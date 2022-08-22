ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gateway, FL

Investigators search for Gateway Community Park graffiti vandals

By Elisia Alonso
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
GATEWAY, Fla. — Investigators are looking for the vandals who spray-painted a Gateway Community Park building.

On Monday park management assessed the damage. Red and black paint covers two walls of the bathroom building. The tags include expletive words and symbols.

Park crews are working to paint over the graffiti and are expected to be done by Tuesday morning.

Management said security cameras on the building were rolling all weekend and they’re looking through footage to find a suspect.

Management told us they will press charges against whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to report it to Gateway Community Park services.

