Early Voting has a Strong Finish in Northeast Florida

Jacksonville, Florida — The last days of early voting came to a close across Northeast Florida, showing a strong turnout of both mail-in and in-person voters.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the total votes gathered by county, as of 5 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022.

All early ballots will begin being counted at the end of Election Day, August 23rd, when polls close at 7 p.m.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning for the 2022 Florida Primary Election.

Early voting in Duval County ended on Sunday, August 21st.

According to the Duval Elections website, the total number of early votes for Duval County has reached over 101,488.

That includes 18 provisional ballots; 43,058 mail-in ballots; 58,412 in-person early voting ballots.

Democrats are outpacing Republicans with 49.11 percent to 40.60 percent of the early votes.

While only 9.29 of ballots are designated as No Party Affiliation.

So far, out of the 647,441 active and eligible voters in Duval County, only 15.68 percent of the population has voted early.

St. Johns County’s last day of early voting was on Saturday, August 20th.

Since the end of early voting, St johns county has received 32,163 early votes.

That is 14.66 percent of the active, eligible voting population, according to St. Johns County’s voter turnout information site.

Republican voters are coming in at 55.19 percent with 17,751 early votes.

The Democrats trail behind 11,631 votes at 36.16 percent, and only 7.87 percent were designated as No Party Affiliation.

St. Johns County has a total of 219,381 active, eligible voters.

Clay County’s early voting brought in 22,512 votes so far, which is 13.95 percent of the total 161,385 eligible voters., according to the website for Clay County Elections.

The vast majority of voters, so far, are Republicans with 14.785 at 65.68 percent, as compared to Democrats, who are at 24.79 percent with 5.580 of the early votes.

Those who are designated as No Party Affiliation gathered 1,991 votes at 8.84 percent.

And there has only been one provisional ballot received for the county.

According to the Nassau County Supervisor of Elections website, there are more mail-in ballots than in-person early voters, with a difference of 990 ballots.

Early voting brought in a total of 12,386 ballots out of the 74,467 total active and eligible voters in Nassau County.

That’s 16.63 percent of the voting population, which is the highest turnout of early voters, relative to other Northeast Florida counties.

Baker County brought in a total of 17,743 early votes, with Republicans more than doubling the Democratic turnout, according to the Baker County Elections website.

There are 11,155 Republican ballots; 4,087 Democratic ballots; 2,501 Other ballots.

