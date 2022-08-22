Read full article on original website
Related
Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat
A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
8,000-Year-Old Settlement Is Found in Saudi Arabia, Offering Rare View of Prehistoric Religion
An 8,000-year-old settlement has been discovered by a group of Saudi and French archaeologists working at a site southwest of the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Led by the Saudi Heritage Commission, the team uncovered the Neolithic-era remains using laser scanning, aerial photography, drones, and various forms of surveying. The archaeologists located the settlement at Al-Faw, an archaeological site that has previously turned up evidence of a strong trade network that sustained an ancient city. Along the edge of Mount Tuwaiq, they found a stone temple and pieces of an altar. The archaeologists said these provide a deeper understanding of religious practices...
Rare 400-year-old ship found in German river is a stunningly preserved 'time capsule'
Maritime archaeologists in northern Germany have discovered the wreckage of a 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank almost standing," escaped decay from ravenous shipworms and still has the barrels of lime it was carrying for the stone-building industry centuries ago. The ship, a rare discovery, is from the Hanseatic period, when...
Dozens of sunken WWII German ships resurface along Danube River as water levels hit record low
As Europe continues to experience a record heat wave that one top scientist said could signal its worst drought in 500 years, receding water levels along the continent's massive Danube River have exposed around two dozen sunken ships that belonged to the German army during World War II, according to Reuters.
RELATED PEOPLE
James Webb telescope gives a stunning look at galaxies far, far away
On Christmas Day last year, 30 years after its conception, the James Webb space telescope launched from French Guiana. On 28 December, it went past the moon. On 24 January, it fired its thrusters for five minutes and settled into its final orbit about 1,500,000 km from Earth. On 12 July, after months of painstaking setup, it produced its first image – showing us, for the first time, faraway galaxies as they were more than 13bn years ago.
Fast-growing sunspot may threaten Earth with flares and eruptions
A once-tiny spot on the sun's surface grew over the weekend to the size of Earth, potentially threatening our planet with radio blackout-causing solar flares and plasma eruptions that could trigger aurora displays. The sun has been lively in the past few weeks, treating skywatchers at high latitudes and astronauts...
4 billion-year-old chunk of Earth's crust found below Australia
A 4-billion-year-old piece of Earth's crust the size of Ireland is lurking beneath Western Australia, new research finds. This piece of crust is among the oldest on Earth, though not the oldest. That honor goes to rocks of the Canadian Shield on the eastern shore of the Hudson Bay, which have been dated to 4.3 billion years old. (The Earth is 4.54 billion years old.) Because Earth's crust is constantly being churned up and pushed back into the mantle by plate tectonics, most of the planet's rocky surface was formed within the last couple billion years.
Sea creature that inspired mermaid tales declared extinct in China
The dugong, a gentle marine mammal that has frequented China’s southern waters for hundreds of years, has become functionally extinct in the country, a new study said on Wednesday. Research by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and the Chinese Academy of Sciences said fishing, ship strikes and human-caused...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Universe's Most Massive Known Star Captured With Unprecedented Clarity
To put it simply, the universe's most massive known star is less massive than scientists once believed. But even docked a few levels, this staggering ball of gas is still the universe's most massive known star. That's how utterly huge it is. Lovingly named R136a1, the luminous giant lives 160,000...
Even scientists didn't expect Webb telescope images of Jupiter to be this good
Data has traveled across the solar system to make it into the James Webb Space Telescope, and now we get a better look at the planet Jupiter. NASA shared images of the gas giant's colorful auroras, giant storms and faint rings.
Phys.org
First underground radar images from Mars Perseverance Rover reveal some surprises
After a tantalizing year-and-a-half wait since the Mars Perseverance Rover touched down on our nearest planetary neighbor, new data is arriving—and bringing with it a few surprises. The rover, which is about the size of car and carries seven scientific instruments, has been probing Mars' 30-mile-wide Jezero crater, once...
NASA shares 'spectacular" image of the southern lights from International Space Station
An image from of the southern lights or aurora australis from the International Space Station has wowed those who've seen it on Instagram or online.
Comments / 0