Aliso Viejo, CA

Houston Chronicle

Constable among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona constable who got the job earlier this year when her predecessor quit over frustration about serving eviction notices was shot and killed while carrying out that same duty. Two other people died in the shooting, along with the gunman, authorities said. The shooting happened...
TUCSON, AZ
Houston Chronicle

Amid fears of voting machines, Nevada approves hand counting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — As parts of rural Nevada plan to count ballots by hand amid misinformation about voting machines, the Nevada secretary of state’s office on Friday approved regulations for counties to hand count votes starting as soon as this fall’s midterm elections. But the revised...
NEVADA STATE
Houston Chronicle

There’s More to the Midwest’s Terroir Than Corn (and Walleye)

When many (non-Midwesterners) think of the Midwest, they likely think of the corn belt — and that’s no surprise. (The Washington Post reminds us that the better answer is walleye.) The Midwestern U.S. has dominated American corn production since the mid-19th century, and as of 2008, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska and Minnesota were growing more than half of all corn produced in the country. But Midwestern agriculture is far more than just corn. Rich in root veggies ranging from the familiar beet to the esoteric salsify — not to mention cheese, beer and unique hybrid grapes that marry qualities of endemic American varieties and the European vinifera that otherwise dominate the world’s wine industry — Midwestern terroir is ripe for exploration.
NEBRASKA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment

A school district in southwest Missouri has decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students, but only if their parents agree. The decision by the Cassville School District to resume the practice it dropped in 2001 comes as many public health experts contend corporal punishment is detrimental to children. The district's leader said the decision was made after some parents requested it.
MISSOURI STATE

