Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
berkeleyside.org
Wealthy neighborhoods need to take on more housing, West Berkeley council reps say
Berkeley’s most prosperous neighborhoods aren’t taking on their fair share of new housing in plans for the city’s growth over the coming years, according to some local officials, who contend less-wealthy areas are set to shoulder an inequitable share of new construction. West Berkeley Councilmembers Rashi Kesarwani...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
University Ave 🚘🚦 | Berkeley | Bay Area 🌉 | California
University Ave 🚘🚦 | Berkeley | Bay Area 🌉 | California. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. University Ave , Berkeley, CA, USA.
One hospitalized after assault at SF State campus
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has been hospitalized after an assault Tuesday on San Francisco State University’s campus, school officials announced in an email. The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. in the area of the Mashouf Wellness Center, the campus community gym, located at 755 Font Boulevard. The victim may have suffered a head […]
Census study finds several segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods
A report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 11 of the region’s census tracts are segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income to identify areas of high segregation for low-income Latino, Black and AAPI residents and for high-income white residents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
SFist
Sausalito Cleared Homeless Out Of Marinship Park — By Paying Them Each $18,000 to Leave
Sausalito managed to clear a sprawling encampment in Marinship Park this month that had been growing more unsanitary and problematic over the last two years, but they did it via a court settlement that included cash payments. There's already been plenty of tweeting to the effect of "Why doesn't San...
White People Are Big Mad About Off-Campus Housing For UC Berkeley Students Of Color
The University of California, Berkeley students of color created an off-campus space for themselves to “avoid white violence.” Right wingers are shedding white tears. The post White People Are Big Mad About Off-Campus Housing For UC Berkeley Students Of Color appeared first on NewsOne.
KTVU FOX 2
Castro shops won't pay taxes unless San Francisco addresses crime and homelessness
SAN FRANCISCO - The Castro Merchants Association sent a letter to San Francisco city officials saying they plan to stop paying taxes if The City doesn't do more to address burglaries, vandalism, people with behavioral health problems and unhoused people camping on the sidewalks in front of businesses and residences.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cocaine buffets and meth poop: Meet Twitter’s rising anti-San Francisco influencers
At first glance, Ricci Wynne and Michelle Tandler seem to have little in common. Wynne is a heavily tattooed former drug dealer who prosecutors called a “lifelong criminal” after a 2019 bust. Tandler is a self-described former venture capitalist with Ivy League degrees who grew up in a prominent local real estate family. Yet both Wynne and Tandler have found a common purpose on Twitter, where they play key roles in a thriving ecosystem of accounts dedicated to defaming San Francisco. ...
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
US: San Rafael man threatens murder-suicide at Yosemite
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Rafael man is facing a charge of domestic violence in federal court after he threatened a murder-suicide during a physical confrontation with his wife, prosecutors say. Stefan Niels Weiste Kirkeby, 59, was indicted Aug. 18 in the special territorial and maritime jurisdiction of the United States after a National Park Service investigation. […]
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Californian
Unwritten rules of Telegraph Avenue
There’s a saying that college students walk at an abnormally faster pace than the average person. Considering the abundance of tasks we have waiting for us in every which way — classes, meetings, work shifts and more — I don’t doubt this saying for one second. Our fast-paced lives come with a fast-paced stride, and when we’re walking down Telegraph Avenue with five minutes of Berkeley Time left to get to our destination, there’s no room for error. Every step, traffic light and object have the potential to make or break your punctuality — which is why this list of rules for Telegraph Avenue is a sacred guide for every UC Berkeley student.
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows San Rafael officer dropping off homeless man in San Francisco
A San Francisco resident who recorded the video says the officer drove off after unloading the man and his belongings. Neighbors say the man was causing trouble- as he seemed to be lighting something on fire, throwing rocks and undressing in a driveway.
studyfinds.org
Pre-teens addicted to social media and digital devices highly likely to develop a behavioral disorder
SAN FRANCISCO – Pre-teen children who spend more than four hours staring at screens or interacting on social media are far more likely to develop disruptive behavioral disorders. A team of pediatrics researchers at UC San Francisco say excessive screen use among kids between ages nine and 11 displays...
Four new locations for this popular seafood chain
Cajun Crack'n offers authentic seafood across California.
Supervisor blasts city council over Oakland’s ‘lawlessness’
An Alameda County Supervisor blasted the Oakland City Council and declared "lawlessness in Oakland must stop," in the wake of another brutal, senseless homicide that took the life of Dr. Lili Xu.
rwcpulse.com
As pandemic restrictions lift and travel resurges, San Mateo County is getting a rebrand
Just two weeks before the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in the Bay Area in January 2020, a group of visionaries gathered for a retreat. Board members of a local nonprofit, then known as the San Mateo County Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the attendees brainstormed ideas for reinvigorating the Peninsula. The major issue, as they saw it, was branding.
Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula
From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
KTVU FOX 2
35-year-old San Francisco man allegedly struck and killed while walking in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said they were investigating a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian Thursday. Police were called to West MacArthur Blvd and Piedmont Avenue around 4 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian being struck by a driver who fled the scene. When police arrived they reportedly found an...
Comments / 1