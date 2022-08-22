ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Jantz
3d ago

Doesn’t matter what they did what he did before the camera started rolling nobody should be touched up like that if a citizen did that they would be put in prison

Alice Tankersley
3d ago

I have always supported Police Officers, but this is sickening to the stomach! It's Officers like this who make it hard for all Officers!

Ricky
3d ago

There are good ones, there are bad ones. It's a ying yang system no matter how you look at it. Everything is black and white. Good vs. Evil. God eins in the end.

