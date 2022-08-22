Read full article on original website
Mario Martinez
3d ago
So What With Biden New Green Deal Electric Car ...Catalytic Converters Not Needed! ANTI-AMERICA Biden Should Be The One in Jail!....MM
Using her mother's support as inspiration, a Florida high school girl wins the Google Doodle competitionTechnology JournalStuart, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
2 Miami men arrested after stealing catalytic converters in Port St. Lucie
Investigators with the Port St. Lucie Police Department identified the suspects as Gerardo Reygada, 53, and Pedro Wong, 56. Both are from Miami and have an extensive criminal history.
Restaurant employee arrested after stealing customer wallet, using credit card
According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Jennifer Marie Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on security camera using the stolen credit card at two local businesses.
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy arrested for grand theft
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is being accused of betraying the badge. The deputy, Michael Spencer who worked at the airport, is being charged with one count of grand theft. Spencer is set to be released from the Broward County jail on...
NBC Miami
Miami Store Clerk Shot at Customer in Candy Dispute: Police
A Miami store clerk is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot at a customer during an argument over candy. Aurio Correa, 31, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday and was being held without bond, records showed. An arrest report said officers responded to a Shot...
WSVN-TV
Man beaten up by group of bikers on Venetian Causeway intersection as his son watches
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive home from a baseball game came to a violent stop on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach when a father said he was beaten up repeatedly by a group of bicyclists while his 8-year-old son watched in terror from inside the family’s SUV.
cw34.com
Six car crash involving BSO patrol car causes delays in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A six car crash involving an unmarked Broward Sheriff's Office car caused delays early Friday in Boca Raton. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 6:33 a.m. on I-95 southbound near Yamato Road. The crash shut down 4 left lanes on...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale police investigate ‘suspicious incident’ involving boy walking to school
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were called to Northside Elementary School Friday morning regarding a “suspicious incident,” authorities confirmed. Officers arrived at the school at 120 NE 11th St. around 7:40 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, a 7-year-old student said he...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach police K-9 Indy thwarts bank robbery attempt
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police K-9 Indy, a 2-year-old chocolate lab with a keen sense for dollars and cents, thwarted a bank robber with his nose for stolen bank notes. West Palm Beach Police spokesperson Mike Jachles described the situation. "At 1 o'clock on Tuesday,...
WPBF News 25
How to protect your vehicle from catalytic converter thefts
JUPITER, Fla. — With the recent rise in catalytic converter thefts in Palm Beach County and on the Treasure Coast, local experts say it's important to be more aware of your surroundings. "Parking it in an area that’s safe. A garage, a place where there are a lot of...
Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI
Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Port St. Lucie lowers neighborhood speed limit
The City of Port St. Lucie is putting the breaks on excessive speeding and reckless driving on residential streets.
wqcs.org
Recycling Will Resume in Port St. Lucie the Week of Sept. 5
Port St. Lucie - Thursday August 25, 2022: Curbside recycling will resume in the City of Port St. Lucie beginning the week of September 5. Recycling materials will be collected once a week on the same day as garbage and yard waste. The City is working with FCC Environmental Services...
cbs12.com
Man lying in middle of road fatally struck by car
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while lying in the street in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Kevin Bronson was lying in the middle lane of Congress Avenue when he was struck by a driver in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria.
sebastiandaily.com
Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
bulletin-news.com
Driver Charged With DUI Manslaughter in Miami-Dade Crash
In connection with an incident in Miami-Dade earlier this month that resulted in the death of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent, a driver is accused of DUI manslaughter and other offenses, according to authorities. According to Miami-Dade Police, Ysmael Sandoval, 35, was detained on Tuesday and is also...
Boynton Beach officer ‘attempted to conceal’ he was chasing teen on dirt bike, investigation found
There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
Click10.com
Police: Fatal Hialeah shooting was result of road rage, shooter cooperating with investigation
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police say a man who fatally shot another man Wednesday afternoon during a road rage incident is not facing charges at this time, as it appears he fired the shot in self-defense. The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the area of East Sixth Avenue...
WSVN-TV
Elderly man airlifted, subject in custody after shooting in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Hialeah neighborhood in broad daylight, sending an elderly man to the hospital and leading police to take a man into custody. Hialeah Police and Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near East Sixth Avenue and Hialeah Drive, at around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.
POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Pulls Boyfriend’s Hair, Is Arrested
Gina White Screams “You’re Hurting Me!” Witnesses Call Police. But The “Hurt” She Said Is “Mental.” Tries To Stop Boyfriend From Leaving By Pulling His Hair… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several people fearing that a woman was being attacked in East Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
850wftl.com
The Docket – Bad Luck for Lottery Ticket Thief
(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — A Florida man stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets from a Stuart gas station and ran from the business. After a police pursuit he was nabbed and his girlfriend was found hiding in a porta potty. Plus, after raiding his Palm Beach Home it’s the FBI vs Donald Trump. And a postal worker is ripped to shreds by five dogs after her mail truck broke down.
