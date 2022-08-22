Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Defense in school shooter’s trial set to present its case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The prosecution spent three weeks telling jurors how Nikolas Cruz murdered 14 students and three staff members at a Florida high school four years ago. Now his attorneys will get their chance to present why they believe he did it, hoping to get him sentenced to life without parole instead of death.
El Paso man arrested for lying to police officers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who claimed being struck by a car, has been arrested for making a False Report. The night of July 31, 2022 El Paso police officers responded to a hospital in the west side of town, regarding an injured man. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Jesus Angel Avila […]
Mother of femicide victim: ‘They gave me my daughter back in pieces’
They gave me my daughter back in pieces. They only gave me her skull. This arroyo has pieces of her still.” Susana Montes
Vehicle slams into EPPD unit, shuts down I-10
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are at the scene of an overnight crash after authorities said a driver slammed into one of their units. The incident was reported around 2:30 Thursday morning at I-10 east and Geronimo Dr. Officials said the EPPD unit was unoccupied when the crash happened. No word on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Foul play not involved with body found in far East El Paso
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Major Crimes Unit with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a body that was found in the desert in far east El Paso. Officials, however, believe that no foul play was involved. The body was found a little after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along the […]
KFOX 14
Body found in desert area of far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
Police: Body found in Juarez canal, appeared to have been thrown in
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A body was found floating in a canal in colonia Loma Blanca in the Juarez Valley. According to police, the body was that of a man and he was wrapped in a blanket. Police report it looks like the body was thrown into the canal and was later stuck with […]
Motorcyclist seriously injured after accident in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A motorcycle crash happened this afternoon around 5:30 p.m. on Gateway North and Fred Wilson. Fire Dispatch confirming a motorcyclist is in serious conditions and transported to a local hospital. The crash forced all lances to be closed for about two hours, until reopening about 7:30 p.m. This is a […]
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs4local.com
El Paso restaurant says goodbye after several years in operation
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A well-known restaurant in El Paso is saying goodbye to its patrons. Hiney's Sports Bar & Grill at 8220 Gateway Blvd E shared on social media that they were closing down on Sunday. "Thank you El Paso for a great 26 years," said Oscar.
State police seize 257 armored vehicles from drug cartels
Authorities say they have seized 257 armored vehicles from organized criminal groups in the past four years, most of which have been dismantled in government impound lots.
CBS News
532K+
Followers
64K+
Post
379M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0