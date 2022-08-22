Read full article on original website
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
KMPH.com
Week two in Valley high school football
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The second week of high school football games in the Valley had Redwood and Clovis North looking for that first win. The Broncos looked like they had something big going from the get-go. Vincent Cordoba took the opening kickoff all the way but his touchdown...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford West wins 3 of 4 hotly contested games
In a match between two Kings County volleyball giants, Hanford West High School came out on top over Lemoore in four hotly contested home games, 3-1 Tuesday night. The Hanford West gym was packed with several hundred fans, including student sections from both schools, who kept up a friendly yet very loud cheering section.
gobulldogs.com
Home slate opens Thursday night with Oregon State
FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno State rolls into Week 2 facing its second Pac-12 opponent. This time, the Bulldogs are hosting the Pac-12 foe. Thursday night, Oregon State will be just the second ever Pac-12 team to play a match at the Fresno State Soccer Stadium, a venue that the Bulldogs are 15-3-3 in since the start of 2019 when Oregon ventured to Fresno.
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced youth soccer club wins National Championship
What a win for Albion SC Merced, the club soccer team that just brought home the winning trophy after competing at the XXI National Cup Finals in Denver, Colorado. “We have a really strong team bond and chemistry,” the team’s coach, Rafa Valencia, told the Times. “Because most of our kids have been together for so long, it’s a brotherhood to them. They spend more time together than they do with their own family sometimes.”
FFX: South travels to Porterville to kickoff Week 2
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — South hit the road north to Porterville Thursday to kick off Week 2 of the high school football season. The Spartans are looking to bounce back from a tough, down to the wire loss to Wasco. But Porterville was not in an accommodating mood for South. Porterville quarterback Rocky Arguijo threw […]
Your Fresno weekend: What to do in the city this Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Fresno residents! If you haven't made any plans on how to spend this weekend, we have some ideas for you.
GV Wire
Growing ‘Healthy on the Go’ Grill Looks to Expand into Fresno Area
A rapidly-growing casual restaurant chain promising “better-for-you-food with bold, amazing flavors at grab-and-go speed” has revealed plans to open 20 new locations in the Central Valley. WaBa Grill features individual rice bowls topped with proteins like charbroiled chicken, steak, or fish, along with vegetables and signature sauces. The...
thesungazette.com
Visalia sees third Mountain Mike’s Pizza
VISALIA – Trips to Mountain Mike’s Pizza just got a whole lot easier with the recent opening of a third pizzeria in Visalia, taking over where the former Ryan’s Place Restaurant used to be. This third installment of Mountain Mike’s Pizza has officially opened for business as...
GV Wire
Cooler Days in Store for Fresno. How Far Will Temps Fall?
A very brief, but very welcome, break in the string of triple-digit temperature days is forecast to arrive in the Fresno region by Saturday night, bringing cooler overnight temperatures that will be downright refreshing. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is forecasting highs in the upper 90s on Sunday...
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back: 'Big Kmart' reopens, teachers to make $6K a year
Life in a small town has benefits you can’t find anywhere else. But how can you take advantage of those benefits and take part in the educational, social, and recreational opportunities of our growing “global village”? You can, “surf the Net’” – that is, you can connect your home computer to a rapidly expanding worldwide network of computers known as the Internet. To do that, all you have to do is select an ISP, or Internet Service Provider. And today there are four local ISPs you can use. CNETech in Hanford, Kings Internet in Armona, Lemoore Computers, and LemooreNet. All four provide electronic mail, access to “newsgroups” where people with similar interests publish messages with information and opinions for all to read, and full Internet access.
KMJ
Two Arrested After Leading Police On Wild Chase From Reedley To Fresno
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people have been arrested after they led Reedley Police on a chase that went on from Reedley to Fresno. Reedley Police Department answered a call to Wells Fargo Bank where a woman says she was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon. Police went...
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: New Crumbl Cookies store opens in Hanford
Crumbl cookies aren't your average cookie, and now Hanford residents can try the delectable treats for themselves. The newest Central Valley Crumbl Cookies location opened Friday next to the Super Buffett in the Target shopping center on 12th Avenue.
Man hit and killed by car on Highway 99 in west central Fresno, CHP says
One person has died after a crash on Highway 99 in west central Fresno.
GV Wire
Fresno Program Steers Eager Workers to Good Paying Trucker Jobs
Corina Hernandez is going trucking to build a better life for herself and her 15-year-old son. “I hope that I will be able to buy a home for me and my son,” she said. Hernandez is one of 24 students at the John Lawson Trucking School, newly reopened in a JD Food facility near Fresno. Funded by federal dollars through the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, the school held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
Jolissa Fuentes search getting help from Adventures with Purpose
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes from Selma will have extra support starting on Friday. Adventures with Purpose, a volunteer search and rescue dive team, will be joining in the effort to search for Fuentes. The group was recently credited for finding the body of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni inside […]
Hanford Sentinel
Fresno State distributes iPads to new students
As a new academic year begins, Fresno State helps incoming freshmen and transfer students support their studies with digital technology. Students who register in advance can come by the DISCOVERe hub to pick up free iPads and Apple Smart Keyboards. President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval and Dr. Xuanning Fu, provost and vice...
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.
Patti and I dined at Kenji's Teriyaki Grill the other night after a long hiatus. We had stopped going after I found out they were using peanut oil for some of their fried foods, and being allergic to peanuts, I couldn't risk an incident. So that ended our dining at Kinji's until our daughter gave us some great news.
KMJ
State Terminates Lease With Ft. Washington Beach Campground
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A popular Fresno campground has been shut down by the state. The California State Lands Commission officially terminated the Fort Washington Beach Campground lease today at its meeting in San Diego. The commission staff made the recommendation after learning the yearly rent hasn’t been paid...
Wheels stolen from 9 cars in 4 days in northwest Fresno neighborhood
Fresno police say it's not clear if thieves are after the tires, rims, or both - but it's a trend they noticed in the neighborhood of Herndon and Polk this month.
‘He was a good guy’: Family remembers man who drowned saving girl
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 62-year-old Arthur Caballero said he will always be remembered as not just a great dad, father, and grandfather, but also a hero. “He was a good guy, I love him,” said his son, Arthur Ramirez Caballero, Jr. on the morning of Aug. 24. Back in June 2020, […]
