Four-vehicle crash involving school bus closes road in Boulder County
Several drivers were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a Boulder Valley School District bus and three other vehicles Friday morning, but no students were injured.
Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Crash Near East Prospect Road in Fort Collins
On August 17, at 2:36 pm, a deputy observed a gold 2003 Chevrolet pickup driving southbound on Specht Point Road near East Prospect Road in Fort Collins with no license plates. The deputy turned around to attempt a traffic stop, but the pickup was already driving westbound on Midpoint Drive. The deputy activated the emergency lights and siren of the marked LCSO patrol vehicle while trying to catch up to the pickup. The pickup ran the stop sign on Midpoint Drive and drove northbound on South Timberline Road at a high rate of speed.
berthoudsurveyor.com
Repairs to bridge cause nighttime delays
The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin repairs on the bridge over I-25 at West County Road 34 that was badly damaged in a collision on Aug. 8 to allow Weld County Road 34 westbound traffic to drive over the bridge in a one-lane configuration. Work will take place on...
1310kfka.com
Loveland Police say woman found dead in Big Thompson River was killed
Loveland Police said a woman who was found dead in the Big Thompson River was murdered. Police said the 49-year-old woman was found floating in waters near Barnes Park Monday morning. She’s been identified as Chantell Wilkes of Loveland. Her exact cause of death is pending an autopsy. Anyone with information about the urder is asked to call Loveland Police at 970.962.2032 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970.221.6868. Tipsters can also fill out a form online at crimestopperslarimer.org.
FOUND: Larimer County authorities searching for missing Berthoud man
The man who was reported missing has been located in Frederick and is safe, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
I-25 bridge repairs at Weld CR 34 continue after crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers that repairs continue on the overpass at Interstate 25 and Weld County Road 34 after a deadly crash earlier this month. On Aug. 8, a semi hauling an excavator that exceeded height limits crashed into the overpass at the Mead exit. Megan Mirella Arneson, 32, was in another vehicle that was also involved in the crash. She died and a juvenile in the vehicle was injured. The Colorado State Patrol continues to investigate the crash. No charges had been filed as of Tuesday. The bridge sustained damage to the bridge beams but bridge experts...
1310kfka.com
Fires become major strain on Larimer Co. Sheriff’s Office budget
Natural disaster responses are hitting the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) budget hard. As natural disasters grow in both frequency and severity, for the first time, the sheriff’s office may have to make a budget line for the item. So far this year, disaster response has cost the LCSO $870,000, and the office can’t continue to absorb the costs, according to a report in the Loveland Reporter-Herald. While large fires the Cameron Peak Fire get federal assistance, the LCSO is responsible for costs associated with smaller wildfires that have been constant all summer with fire season now lasting all year-long. For details, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Wichita Eagle
82-year-old mushroom forager found after being missing overnight, Colorado cops say
An 82-year-old woman who was missing overnight after she got lost while foraging for mushrooms was found safe, Colorado authorities said. The woman was with two friends in the Brainard Lake Recreation Area on Wednesday, Aug. 24, “when she became lost and ended up off trail,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Family is safe after late night house fire in Fort Collins
Everyone including an adult, 2 children and a dog escaped a burning home in Fort Collins. The fire broke out just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1800 block of Busch Court. Poudre Fire Authority said everyone was able to escape unharmed before fire crews arrived. When firefighters arrived, the garage had been consumed by flames. The damage was extensive and what caused the fire is being investigated.
Military Humvee rolls over, 2 airmen hurt
A military Humvee was involved in a rollover crash in Weld County.
Colorado Daily
Cyclist hospitalized after being struck by driver in Boulder
A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a driver Monday night in Boulder. The crash occurred on 30th Street between Canyon Boulevard and Walnut Street before 7 p.m. Monday. Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said the bicyclist, a 21-year-old man, was struck by...
Deceased woman found in river near Loveland park was murdered, police say
A woman who was found dead in a river near a Loveland park Monday was murdered, according to an update from the Loveland Police Department.
1310kfka.com
Man arrested, charged with Greeley bank robbery
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a bank robbery in Greeley. Greeley police said Larimer County deputies handcuffed 36-year-old Jessie Martinez on suspicion of charges unrelated to the robbery Friday. Following that arrest, deputies said they recognized Martinez in suspect photos Greeley police posted to social media. Martinez is accused of threatening a teller at the FirstBank on the 4300 block of 9th Street Road, demanding cash. He’ll be extradited to Weld County to face charges the charges.
broomfieldleader.com
Accident shuts down US 36 in Broomfield
US 36 westbound lanes are closed due to a serious accident that has backed up traffic to Wadsworth Boulevard. Broomfield Police are diverting traffic off the highway at at the Flatirons Exit. The accident took place around 8:30 a.m. The road closure is between West Flatiron Crossing Drive and Marshall...
Woman missing at popular outdoor recreation area on Colorado Front Range
According to a 10 AM report from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a woman named Natasha is believed to be missing in the area of Brainard Lake, which is the most popular destination in the Boulder Ranger District. Natasha was last seen Wednesday afternoon near the winter parking lot of...
Police call discovery of woman's body in river "suspicious," asking Colorado public for help
The Loveland Police Department is investigating the death of a 49-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Big Thompson River in Loveland on Monday, according to a news release. Crews responded to Barnes Park at about 11:12 AM after receiving reports of an unconscious woman in the river. A woman's...
1310kfka.com
5 homeless after driver plows into Autumn Lake Apartments in Loveland
Five residents have been left homeless after a vehicle crashed into a Loveland apartment complex. It happened Friday night. Police said the driver, a 60-year-old man, plowed into the Autumn Lake Apartments on the 600 block of East 23rd Street, causing the two-story building to collapse. The driver claimed his brakes failed as he pulled into a parking spot, but police couldn’t substantiate that claim, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. The driver was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and careless driving causing injury. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Man on motorized bicycle killed in crash south of Fort Collins
Fort Collins police are investigating a weekend crash south of the city that left a man on a motorized bicycle dead.
2 dead in crash with motorcycle, car in Loveland
Two people died in a crash with a motorcycle and a car in Loveland on Sunday morning. According to Loveland Police Department, officers responded to the crash in the 5400 block of N Wilson Avenue, where a 19-year-old driving a Subaru and a 30-year-old riding a motorcycle were involved in a crash. The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, and the driver of the car died after being taken to the hospital. Speed and alcohol are being investigated in this crash.
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is 117 Years Old
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
