearly $50 million on a 50,000-square-foot facility on...
k105.com
Contractor hired to straighten Beehive Curve files for bankruptcy, cites up to $100 million in debt
The contractor hired by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to straighten Beehive Curve has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy. With mounting lawsuits and burdened by debt up to $100 million, owed to suppliers in multiple states, Charles DeWeese Construction Inc. filed for bankruptcy on July 1. The company has more than...
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
wnky.com
Chaney’s Dairy Barn planning huge expansion! Ice cream lovers, rejoice!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – You might have heard by now that Chaney’s Dairy Barn brought home a plaque for their gold medal award at the Kentucky State Fair – a prize for their best premium ice cream. News 40 caught up with the 4th generation owner Carl...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
After 71 years, Louisville's Moore Jewelry to close its doors in the fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After seven decades a Louisville jewelry store is closing its doors for good, leaving behind a long list of clients, stories and memories. Moore Jewelry located near the Holiday Manor shopping plaza on Brownsboro Road is closing in October. For 71 years, it's been a diamond in the rough when it comes to local family-owned businesses dating back to the early 1950s.
Unexplained explosions stoke natural gas concerns
(WEHT)- Two weeks after a deadly home explosion rocked Weinbach Ave. in Evansville and almost a week after another fatal explosion destroyed a home in Wabash County– there is still no word on what caused either blast. Still, the explosions are stoking concerns over natural gas. Atmos Energy representative Kay Coomes would not comment on […]
WLKY.com
Board of Elections announces no-excuse early voting locations for Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While election day is still 10 weeks away, voters should be aware of their options for casting their ballot early. The Jefferson County Board of Elections has shared locations for in-person, no-excuse early voting in Jefferson County during the Primary Election. "Our office improved access to...
WLKY.com
Topgolf progress report: Louisville location is getting green
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Checking in on Topgolf in Louisville again, and it's getting greener. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the facility being built near the Oxmoor Center again this week, and it looks like they're putting down the turf. Watch in the player above. It's another sign that it...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
19-year-old wins Grand Champion title for livestock showing at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is a time where farmers from all over our Commonwealth can show off their best livestock, but it continues to largely be a male dominated industry. Morgan Berryman, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville, is changing that. What You Need To Know. Morgan...
wdrb.com
Full-service hotel coming to the Highlands in spring of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is home to bars, restaurants and plenty of shopping. But there's one thing missing in the Highlands — a full-service hotel. That will change in the spring of 2023 when a 65-room boutique hotel opens at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Breckinridge Street. The developer is Weyland Ventures, who acquired the building just before the pandemic began.
East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
Wave 3
Kentucky Derby Festival mourns loss of longtime leader, Pegasus Pin pioneer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is mourning the loss of Bridget Sherrill, who was known for her role in the Festival’s Pegasus Pin Program. Sherrill, who was the Vice President of Merchandising, recently celebrated her 50th anniversary with KDF. In a release, KDF said Sherrill was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
spectrumnews1.com
WaterStep purifying tens of thousands of gallons of water for eastern Kentucky flood victims daily
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers with WaterStep in Louisville are busy working to provide clean water in eastern Kentucky following the devastating flooding there. WaterStep provides water purification tools in developing countries and in cases of war or disaster. The group has been sending shipments to Ukraine to aid in...
14news.com
Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
'I'm not coming back here'; McDonald's customers react to seeing kids behind counter in Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Customers spoke out Wednesday after witnessing kids behind the counter at a Louisville McDonald's restaurant. Nathan Pitts and his girlfriend, Annette Cardwell, said they go to the McDonald's on Taylor Boulevard often. However, they said Sunday night was their first time seeing underage kids inside. "It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whvoradio.com
Broadbent Champion Ham Auctioned For Record $5 Million
The grand champion Kentucky Country Ham sold for a record $5 million during Thursday morning’s 58th Annual Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville. After a round of fast bidding, the top bidders decided for a second to combine efforts and purchase the top...
Bar Louie permanently closed in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Bar Louie in Owensboro has officially closed its doors. We spoke with restaurant workers at the Evansville location who told us they found out earlier Wednesday. The Owensboro restaurant was wiped from Bar Louie’s website and Facebook page because the location is no longer active. Although this closure came suddenly, it […]
WLKY.com
Fire crews battle flames at Okolona tire store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County fire crews battled a fire in Okolona at a tire store Wednesday night, according to JCFS officials. County fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Preston Highway. When they arrived, they found black smoke rising from the building.
Wave 3
Crews enter final work stage of replacing massive Louisville water main installed in 1877
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ulysses S. Grant was President when the Louisville Water Company installed a massive water main under Frankfort Avenue. Almost a century and a half later, it is about to be replaced. “It was put in the ground in 1877 and it lived a great life,” Louisville...
Comments / 0