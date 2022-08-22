ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

El Paso man arrested for lying to police officers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who claimed being struck by a car, has been arrested for making a False Report. The night of July 31, 2022 El Paso police officers responded to a hospital in the west side of town, regarding an injured man. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Jesus Angel Avila […]
KTSM

Vehicle slams into EPPD unit, shuts down I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are at the scene of an overnight crash after authorities said a driver slammed into one of their units. The incident was reported around 2:30 Thursday morning at I-10 east and Geronimo Dr. Officials said the EPPD unit was unoccupied when the crash happened. No word on […]
KFOX 14

Body found in desert area of far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
KTSM

Motorcyclist seriously injured after accident in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  A motorcycle crash happened this afternoon around 5:30 p.m. on Gateway North and Fred Wilson. Fire Dispatch confirming a motorcyclist is in serious conditions and transported to a local hospital. The crash forced all lances to be closed for about two hours, until reopening about 7:30 p.m. This is a […]
cbs4local.com

El Paso restaurant says goodbye after several years in operation

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A well-known restaurant in El Paso is saying goodbye to its patrons. Hiney's Sports Bar & Grill at 8220 Gateway Blvd E shared on social media that they were closing down on Sunday. "Thank you El Paso for a great 26 years," said Oscar.
