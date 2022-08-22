Effective: 2022-08-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Feliciana; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; Washington; West Feliciana FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Washington and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of 4 or more inches and high hourly rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour will occur over already saturated soils today. Any heavy rainfall that occurs is expected to quickly run off into area creeks and streams that could result in the potential for flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO