The third and final preseason games begin Thursday night. Thanks to the greedy NFL owners wanting 17 regular season games, there are now only three preseason games. So, this weekend will be the end of the free looks for fantasy football managers to scout players for the upcoming drafts. But following what is happening in […] The post 5 Fantasy Football running backs who will gain the most touches in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO