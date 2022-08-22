ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Mario Martinez
3d ago

So What With Biden New Green Deal Electric Car ...Catalytic Converters Not Needed! ANTI-AMERICA Biden Should Be The One in Jail!....MM

3
 

WSVN-TV

BSO deputy arrested for grand theft

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is being accused of betraying the badge. The deputy, Michael Spencer who worked at the airport, is being charged with one count of grand theft. Spencer is set to be released from the Broward County jail on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Store Clerk Shot at Customer in Candy Dispute: Police

A Miami store clerk is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot at a customer during an argument over candy. Aurio Correa, 31, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday and was being held without bond, records showed. An arrest report said officers responded to a Shot...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Six car crash involving BSO patrol car causes delays in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A six car crash involving an unmarked Broward Sheriff's Office car caused delays early Friday in Boca Raton. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 6:33 a.m. on I-95 southbound near Yamato Road. The crash shut down 4 left lanes on...
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach police K-9 Indy thwarts bank robbery attempt

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police K-9 Indy, a 2-year-old chocolate lab with a keen sense for dollars and cents, thwarted a bank robber with his nose for stolen bank notes. West Palm Beach Police spokesperson Mike Jachles described the situation. "At 1 o'clock on Tuesday,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI

Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Man lying in middle of road fatally struck by car

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while lying in the street in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Kevin Bronson was lying in the middle lane of Congress Avenue when he was struck by a driver in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria.
LAKE WORTH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
bulletin-news.com

Driver Charged With DUI Manslaughter in Miami-Dade Crash

In connection with an incident in Miami-Dade earlier this month that resulted in the death of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent, a driver is accused of DUI manslaughter and other offenses, according to authorities. According to Miami-Dade Police, Ysmael Sandoval, 35, was detained on Tuesday and is also...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach officer ‘attempted to conceal’ he was chasing teen on dirt bike, investigation found

There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Elderly man airlifted, subject in custody after shooting in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Hialeah neighborhood in broad daylight, sending an elderly man to the hospital and leading police to take a man into custody. Hialeah Police and Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near East Sixth Avenue and Hialeah Drive, at around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.
HIALEAH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Pulls Boyfriend’s Hair, Is Arrested

Gina White Screams “You’re Hurting Me!” Witnesses Call Police. But The “Hurt” She Said Is “Mental.” Tries To Stop Boyfriend From Leaving By Pulling His Hair… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several people fearing that a woman was being attacked in East Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

The Docket – Bad Luck for Lottery Ticket Thief

(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — A Florida man stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets from a Stuart gas station and ran from the business. After a police pursuit he was nabbed and his girlfriend was found hiding in a porta potty. Plus, after raiding his Palm Beach Home it’s the FBI vs Donald Trump. And a postal worker is ripped to shreds by five dogs after her mail truck broke down.
