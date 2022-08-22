Read full article on original website
Little Rock police asking public to avoid scene of accident Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are currently working at the scene of a traffic collision and are asking the public to avoid the area Friday morning. Officials said the accident occurred at Baseline and Stanton Road. There was no further information available at this time.
Little Rock police investigating shooting on Kanis Road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow. Police said that two people were shot and their injuries are non-life-threatening. LRPD officials are asking the public to avoid […]
North Little Rock seeking dispatchers amid shortage
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A troubling trend has popped up in several cities across the country— there are fewer dispatchers working to take your emergency calls. The City of North Little Rock said that everything changed after the pandemic, and now they are trying to overcome the shortage by being more competitive.
Young Pine Bluff man hopes to make change with nonprofit org following string of young murders
Homicides are on the upswing in Pine Bluff with another young victim being killed Wednesday night, but one young man is hoping to spark change with his nonprofit organization.
Two injured following shooting in Little Rock, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating two shooting that authorities have determined to be "connected" to one another. According to reports, the incidents happened at Fourche Dam and Heather Lane respectively, with the shooting happening after three people got into an altercation. Police said that...
Pine Bluff police in early stages of Wednesday night homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of a shooting investigation that left one male victim dead Wednesday night. At around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 3100 block of South Virginia Street in reference to a shooting. When...
1 shot, 1 in custody after Thursday morning shooting incident on 65th St.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a Thursday morning shooting incident and have arrested a suspect. According to police, the shooting happened at around 8:45 a.m. at the corner of 65th and Wakefield. One victim was shot and taken to a local hospital and treated for...
Man fatally struck by vehicle on I-40 after jumping from ambulance Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Lonoke County man was hit by a vehicle after authorities said he jumped out of an ambulance while being transported to the hospital Thursday morning. According to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police, Tyrone Washington, 42, was being taken to a hospital to be treated for "unrelated reasons" by medical services.
Pine Bluff police investigating fatal shooting on S. Virginia Street
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to authorities, the incident happened on the 3100 block of S. Virginia Street, with officers arriving to the scene and finding a vehicle in the driveway that was damaged by gunfire.
Former Lonoke County deputy convicted of negligent homicide seen greeting elementary school students
A Lonoke County Deputy convicted of negligent homicide was seen greeting Ward Central Elementary students on campus on their first day back to school.
Little Rock police release additional information on West 11th St shooting
Police in Little Rock are investigating after reports of shots fired Thursday night left one injured and a vehicle damaged.
LRPD searching for missing Little Rock woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Amberly Lemus was last seen in the Little Rock area. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. If you...
Little Rock police investigating after car crashes into home, driver runs away
Police in Little Rock are currently investigating after a car crashed into a house, causing injuries Monday afternoon.
ASP: Man dies after jumping out of ambulance into traffic in Lonoke County
One man is dead after state officials say he jumped out of an ambulance and ran into traffic on an interstate in Lonoke County.
Pine Bluff police: Man found dead outside home in nightly shooting
Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting after they say a man was found dead outside a home Wednesday night.
ARDOT announces plan, timeline for Little Rock I-30 bridge project change-over
The downtown Little Rock I-30 bridge project is about to enter a three-phase plan.
Vendor provides protection to Arkansas Blue Cross members affected by ransomware attack
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Administrators with Arkansas Blue Cross/BlueAdvantage and Health Advantage announced their support for current and former members whose information was accessed through a vendor via a ransomware attack. Steps are being taken by the vendor to protect the information of approximately 12,328 members who may have...
Little Rock police make two arrests in Boulevard Ave shooting
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department have arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting in July.
I-30 traffic shifting to new river bridge over three phases this fall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Interstate 30 traffic in Little Rock and North Little Rock will shift onto the new Arkansas River bridge this fall. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, these new traffic patterns will enable construction crews to begin demolishing the existing bridge as part of the ongoing 30 Crossing project.
