Natural disaster responses are hitting the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) budget hard. As natural disasters grow in both frequency and severity, for the first time, the sheriff’s office may have to make a budget line for the item. So far this year, disaster response has cost the LCSO $870,000, and the office can’t continue to absorb the costs, according to a report in the Loveland Reporter-Herald. While large fires the Cameron Peak Fire get federal assistance, the LCSO is responsible for costs associated with smaller wildfires that have been constant all summer with fire season now lasting all year-long. For details, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO