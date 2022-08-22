ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

mycbs4.com

Ocala woman arrested for the murder of a MCSO Detention Deputy

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested an Ocala woman last night, Aug. 24th, for the murder of a Marion County Sheriff's Office Dentition Deputy. The Sheriff's Office says they received a call in reference to a potential suicide of 31-year-old, Cory Schweitzer, in Pine Ridge. It was reported that...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Taser gets confused as gunfire during Buchholz football game

A fight broke out last night, Aug. 26th, at the Buchholz High School football game, that ended with an Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) School Resource Officer using a taser to control the situation. Buchholz Administration says due to the taser making a popping sound when it was deployed, it...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for third DUI after driving the wrong way on Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Vladimir Ivanovich Kisilev, 54, was arrested early this morning following reports that a vehicle was driving into oncoming traffic in the 5300 block of Newberry Road. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer reported that as he approached the intersection, he saw Kisilev’s SUV failing to maintain...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County deputies receive grant to step up road safety

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies are getting $2500 to help keep pedestrians safe. The sheriff’s office got a contract with FDOT to support a campaign aimed at making roads safer for bicyclists and walkers. Deputies say the money will go toward a high-visibility enforcement initiative...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Bradley Junction, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
elmoreautauganews.com

CAPTURED – Jahmarcus Alexander Rogers

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Jahmarcus Alexander Rogers is in Police custody. Rogers is no longer wanted by Law Enforcement. Jahmarcus Alexander Rogers was wanted by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and Authority Bail Bonds for Skipping Bail, Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and 2 counts of Felony Theft of Property. Rogers was taken into custody by the Gainesville Police Department in Gainesville, Florida for unrelated charges in July 2022. He was extradited to the Autauga County Jail from Gainesville, Florida on August 6, 2022. CrimeStoppers was notified on August 24, 2022.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WCJB

Gainesville residents continue to protest increasing GRU bills

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People from a coalition of organizations throughout Alachua County held a press conference to speak out against the skyrocketing utility rates. Many people’s bills have doubled and even tripled and for many residents, it’s hard to make their payments. They said GRU is blaming the increase on high natural gas prices.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two teens in Gainesville were arrested for breaking into cars

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say two teens were arrested after they were caught breaking into cars. A resident in an apartment on NW 13th St reported two suspicious people wearing masks over their faces and gloves. The suspects were armed with knives. They ran when they saw officers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville toddler shoots himself while playing gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department is investigating after a toddler was killed after shooting himself while playing with a gun. Officers say on Wednesday, the 3-year-old child grabbed a gun from an unlocked gun case inside a home at Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. Around 6 p.m., the gun went off, hitting the child. Two other juveniles witnessed the incident.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

String of thefts solved in Gilchrist County

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies say they solved a series of connected burglaries in the northern part of the county. One stolen ATV was thrown into the Suwannee River. Deputies were able to find it and pulled it out of the water on Monday. One person...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lake City police arrest juvenile on firearms charges

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 17-year-old was arrested after police connected him to reports of gun violence. Lake City police officers arrested Jaedyn Washington on a charge of possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent. The arrest warrant was signed by a judge after they found probable cause...
LAKE CITY, FL
philadelphiaobserver.com

Florida Deputy Resigns After Holding Pregnant Mother at Gunpoint for Speeding as Her Other Children Watched in Terror

A deputy in Bradford County, Florida, resigned from his post with the sheriff’s office after serving in law enforcement for two years. His conduct, including a recent traffic stop where he held a mother at gunpoint in front of her children, was so egregious the agency immediately released a statement distancing itself from the former deputy.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Vehicle struck by gunfire in Lake City

The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) responded to a report of gunfire last night, Aug. 24th, on SE Putnam St. LCPD Public Information Officer, Greg Burnsed, says when officers arrived to the scene, they spoke with the victim who stated their vehicle had been shot. The vehicle as parked in...
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

Columbia County teen arrested for illegally possessing a gun

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says school resource officers arrested a minor yesterday, Aug. 24th, for illegally possessing a firearm. CCSO contact, Steven Khachigan, says deputies launched their investigation after receiving a tip about a video that showed the 14-year-old smoking marijuana and handling a firearm. Fort White Middle...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

3-year-old dead after shooting, Gainesville police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 3-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Gainesville, authorities said. First responders were called just before 6 p.m. to the shooting at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. According to the Gainesville Police Department, investigators learned that the child got the firearm from an...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Taser mistaken for gunfire at high school football game in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - During a high school football game in Gainesville, some feared the worst when a sound similar to gunshots rang out. Columbia High School officials say counselors are on campus to speak with students who were at Thursday night’s Buccholz High School versus Columbia High School football game.
GAINESVILLE, FL

