Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
Central Illinois Proud
Volunteers prep for 34th annual Duck Race
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 100 volunteers on Wednesday gathered at the Eastside Centre in East Peoria to tag 30,000 ducks for the oldest duck race in the country on Saturday. The 34th Annual Duck Race is the Center for Prevention of Abuse‘s signature and longest-running fundraiser....
hoiabc.com
Program launched to help repair Peoria homes
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some Peoria homeowners who want to make repairs to their houses can now apply for grants to help get the job done. The money comes from $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received a year and a half ago. After the...
Central Illinois Proud
SOLD OUT: All ducks for 34th annual Duck Race bought
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those still looking to adopt a rubber duck for the 34th Annual Duck Race in Peoria are out of luck. Thursday, the Center for Prevention of Abuse (CPA) shared a Facebook post stating that all 30,000 rubber ducks were sold. Proceeds from the fundraiser help the Center for Prevention of Abuse provide free and confidential services to survivors of abuse in the Tri-County area.
Central Illinois Proud
Dunlap Days kicks off Thursday at North Park
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Dunlap’s signature end-of-summer carnival starts Thursday, featuring carnival rides, games, food, live music and a beer tent. Village Superintendent Dale Bishop said there is a giant Ferris wheel new this year too, thanks to the carnival’s growth. “Getting the community to come together...
Central Illinois Proud
The Big Table of Greater Peoria returns for a third year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s big table discussion is returning for a third time this fall. The purpose of The Big Table of Greater Peoria is to discuss ways to improve the overall quality of life in the Greater Peoria Area. Topics include workforce development, entrepreneurship and innovation,...
hoiabc.com
Local districts on end of federal universal school lunch program
(25 News Now) - The universal school lunch program expired this Summer, and now local school districts are adapting. Some districts are more affected than others, but all are eventually returning to the status quo before the pandemic. In Bloomington District 87, more than hald of their school buildings do...
Central Illinois Proud
New YMCA facility opens in Bloomington-Normal
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The YCMA of Bloomington-Normal, officially opening its new facility in partnership with Easterseals Illinois. Monday, all members, including new members, are getting access to the 75-thousand square feet facility. It opened last week to charter members only. The Y’s CEO JB Wilken said the new...
Central Illinois Proud
Interactive Dunlap museum brings guests back in time
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Interactive is not a word you typically hear about a museum, but at Wheels O’ Time Museum in Dunlap, that’s what makes it unique. The Wheels O’ Time Museum is comprised of six buildings and restored train cars with interactive activities. The museum showcases transportation, industry, farm home life and entertainment in the 19th and 20th centuries.
Trip Home, Surgically-Repaired Knee Have Adam Miller Ready for New Season
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Trips to Peoria are few and far between for Adam Miller these days. But a good workout with his Peoria-based trainer David Williams and seeing friends in central Illinois is something he says he needed after a difficult year. In the past 12 months, Miller changed schools and suffered a major […]
wcbu.org
$3M state grant will fund second phase of major Wisconsin Avenue reconstruction
Wisconsin Avenue is set for a major overhaul in the upcoming year. A $3 million Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets program grant to Peoria Public Works is extending the scope of that work, originally concentrated from Forrest Hill to McClure Avenue, down to Nebraska Avenue. A group of about...
wglt.org
Search for Bloomington venues management taking longer than expected
Bloomington's city manager said a search for a director of both the arena and the Center for the Performing Arts is taking longer than hoped, and it might be time for a new approach. "I'm seriously considering starting over and handing this over to a recruitment firm. I typically have...
wglt.org
Bucking the trend: Lexington sees growth with 'small town feel, big city amenities' approach
Analytical Brewing co-owner Heather Arndt, talks with customers, Aug. 13, 2022, at the new business, 510 W. Main St., Lexington. With steady new construction, the opening of trendy businesses and even a slight population increase, Lexington in northern McLean County finds itself in a bit of a renaissance. Take Lexington...
wglt.org
ISU's Shelbourne Apartment complex sold for $1 million
Illinois State University has closed the sale of its former Shelbourne Apartment complex in Normal for $1,082,500. The university announced plans in July 2021 to sell the 26 acres that include 101 apartments formerly used as graduate student family housing. In December of that year, Illinois State picked a bidder. ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy said since then, they have been negotiating with the firm 300 Spot LLC.
Central Illinois Proud
Council working to bring red light cameras to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council passed a resolution to begin the process of bringing red light cameras to Peoria Tuesday. During the council meeting, a resolution was passed requesting state legislators to sponsor an amendment to the automated traffic law enforcement system. The resolution passed unanimously.
Central Illinois Proud
South Side Mission gets $250,000 donation for youth expansion program
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s South Side Mission is making strides in its effort to help develop the skill set of one of the city’s most at-risk populations. On Wednesday, the organization received a considerable donation from the Gilmore Foundation, which supports the development and improvement of Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties.
wglt.org
More details emerge on Shelbourne Apartments redevelopment in Normal
Developers DJ Powell and Mike Mapes of 300 Spot Holding LLC said in a WGLT interview they plan duplexes and assisted living units for seniors on undeveloped land at Shelbourne Drive and Linden Street in Normal. Illinois State University has sold the 26 acres to Mapes of Peoria and Powell...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria firefighters battle Wednesday afternoon house fire
UPDATE (6:35 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department confirms in a news release an electrical problem caused Wednesday afternoon’s fire near the intersection of North Knoxville Avenue and West Detweiller Drive. There were no injuries to the 20 firefighters called to the scene or the one person who was...
Chillicothe, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School football team will have a game with Illinois Valley Central High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00. Paxton-Buckley-Loda High SchoolIllinois Valley Central High School.
1470 WMBD
Crews respond to North Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
