ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Week two in Valley high school football

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The second week of high school football games in the Valley had Redwood and Clovis North looking for that first win. The Broncos looked like they had something big going from the get-go. Vincent Cordoba took the opening kickoff all the way but his touchdown...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford West wins 3 of 4 hotly contested games

In a match between two Kings County volleyball giants, Hanford West High School came out on top over Lemoore in four hotly contested home games, 3-1 Tuesday night. The Hanford West gym was packed with several hundred fans, including student sections from both schools, who kept up a friendly yet very loud cheering section.
HANFORD, CA
gobulldogs.com

Home slate opens Thursday night with Oregon State

FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno State rolls into Week 2 facing its second Pac-12 opponent. This time, the Bulldogs are hosting the Pac-12 foe. Thursday night, Oregon State will be just the second ever Pac-12 team to play a match at the Fresno State Soccer Stadium, a venue that the Bulldogs are 15-3-3 in since the start of 2019 when Oregon ventured to Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Merced youth soccer club wins National Championship

What a win for Albion SC Merced, the club soccer team that just brought home the winning trophy after competing at the XXI National Cup Finals in Denver, Colorado. “We have a really strong team bond and chemistry,” the team’s coach, Rafa Valencia, told the Times. “Because most of our kids have been together for so long, it’s a brotherhood to them. They spend more time together than they do with their own family sometimes.”
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Atwater, CA
Fresno, CA
Education
City
Hanford, CA
Local
California Education
Hanford, CA
Education
Hanford, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
KGET

FFX: South travels to Porterville to kickoff Week 2

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — South hit the road north to Porterville Thursday to kick off Week 2 of the high school football season. The Spartans are looking to bounce back from a tough, down to the wire loss to Wasco. But Porterville was not in an accommodating mood for South. Porterville quarterback Rocky Arguijo threw […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
GV Wire

Growing ‘Healthy on the Go’ Grill Looks to Expand into Fresno Area

A rapidly-growing casual restaurant chain promising “better-for-you-food with bold, amazing flavors at grab-and-go speed” has revealed plans to open 20 new locations in the Central Valley. WaBa Grill features individual rice bowls topped with proteins like charbroiled chicken, steak, or fish, along with vegetables and signature sauces. The...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia sees third Mountain Mike’s Pizza

VISALIA – Trips to Mountain Mike’s Pizza just got a whole lot easier with the recent opening of a third pizzeria in Visalia, taking over where the former Ryan’s Place Restaurant used to be. This third installment of Mountain Mike’s Pizza has officially opened for business as...
VISALIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Lights Out#American Football#Highschoolsports#Knights#Gregori High School
GV Wire

Cooler Days in Store for Fresno. How Far Will Temps Fall?

A very brief, but very welcome, break in the string of triple-digit temperature days is forecast to arrive in the Fresno region by Saturday night, bringing cooler overnight temperatures that will be downright refreshing. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is forecasting highs in the upper 90s on Sunday...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Looking Back: 'Big Kmart' reopens, teachers to make $6K a year

Life in a small town has benefits you can’t find anywhere else. But how can you take advantage of those benefits and take part in the educational, social, and recreational opportunities of our growing “global village”? You can, “surf the Net’” – that is, you can connect your home computer to a rapidly expanding worldwide network of computers known as the Internet. To do that, all you have to do is select an ISP, or Internet Service Provider. And today there are four local ISPs you can use. CNETech in Hanford, Kings Internet in Armona, Lemoore Computers, and LemooreNet. All four provide electronic mail, access to “newsgroups” where people with similar interests publish messages with information and opinions for all to read, and full Internet access.
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Photos: New Crumbl Cookies store opens in Hanford

Crumbl cookies aren't your average cookie, and now Hanford residents can try the delectable treats for themselves. The newest Central Valley Crumbl Cookies location opened Friday next to the Super Buffett in the Target shopping center on 12th Avenue.
HANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
GV Wire

Fresno Program Steers Eager Workers to Good Paying Trucker Jobs

Corina Hernandez is going trucking to build a better life for herself and her 15-year-old son. “I hope that I will be able to buy a home for me and my son,” she said. Hernandez is one of 24 students at the John Lawson Trucking School, newly reopened in a JD Food facility near Fresno. Funded by federal dollars through the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, the school held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Fresno State distributes iPads to new students

As a new academic year begins, Fresno State helps incoming freshmen and transfer students support their studies with digital technology. Students who register in advance can come by the DISCOVERe hub to pick up free iPads and Apple Smart Keyboards. President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval and Dr. Xuanning Fu, provost and vice...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

State Terminates Lease With Ft. Washington Beach Campground

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A popular Fresno campground has been shut down by the state. The California State Lands Commission officially terminated the Fort Washington Beach Campground lease today at its meeting in San Diego. The commission staff made the recommendation after learning the yearly rent hasn’t been paid...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy