Springfield, MO

Knobby knees
3d ago

All animals in the city limits should be in either a fenced yard, and if not fence, then on a leash!! Period. As of not, this puts many at risk of being bit, attacked, or otherwise. That's why we live in the country... But we still keep our animals under control and inside the house or they're inside our fence.. It's called RESPECT and taking care of our fur babies🥰. Prayers🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 for all involved.

KTTS

Springfield Police Check To See If Robberies Connected

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating an attempted robbery Friday morning at the Kum & Go store near Kansas and I-44. Police say a man with a gun demanded cash, but left when the clerk refused to give him any. Police say the same man may have robbed...
KYTV

Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man armed with a handgun held up the Kum & Go on West Smith Street Thursday morning. The station is located off of Kansas Expressway, north of I-44. The robber showed the gun and demanded money around 1:00. Police say the man ran off after he took the cash. No one was hurt.
khqa.com

Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
KYTV

Motorcyclist from Urbana, Mo. killed in a crash in Pike County

LOUSIANA, Mo. (KY3)-The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Randy Wilson, 64, of Urbana was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say Wilson’s motorcycle hit a road sign on U.S. 54 and then went down an embankment and overturned. A passenger, Lisa Wilson, 61, was taken to a...
KYTV

Springfield Police Department reports uptick in car thefts in August

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report an uptick in car thefts in August in Springfield. Chief Paul Williams of the Springfield Police Department says the rise in vehicle thefts follows a promising start to the year. He believes the department’s public education program focusing on preventing car thefts in the first quarter of 2022 worked. Auto thefts dropped by 30% over that period. Chief Williams says the success rate is fading.
KOLR10 News

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
933kwto.com

Car Break-Ins and Thefts Up, Says Springfield PD

Following a public education initiative earlier this year that saw car thefts fall, officers are reporting an uptick in the crime in recent months. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said Thursday the department saw a 30% decrease in thefts during the first quarter of 2022, after SPD began educating drivers to not leave their keys inside their vehicles. Williams said they also warned drivers not to leave cars running.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Crash on Rangeline leaves pickup on side in South Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. reports of a crash near 3300 block of S Rangeline. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS responded emergency.  Google Maps screenshot of crash location during incident. 3300 block S Rangleline, Joplin, Mo. On scene we learn it is a no-injury crash, two vehicles involved. Joplin Police Ofc Clay Goldsborough tells us a...
