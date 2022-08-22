Bill Belichick Calls Raiders’ Facilities Best He’s Ever Seen

High praise coming from the six-time Super Bowl champ.

Bill Belichick has seen his fair share of football facilities during his more than four decades in the coaching profession.

But on Monday, the six-time Super Bowl champion confessed that he believes the Raiders ’ practice complex is “better” than any other facility he’s ever come across.

“I’ve been to a lot of good facilities and there have been some amazing college facilities, but I’d put this up there against any of them,” Belichick said ahead of the Patriots ’ joint practices with the Raiders Monday, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald . “I mean forget about the amenities, just the field, the weight room, the offices, the indoor facility, the proximity, the ease of everything, yeah, this is as good I’ve seen. Better than any I’ve seen, not as good, it’s better than anything I’ve seen. It’s outstanding. It’s great for us to be able to work here.”

Belichick is right to compliment Las Vegas for its extravagant practice setup. The Raiders have three outdoor fields to work out on , in addition to a 150,000-square-foot field house that houses one-and-a-half indoor football fields.

The Patriots will get a chance to practice with the Raiders at the Belichick-approved facilities on Tuesday and Wednesday before their preseason finale on Friday night.

