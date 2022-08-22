Read full article on original website
Knobby knees
3d ago
All animals in the city limits should be in either a fenced yard, and if not fence, then on a leash!! Period. As of not, this puts many at risk of being bit, attacked, or otherwise. That's why we live in the country... But we still keep our animals under control and inside the house or they're inside our fence.. It's called RESPECT and taking care of our fur babies🥰. Prayers🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 for all involved.
Reply(1)
6
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives say a thief found an easy way into a southwest Springfield garage.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a motorcycle theft in the 3300 block of South Rinks Lane. The neighborhood is west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn in Springfield. Security video from the victim’s doorbell camera shows a man on the property on July 30 just after...
KYTV
An attempted robbery at a Kum & Go in Springfield; the same store was held up the night before
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for a man who tried to rob the Kum & Go on West Smith Street near Kansas and I-44. Police say the man walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money just after 5:00 Friday morning. The clerk didn’t comply, so the man took off.
Woman accused of attacking walker in Rountree neighborhood gets trial date
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jimicia Wells, who is accused of assaulting a pedestrian she thought was leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house, received an Oct. 11 trial date. A probable cause statement about the Nov. 8, 2021 incident reported that Wells was collecting some of her belongings from an ex-boyfriend’s house in the Rountree neighborhood when she saw […]
KYTV
Springfield Police Department starts targeted patrols around vulnerable businesses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chief Paul Williams of the Springfield Police Department told the Springfield City Council restaurants, auto dealerships, rental businesses, salons and tattoo parlors are all at the top of the list of businesses vulnerable to burglaries. To combat this, Chief Williams says SPD started targeted patrols outside...
KTTS
Springfield Police Check To See If Robberies Connected
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating an attempted robbery Friday morning at the Kum & Go store near Kansas and I-44. Police say a man with a gun demanded cash, but left when the clerk refused to give him any. Police say the same man may have robbed...
KYTV
1 of 3 people charged in the murders of a Willard couple takes a plea deal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first of three suspects charged with killing a Willard couple has pleaded guilty to his role in the double murder. Matthew Plumb was facing two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. “It’s been very difficult on the...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive they say is known to be violent.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a fugitive they say is known to be violent. 51-year-old Alfredo Herrera is wanted in Greene County on charges of DWI, stealing, and possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say Herrera is a suspect in assault cases. He has ‘My Love...
Man connected to double murder pleads guilty, will be sentenced in Dec.
WILLARD, Mo. – Sentencing has been set for December in the case against one of four people accused in connection to the shooting deaths of a Willard couple in 2020. Matthew Dewayne Plumb pleaded guilty under a plea agreement on Tuesday to charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and tampering with evidence, according to […]
KYTV
Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man armed with a handgun held up the Kum & Go on West Smith Street Thursday morning. The station is located off of Kansas Expressway, north of I-44. The robber showed the gun and demanded money around 1:00. Police say the man ran off after he took the cash. No one was hurt.
KYTV
Dadeville School District leaders remember superintendent killed in a car crash
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The superintendent of the Dadeville School District died in a crash on Aug. 24 in Bolivar on State Highway T. State Highway Troopers said a truck, driven by a 16-year-old, hit Matthew Bushey’s car, killing him. Josh Worthington, Board of Education president, said Bushey will...
khqa.com
Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
ksmu.org
Using data tracking, Springfield police identify four city crime ‘hotspots’
It’s called DDACTS, and it’s endorsed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This operational model for policing was recently adopted in Springfield, though according to the National Law Enforcement Liaison Program, DDACTS pilot sites were launched in 2009. “I mentioned back...
KYTV
Motorcyclist from Urbana, Mo. killed in a crash in Pike County
LOUSIANA, Mo. (KY3)-The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Randy Wilson, 64, of Urbana was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say Wilson’s motorcycle hit a road sign on U.S. 54 and then went down an embankment and overturned. A passenger, Lisa Wilson, 61, was taken to a...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department reports uptick in car thefts in August
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report an uptick in car thefts in August in Springfield. Chief Paul Williams of the Springfield Police Department says the rise in vehicle thefts follows a promising start to the year. He believes the department’s public education program focusing on preventing car thefts in the first quarter of 2022 worked. Auto thefts dropped by 30% over that period. Chief Williams says the success rate is fading.
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
933kwto.com
Car Break-Ins and Thefts Up, Says Springfield PD
Following a public education initiative earlier this year that saw car thefts fall, officers are reporting an uptick in the crime in recent months. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said Thursday the department saw a 30% decrease in thefts during the first quarter of 2022, after SPD began educating drivers to not leave their keys inside their vehicles. Williams said they also warned drivers not to leave cars running.
SGF gas station gunshot leads to arrest
Miley Michelle Hill, 33, of Springfield was arrested Sunday and formally charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after a month-long investigation into a shooting that happened July 20.
Superintendent of Dadeville Schools killed in crash near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol Major Crash Investigation Unit were summoned shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Mo. Killed in the head-on crash was Matthew Bushey, 48, of Bolivar. He was...
KYTV
Ozark County woman celebrates 101st birthday and what keeps her going? Coke!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The average life expectancy for an American is 78 years-old for men and 82 years-old for women. Less than one percent of us will live to be 100. So Thursday (August 25) was a special day for a woman from Ozark County (who now lives in Springfield) as she celebrated her 101st birthday.
Crash on Rangeline leaves pickup on side in South Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. reports of a crash near 3300 block of S Rangeline. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS responded emergency. Google Maps screenshot of crash location during incident. 3300 block S Rangleline, Joplin, Mo. On scene we learn it is a no-injury crash, two vehicles involved. Joplin Police Ofc Clay Goldsborough tells us a...
