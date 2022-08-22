ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

University Ave 🚘🚦 | Berkeley | Bay Area 🌉 | California

University Ave 🚘🚦 | Berkeley | Bay Area 🌉 | California. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. University Ave , Berkeley, CA, USA.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

One hospitalized after assault at SF State campus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has been hospitalized after an assault Tuesday on San Francisco State University’s campus, school officials announced in an email. The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. in the area of the Mashouf Wellness Center, the campus community gym, located at 755 Font Boulevard. The victim may have suffered a head […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Census study finds several segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods

A report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 11 of the region’s census tracts are segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income to identify areas of high segregation for low-income Latino, Black and AAPI residents and for high-income white residents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Education
Berkeley, CA
Education
NBC Bay Area

New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area

A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Berkeley#Off Campus Housing#White People#College#Indigenous
San Francisco Examiner

Cocaine buffets and meth poop: Meet Twitter’s rising anti-San Francisco influencers

At first glance, Ricci Wynne and Michelle Tandler seem to have little in common. Wynne is a heavily tattooed former drug dealer who prosecutors called a “lifelong criminal” after a 2019 bust. Tandler is a self-described former venture capitalist with Ivy League degrees who grew up in a prominent local real estate family. Yet both Wynne and Tandler have found a common purpose on Twitter, where they play key roles in a thriving ecosystem of accounts dedicated to defaming San Francisco. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

US: San Rafael man threatens murder-suicide at Yosemite

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Rafael man is facing a charge of domestic violence in federal court after he threatened a murder-suicide during a physical confrontation with his wife, prosecutors say. Stefan Niels Weiste Kirkeby, 59, was indicted Aug. 18 in the special territorial and maritime jurisdiction of the United States after a National Park Service investigation. […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Californian

Unwritten rules of Telegraph Avenue

There’s a saying that college students walk at an abnormally faster pace than the average person. Considering the abundance of tasks we have waiting for us in every which way — classes, meetings, work shifts and more — I don’t doubt this saying for one second. Our fast-paced lives come with a fast-paced stride, and when we’re walking down Telegraph Avenue with five minutes of Berkeley Time left to get to our destination, there’s no room for error. Every step, traffic light and object have the potential to make or break your punctuality — which is why this list of rules for Telegraph Avenue is a sacred guide for every UC Berkeley student.
BERKELEY, CA
rwcpulse.com

As pandemic restrictions lift and travel resurges, San Mateo County is getting a rebrand

Just two weeks before the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in the Bay Area in January 2020, a group of visionaries gathered for a retreat. Board members of a local nonprofit, then known as the San Mateo County Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the attendees brainstormed ideas for reinvigorating the Peninsula. The major issue, as they saw it, was branding.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheSixFifty.com

Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula

From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
SAN MATEO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy