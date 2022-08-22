James L. Wilson, “Mr. Kroger,” of Belpre, OH went to receive his reward with Jesus while surrounded by family on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was 79 years old. James was born in Parkersburg, WV on June 6, 1943, to the late Keith C. Wilson, Sr., and Elma Fetty Wilson. He graduated from Parkersburg High School and worked at Kroger for over 59 years. He was called to preach at the age of 14 and was ordained at the age of 23 by the late Rev. Dr. Harley E. Bailey. He served many years in ministry with the late Rev. Reva Hupp, his mother-in-law. He was known for teaching the Old Testament and always having an encouraging word and smile for anyone he met.

