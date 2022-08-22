Following a public education initiative earlier this year that saw car thefts fall, officers are reporting an uptick in the crime in recent months. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said Thursday the department saw a 30% decrease in thefts during the first quarter of 2022, after SPD began educating drivers to not leave their keys inside their vehicles. Williams said they also warned drivers not to leave cars running.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO