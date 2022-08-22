ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CBS Denver

Monsoonal moisture returns for Thursday, the weekend looks drier

An increase in monsoonal moisture in the air for the end of the week means a return of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.The best chance for rain on Thursday and Friday will be in the foothills and mountains where there is at least a 60% chance starting as early as 12 p.m. Those storms are then expected to spread east into the urban corridor and nearby plains after 2 p.m. The chance for rain will then end around sunset with about a 30% chance in the Denver metro area.Farther north, the Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley areas have a smaller chance...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Short snow seasons keeping reservoir levels low

BOULDER, Colo. — The snow that accumulates at the headwaters of our river systems over the winter is referred to as snowpack. It’s a natural reservoir of frozen water that fills our lakes when it melts. “But I think our study shows that that natural reservoir won’t hold...
BOULDER, CO
94.3 The X

Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Cookie Shop Delivers Until 3am. Have You Ever Tried It?

If you're ever craving cookies late at night, you're in luck because this Colorado cookie store chain delivers late to help cure those late-night munchies. I have a problem... That problem is sweets. I just love them. I feel like there are a lot of people stuck on the sweet-tooth train right along with me. The hardest part of this new lifestyle change journey I've been on has been the elimination of sweets whenever I want them. I know it's for the best, but I sure do miss my sweets. Especially cookies. Now that I'm learning about this Colorado cookie shop that not only delivers cookies but delivers them late at night, I might have to have myself a cheat day soon and check them out. Let's learn more about these awesome late-night sweet treats.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Westbound I-70 will be closed all weekend in Denver

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close westbound Interstate 70 for a traffic shift in the heart of Denver this weekend. The traffic shift will close westbound I-70 between Interstate 270 and Brighton Boulevard will close from Friday, Aug. 26 at 10 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 29 at 5 a.m.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Warmer, drier fall predicted in Colorado

DENVER — Pikes Peak got hit with heavy snow on Sunday afternoon and then got dusted again on Monday. Several other mountain peaks in the area have also been dusted with snow this week. The recent snow on the high mountain peaks might be bringing the hope of a...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The 150th Colorado State Fair: What to know before you go, deals and discounts

The annual Colorado State Fair is back this weekend for its 150th "year of fun." Beginning back in 1872, the state fair has become a staple in Colorado's history. Visitors can experience several concerts, animal exhibits, carnival rides and fair food every year in Pueblo. Here's what you need to know before you go: When and where is the Colorado State Fair? The state fair is at the Colorado State...
9NEWS

America's Mountain gets another round of summer snow

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — It might still be summer, but winter briefly arrived atop America's Mountain on Sunday and Monday. The 14,115-foot Pikes Peak had its first snow of the season on Sunday, and it snowed there again on Monday. It also snowed atop Berthoud Pass on Monday, and...
ESPN Western Colorado

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Push underway to make Colorado's Camp Hale a National Monument

LEADVILLE, Colo. — Members of Colorado congressional delegation sent a letter Friday to President Joe Biden with hope of establishing the Camp Hale–Continental Divide National Monument. Last week, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack toured Camp Hale, the former base of the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division in Eagle...
COLORADO STATE
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Meteorlogist Predicts Cold, Snowy Winter For Wyoming

Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Wyoming and Colorado can expect a cold, snowy winter, especially east of the continental divide with harsh winter conditions at times between December and February. Day, founder and President of Dayweather Inc., recently composed a video featuring a deep dive into the likely winter...
WYOMING STATE
9NEWS

Campaign to collect stuffed animals underway in Denver

AURORA, Colo. — A campaign to collect new teddy bears and stuffed animals for first responders is underway across the Denver area. Radio station KOSI 101 and convenience store chain Stinker Stores have teamed for the 5th annual Teddy Bear Patrol. The campaign aims to collect thousands of new...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

