The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Jahmarcus Alexander Rogers is in Police custody. Rogers is no longer wanted by Law Enforcement. Jahmarcus Alexander Rogers was wanted by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and Authority Bail Bonds for Skipping Bail, Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and 2 counts of Felony Theft of Property. Rogers was taken into custody by the Gainesville Police Department in Gainesville, Florida for unrelated charges in July 2022. He was extradited to the Autauga County Jail from Gainesville, Florida on August 6, 2022. CrimeStoppers was notified on August 24, 2022.

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO