Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
3 school board candidates who spoke at DeSantis Sarasota rally win their races
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three of the Sarasota County School Board candidates who spoke at a rally alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis have won their races. Schoolboard races in Florida are non-partisan but they took on a partisan shape at the rally with the Governor who endorsed candidates who supported his administration’s education policies.
Mysuncoast.com
SunPass users to get a break for six months
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast drivers who use SunPass on a regular basis will get a break on fees for the next six months, the state announced Thursday. “SunPass Savings,” is a new toll discount program for customers who use Florida’s Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation, including the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
Mysuncoast.com
Nikki Fried concedes, thanks supporters and begins ‘new chapter’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried conceded her loss in the state’s Democratic primary for an opportunity to run against incumbent Ron DeSantis in the gubernatorial general election. The Associated Press called for Crist early in the evening. Fried thanked her family, friends, supporters and...
Mysuncoast.com
Florida primary: Democratic race for governor in spotlight
MIAMI (AP) — GOVERNOR. The Democratic primary pits U.S. Rep. and former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is currently the only elected Democrat in Florida to hold a statewide seat. The winner will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has no primary opponents, in November. Crist served as governor from 2007 to 2011. He unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate as an independent in 2010 and for governor as a Democrat in 2014.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
Hot days with afternoon and evening storms in the weekend forecast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will again today be the driver of our weather. Nosing in from the Atlantic, the high will direct our wind flow out of the southeast. This will push moisture our way and keep the atmosphere moist enough to ensure good rain chances into the weekend. Areas of low pressure will ripple along a stalled cold front to our north and bring slight wind shifts. This combination of factors will increase our rain chances as we move into the second half of the weekend and the start of the next work week.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing 1-year-old Texas child found safe; Amber Alert canceled
AUSTIN (Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas was canceled Wednesday evening after she was found safe. Authorities in Texas had been searching for Sailor Tucker, who was believed to have been abducted and to have possibly been in immediate danger. When the...
Mysuncoast.com
Late afternoon and evening storms likely
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With abundant moisture in place and high pressure east of Florida we can expect to see another round of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms moving back toward the coast on Thursday. We will see generally mostly sunny skies to start the day and then look for the sea breeze move inland during the mid afternoon and converge with the SE wind. This will be the impetus for a line of storms to develop inland and then move back toward the coast during the early evening. The rain chance during the late afternoon is at 60%.
Comments / 0