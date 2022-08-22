ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

ESPN bowl projections: Auburn football faces off against a recent non-conference opponent

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06hzTt_0hR78umU00

According to ESPN, the Tigers will face off against a recently familiar Big Ten opponent in their bowl game.

ESPN released their 2022 college football bowl preseason projections on Monday afternoon, with analysts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach sharing their predictions for all 43 bowl games.

Kyle Bonagura slates Auburn to face off against Penn State in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on December 31st.

The Tigers have appeared in the Music City Bowl twice in their history, winning both matchups against Big Ten opponents. Auburn defeated Wisconsin 28-14 back in 2003 and routed Purdue 63-14 in 2018. The win over Purdue included Auburn setting the NCAA FBS record for points scored in any half of a bowl game (56).

Auburn currently has a 1-2 all-time record against the Penn State Nittany Lions, having lost 28-20 in Happy Valley last season. The Tigers are scheduled to take on the Lions at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 17th in the latter half of the home-and-home. If this bowl matchup were to happen, it would be the third time the two teams faced off in 469 days after having not played since 2003.

Auburn defeated Penn State 13-9 back in '03 and lost 43-14 in 1996.

A berth in the Music City Bowl would indicate a finish somewhere between third and eighth in the SEC (standings as a whole, not within the SEC West alone).

The Tigers open the season on September 3rd against the Mercer Bears at 6:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Espn#Bowl Projections#College Football#Bowl Games#American Football#Tigers#Purdue#Sec#Auburn Dai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
alreporter.com

Manufactured Housing Association launches “Take It To The House”

The Alabama Manufactured Housing Association (AMHA) has announced its “Take It To The House” promotional partnership with the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers, which will run during the 2022 and 2023 SEC football seasons. The “Take It To The House” campaign is a unique promotional contest...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public Schools website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events. In the notice, Brown writes that effective immediately:. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older...
MONTGOMERY, AL
thelocalpalate.com

All in the Hall at Auburn University

A new culinary and hospitality education hub at Auburn University promises to give students a soup-to-nuts education. Beyond the roar of SEC football and basketball victories, there’s something cooking at Auburn University, this fall. At the epicenter of the town’s namesake university, the cutting-edge Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC) opens this month. It aims to upend everything you thought a culinary and hospitality program could be.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
939
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy