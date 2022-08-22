ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

Little Rock police investigating shooting on Kanis Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow. Police said that two people were shot and their injuries are non-life-threatening. LRPD officials are asking the public to avoid […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
thv11.com

North Little Rock seeking dispatchers amid shortage

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A troubling trend has popped up in several cities across the country— there are fewer dispatchers working to take your emergency calls. The City of North Little Rock said that everything changed after the pandemic, and now they are trying to overcome the shortage by being more competitive.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Accidents
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Accidents
KATV

Man fatally struck by vehicle on I-40 after jumping from ambulance Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Lonoke County man was hit by a vehicle after authorities said he jumped out of an ambulance while being transported to the hospital Thursday morning. According to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police, Tyrone Washington, 42, was being taken to a hospital to be treated for "unrelated reasons" by medical services.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
KATV

LRPD searching for missing Little Rock woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Amberly Lemus was last seen in the Little Rock area. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. If you...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATV

I-30 traffic shifting to new river bridge over three phases this fall

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Interstate 30 traffic in Little Rock and North Little Rock will shift onto the new Arkansas River bridge this fall. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, these new traffic patterns will enable construction crews to begin demolishing the existing bridge as part of the ongoing 30 Crossing project.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy