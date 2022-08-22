ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OH

Marietta receives RAISE grant for additional parking

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta and Marietta college received $1 million in funding from the RAISE grant to begin the design and engineering for two parking garages. One of the garages will be placed on the Marietta college campus and the other will be placed in Downtown...
Obituary: Shepherd, Paul Lavere

Paul Lavere Shepherd, 88, a longtime resident of Parkersburg, WV, and former resident of Defuniak Springs, Florida for 28 years, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Waterview Pointe Nursing Home in Marietta, OH. He was born on June 12, 1934, in Walton, WV a son of the late Reverend William C. Shepherd and Mary Shepherd Martin. He graduated from St. Marys High School, Class of 1953, and attended West Virginia University where he played football for the Mountaineers.
Obituary: Wilson, James L.

James L. Wilson, “Mr. Kroger,” of Belpre, OH went to receive his reward with Jesus while surrounded by family on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was 79 years old. James was born in Parkersburg, WV on June 6, 1943, to the late Keith C. Wilson, Sr., and Elma Fetty Wilson. He graduated from Parkersburg High School and worked at Kroger for over 59 years. He was called to preach at the age of 14 and was ordained at the age of 23 by the late Rev. Dr. Harley E. Bailey. He served many years in ministry with the late Rev. Reva Hupp, his mother-in-law. He was known for teaching the Old Testament and always having an encouraging word and smile for anyone he met.
Obituary: Anderson, Wanda L.

Wanda L. Anderson 67, of Parkersburg, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. She was born July 26, 1955, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Jodie E. and Gracie Airson Brown. Wanda was a 1974 graduate of Parkersburg High School and Mountain State College. She...
Obituary: Cottrill, Edward “Don”

Edward “Don” Cottrill, 97, of Rosedale, WV, was called Home by Almighty God on Friday, August 26, 2022. Don was born on January 10, 1925, the son of the late General George Cottrill and Freda Dillon Cottrill Spurling. In 1949, Don married the love of his life, Lenora Goodrich Cottrill. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before her death in 2005.
Organizers prep for the annual Honey Festival

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Honey Festival starts this Saturday and Parkersburg City Park has been buzzing in preparation. Venders and organizers alike have been setting up their exhibits, tents, and inflatables. It will be a chance to have fun and, of course, learn more about bees. Expect hives on...
Obituary: Schauwecker, Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann Schauwecker, 89, of Parkersburg died August 24, 2022, at Stonerise Healthcare. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Charles Joseph and Loretta Beatrice (Luthringer) Loritsch. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and worked at JcPenny’s. She enjoyed crafting, woodworking, and...
2022 Football Frenzy Week 2 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Week Two of Friday Night Football Frenzy is in the books for the Mid-Ohio Valley, as West Virginia teams kicked off their 2022 seasons. In a re-match of last year’s classic game, the Williamstown Yellowjackets got revenge over Waterford, taking them down 46-22. Matt Kimes...
