Your ‘Best Friend’ deserves a little R&R.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
Active shooter training available for Clay County businesses, open to publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
mycbs4.com
Ocala woman arrested for the murder of a MCSO Detention Deputy
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested an Ocala woman last night, Aug. 24th, for the murder of a Marion County Sheriff's Office Dentition Deputy. The Sheriff's Office says they received a call in reference to a potential suicide of 31-year-old, Cory Schweitzer, in Pine Ridge. It was reported that...
mycbs4.com
Taser gets confused as gunfire during Buchholz football game
A fight broke out last night, Aug. 26th, at the Buchholz High School football game, that ended with an Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) School Resource Officer using a taser to control the situation. Buchholz Administration says due to the taser making a popping sound when it was deployed, it...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for third DUI after driving the wrong way on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Vladimir Ivanovich Kisilev, 54, was arrested early this morning following reports that a vehicle was driving into oncoming traffic in the 5300 block of Newberry Road. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer reported that as he approached the intersection, he saw Kisilev’s SUV failing to maintain...
WCJB
Alachua County deputies receive grant to step up road safety
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies are getting $2500 to help keep pedestrians safe. The sheriff’s office got a contract with FDOT to support a campaign aimed at making roads safer for bicyclists and walkers. Deputies say the money will go toward a high-visibility enforcement initiative...
elmoreautauganews.com
CAPTURED – Jahmarcus Alexander Rogers
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Jahmarcus Alexander Rogers is in Police custody. Rogers is no longer wanted by Law Enforcement. Jahmarcus Alexander Rogers was wanted by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and Authority Bail Bonds for Skipping Bail, Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and 2 counts of Felony Theft of Property. Rogers was taken into custody by the Gainesville Police Department in Gainesville, Florida for unrelated charges in July 2022. He was extradited to the Autauga County Jail from Gainesville, Florida on August 6, 2022. CrimeStoppers was notified on August 24, 2022.
WCJB
Gainesville residents continue to protest increasing GRU bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People from a coalition of organizations throughout Alachua County held a press conference to speak out against the skyrocketing utility rates. Many people’s bills have doubled and even tripled and for many residents, it’s hard to make their payments. They said GRU is blaming the increase on high natural gas prices.
WCJB
‘I’m very sad for the family’: Residents react to a toddler shooting himself while playing with a gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An unidentified 3-year-old boy was killed at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community after shooting himself with a gun in the home. The Gainesville Police Department said the toddler was playing with a loaded gun found inside of the home when it went off. The gun had been inside an unlocked gun case.
WCJB
Two teens in Gainesville were arrested for breaking into cars
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say two teens were arrested after they were caught breaking into cars. A resident in an apartment on NW 13th St reported two suspicious people wearing masks over their faces and gloves. The suspects were armed with knives. They ran when they saw officers...
WCJB
Gainesville toddler shoots himself while playing gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department is investigating after a toddler was killed after shooting himself while playing with a gun. Officers say on Wednesday, the 3-year-old child grabbed a gun from an unlocked gun case inside a home at Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. Around 6 p.m., the gun went off, hitting the child. Two other juveniles witnessed the incident.
Putnam deputy placed on leave after arrest for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to...
WCJB
String of thefts solved in Gilchrist County
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies say they solved a series of connected burglaries in the northern part of the county. One stolen ATV was thrown into the Suwannee River. Deputies were able to find it and pulled it out of the water on Monday. One person...
WCJB
Lake City police arrest juvenile on firearms charges
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 17-year-old was arrested after police connected him to reports of gun violence. Lake City police officers arrested Jaedyn Washington on a charge of possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent. The arrest warrant was signed by a judge after they found probable cause...
philadelphiaobserver.com
Florida Deputy Resigns After Holding Pregnant Mother at Gunpoint for Speeding as Her Other Children Watched in Terror
A deputy in Bradford County, Florida, resigned from his post with the sheriff’s office after serving in law enforcement for two years. His conduct, including a recent traffic stop where he held a mother at gunpoint in front of her children, was so egregious the agency immediately released a statement distancing itself from the former deputy.
mycbs4.com
Vehicle struck by gunfire in Lake City
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) responded to a report of gunfire last night, Aug. 24th, on SE Putnam St. LCPD Public Information Officer, Greg Burnsed, says when officers arrived to the scene, they spoke with the victim who stated their vehicle had been shot. The vehicle as parked in...
Watch: Video shows Miami-Dade police blocking pregnant woman from getting to emergency room
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A recentviral video of a traffic stop in Bradford County involving a pregnant woman has a lot of people talking about de-escalation. The video recently surfaced showing another video from Miami-Dade where a police officer pulled a man and his pregnant wife over as they were headed to the emergency room.
mycbs4.com
Columbia County teen arrested for illegally possessing a gun
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says school resource officers arrested a minor yesterday, Aug. 24th, for illegally possessing a firearm. CCSO contact, Steven Khachigan, says deputies launched their investigation after receiving a tip about a video that showed the 14-year-old smoking marijuana and handling a firearm. Fort White Middle...
Police seeking public’s help on vehicle shooting
Lake City, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help after a vehicle was struck by gunfire. The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 11:48 p.m. Officers responded to reports of gunfire at SE Putnam Street. Upon arriving, officers spoke with the victim who...
News4Jax.com
3-year-old dead after shooting, Gainesville police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 3-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Gainesville, authorities said. First responders were called just before 6 p.m. to the shooting at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. According to the Gainesville Police Department, investigators learned that the child got the firearm from an...
Putnam County deputy, woman arrested after alleged fight in Duval County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County deputy has been arrested after an alleged fighting incident in Duval County Tuesday morning, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Law was initially charged with misdemeanor battery, PCSO says. The arrest resulted from an investigation conducted by the Jacksonville...
WCJB
Taser mistaken for gunfire at high school football game in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - During a high school football game in Gainesville, some feared the worst when a sound similar to gunshots rang out. Columbia High School officials say counselors are on campus to speak with students who were at Thursday night’s Buccholz High School versus Columbia High School football game.
