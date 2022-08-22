Read full article on original website
Monsoonal moisture returns for Thursday, the weekend looks drier
An increase in monsoonal moisture in the air for the end of the week means a return of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.The best chance for rain on Thursday and Friday will be in the foothills and mountains where there is at least a 60% chance starting as early as 12 p.m. Those storms are then expected to spread east into the urban corridor and nearby plains after 2 p.m. The chance for rain will then end around sunset with about a 30% chance in the Denver metro area.Farther north, the Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley areas have a smaller chance...
Scattered storms return Friday afternoon
High temperatures hit the 90s on the Front Range on Thursday with scattered afternoon storms. There will be more storms on Friday with highs in the mid-80s.
7 Invasive Insects in Colorado You Should Kill Immediately If You See Them
There are a few critters on the loose in Colorado making things harder on the land. It figures these creatures would be a bunch of insects. Worse off, they are not even supposed to be here. While smashing these bugs might be somewhat satisfying, we really do not encourage you...
A larger chunk of Colorado is now drought-free this week
Late August's drought update shows continued improvement in Colorado's drought battle for some and no change for others.
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
Short snow seasons keeping reservoir levels low
BOULDER, Colo. — The snow that accumulates at the headwaters of our river systems over the winter is referred to as snowpack. It’s a natural reservoir of frozen water that fills our lakes when it melts. “But I think our study shows that that natural reservoir won’t hold...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
This Colorado Cookie Shop Delivers Until 3am. Have You Ever Tried It?
If you're ever craving cookies late at night, you're in luck because this Colorado cookie store chain delivers late to help cure those late-night munchies. I have a problem... That problem is sweets. I just love them. I feel like there are a lot of people stuck on the sweet-tooth train right along with me. The hardest part of this new lifestyle change journey I've been on has been the elimination of sweets whenever I want them. I know it's for the best, but I sure do miss my sweets. Especially cookies. Now that I'm learning about this Colorado cookie shop that not only delivers cookies but delivers them late at night, I might have to have myself a cheat day soon and check them out. Let's learn more about these awesome late-night sweet treats.
Westbound I-70 will be closed all weekend in Denver
DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close westbound Interstate 70 for a traffic shift in the heart of Denver this weekend. The traffic shift will close westbound I-70 between Interstate 270 and Brighton Boulevard will close from Friday, Aug. 26 at 10 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 29 at 5 a.m.
Warmer, drier fall predicted in Colorado
DENVER — Pikes Peak got hit with heavy snow on Sunday afternoon and then got dusted again on Monday. Several other mountain peaks in the area have also been dusted with snow this week. The recent snow on the high mountain peaks might be bringing the hope of a...
cpr.org
Is nature calling while you’re in nature? More and more, Colorado officials are asking you to pack your own poop out
No doubt you’ve heard the saying: “Take only pictures, leave only footprints.”. In beautiful outdoor spots across the West, however, people have been leaving something far more disturbing: human waste, piles of it. Paula Peterson calls them “white lilies.”. “Fecal matter with toilet paper on top,” she...
What Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 For Best Views In The Country?
Sometimes having a great view is everything and in Colorado, we're lucky enough to have some amazing views. One Colorado city, in particular, was just ranked Top 10 in the country for best residential views. Colorado City With Best Views. People love having great views. They'll literally pay extra money...
The 150th Colorado State Fair: What to know before you go, deals and discounts
The annual Colorado State Fair is back this weekend for its 150th "year of fun." Beginning back in 1872, the state fair has become a staple in Colorado's history. Visitors can experience several concerts, animal exhibits, carnival rides and fair food every year in Pueblo. Here's what you need to know before you go: When and where is the Colorado State Fair? The state fair is at the Colorado State...
America's Mountain gets another round of summer snow
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — It might still be summer, but winter briefly arrived atop America's Mountain on Sunday and Monday. The 14,115-foot Pikes Peak had its first snow of the season on Sunday, and it snowed there again on Monday. It also snowed atop Berthoud Pass on Monday, and...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Push underway to make Colorado's Camp Hale a National Monument
LEADVILLE, Colo. — Members of Colorado congressional delegation sent a letter Friday to President Joe Biden with hope of establishing the Camp Hale–Continental Divide National Monument. Last week, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack toured Camp Hale, the former base of the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division in Eagle...
Cheyenne Meteorlogist Predicts Cold, Snowy Winter For Wyoming
Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Wyoming and Colorado can expect a cold, snowy winter, especially east of the continental divide with harsh winter conditions at times between December and February. Day, founder and President of Dayweather Inc., recently composed a video featuring a deep dive into the likely winter...
Heavy rain possible on Thursday, Friday
Wednesday evening will stay dry before storm chances return to the Front Range on Thursday and Friday.
Campaign to collect stuffed animals underway in Denver
AURORA, Colo. — A campaign to collect new teddy bears and stuffed animals for first responders is underway across the Denver area. Radio station KOSI 101 and convenience store chain Stinker Stores have teamed for the 5th annual Teddy Bear Patrol. The campaign aims to collect thousands of new...
