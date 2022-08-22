Read full article on original website
WTAP
County Commission: 8/29/2022. Sheriff Rick Woodyard requests six new vehicles
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sheriff Rick Woodyard stood in front of county commission today to request an emergency request for the purchase of six new department vehicles. This comes after his March request was accepted and the dealership changed the timeline of the cars that the department planned to receive.
WTAP
Marietta receives RAISE grant for additional parking
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta and Marietta college received $1 million in funding from the RAISE grant to begin the design and engineering for two parking garages. One of the garages will be placed on the Marietta college campus and the other will be placed in Downtown...
WTAP
“Trust in the goodness of people.” Art exhibit highlights local stories of recovery from addiction.
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A traveling art exhibit highlighting addiction recovery is taking a stop at the Washington County Health Department. WTAP spoke to a local whose story was featured. Every photograph lining the exhibit hall spotlights a local successfully recovering from addiction. Reed Byers is one of those faces.
WTAP
Obituary: Shepherd, Paul Lavere
Paul Lavere Shepherd, 88, a longtime resident of Parkersburg, WV, and former resident of Defuniak Springs, Florida for 28 years, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Waterview Pointe Nursing Home in Marietta, OH. He was born on June 12, 1934, in Walton, WV a son of the late Reverend William C. Shepherd and Mary Shepherd Martin. He graduated from St. Marys High School, Class of 1953, and attended West Virginia University where he played football for the Mountaineers.
WTAP
Obituary: Wilson, James L.
James L. Wilson, “Mr. Kroger,” of Belpre, OH went to receive his reward with Jesus while surrounded by family on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was 79 years old. James was born in Parkersburg, WV on June 6, 1943, to the late Keith C. Wilson, Sr., and Elma Fetty Wilson. He graduated from Parkersburg High School and worked at Kroger for over 59 years. He was called to preach at the age of 14 and was ordained at the age of 23 by the late Rev. Dr. Harley E. Bailey. He served many years in ministry with the late Rev. Reva Hupp, his mother-in-law. He was known for teaching the Old Testament and always having an encouraging word and smile for anyone he met.
WTAP
Sumner school holds public forum for public input on the decision of the building’s future
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sumnerites held a public forum to decide what to do with the historical building. They were given three options demolish the building and create a park on the land, demolish the building and create a smaller building in the footprint of the historical Sumner school or preserve the building.
WTAP
Parkersburg football team lends a helping hand to the community after big win
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just days after the Big Red’s big win on Friday night they went out to the community who supports them to lend a helping hand. They helped move Molly’s Pet Pantry from one place to another. The team gathered at the pet pantry to...
WTAP
“Basically without bees what can we do?” Bearsville Bees speaks about the importance of bees
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County was buzzing this weekend in anticipation of the annual honey festival returning to town. Many vendors came to the event to sell their locally produced honey but also to give knowledge on bees and their impact. One specific company, Bearsville Bees, that is produced...
WTAP
Obituary: Anderson, Wanda L.
Wanda L. Anderson 67, of Parkersburg, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. She was born July 26, 1955, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Jodie E. and Gracie Airson Brown. Wanda was a 1974 graduate of Parkersburg High School and Mountain State College. She...
WTAP
Obituary: Cottrill, Edward “Don”
Edward “Don” Cottrill, 97, of Rosedale, WV, was called Home by Almighty God on Friday, August 26, 2022. Don was born on January 10, 1925, the son of the late General George Cottrill and Freda Dillon Cottrill Spurling. In 1949, Don married the love of his life, Lenora Goodrich Cottrill. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before her death in 2005.
WTAP
Organizers prep for the annual Honey Festival
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Honey Festival starts this Saturday and Parkersburg City Park has been buzzing in preparation. Venders and organizers alike have been setting up their exhibits, tents, and inflatables. It will be a chance to have fun and, of course, learn more about bees. Expect hives on...
WTAP
Obituary: Schauwecker, Barbara Ann
Barbara Ann Schauwecker, 89, of Parkersburg died August 24, 2022, at Stonerise Healthcare. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Charles Joseph and Loretta Beatrice (Luthringer) Loritsch. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and worked at JcPenny’s. She enjoyed crafting, woodworking, and...
WTAP
2022 Football Frenzy Week 2 Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Week Two of Friday Night Football Frenzy is in the books for the Mid-Ohio Valley, as West Virginia teams kicked off their 2022 seasons. In a re-match of last year’s classic game, the Williamstown Yellowjackets got revenge over Waterford, taking them down 46-22. Matt Kimes...
WTAP
Artemis Program brings renewed anticipation for the future of space exploration
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - NASA’s Artemis Program brings renewed anticipation for the future of space exploration. The upcoming Artemis space launch ushers in the first human exploration of the moon in almost fifty years. Andrew Beck is an assistant professor for geology and planetary sciences at Marietta College and...
