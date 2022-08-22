ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

WMBD/WYZZ

Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Volunteers prep for 34th annual Duck Race

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 100 volunteers on Wednesday gathered at the Eastside Centre in East Peoria to tag 30,000 ducks for the oldest duck race in the country on Saturday. The 34th Annual Duck Race is the Center for Prevention of Abuse‘s signature and longest-running fundraiser....
EAST PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Program launched to help repair Peoria homes

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some Peoria homeowners who want to make repairs to their houses can now apply for grants to help get the job done. The money comes from $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received a year and a half ago. After the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

SOLD OUT: All ducks for 34th annual Duck Race bought

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those still looking to adopt a rubber duck for the 34th Annual Duck Race in Peoria are out of luck. Thursday, the Center for Prevention of Abuse (CPA) shared a Facebook post stating that all 30,000 rubber ducks were sold. Proceeds from the fundraiser help the Center for Prevention of Abuse provide free and confidential services to survivors of abuse in the Tri-County area.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Dunlap Days kicks off Thursday at North Park

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Dunlap’s signature end-of-summer carnival starts Thursday, featuring carnival rides, games, food, live music and a beer tent. Village Superintendent Dale Bishop said there is a giant Ferris wheel new this year too, thanks to the carnival’s growth. “Getting the community to come together...
DUNLAP, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The Big Table of Greater Peoria returns for a third year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s big table discussion is returning for a third time this fall. The purpose of The Big Table of Greater Peoria is to discuss ways to improve the overall quality of life in the Greater Peoria Area. Topics include workforce development, entrepreneurship and innovation,...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Local districts on end of federal universal school lunch program

(25 News Now) - The universal school lunch program expired this Summer, and now local school districts are adapting. Some districts are more affected than others, but all are eventually returning to the status quo before the pandemic. In Bloomington District 87, more than hald of their school buildings do...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New YMCA facility opens in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The YCMA of Bloomington-Normal, officially opening its new facility in partnership with Easterseals Illinois. Monday, all members, including new members, are getting access to the 75-thousand square feet facility. It opened last week to charter members only. The Y’s CEO JB Wilken said the new...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Interactive Dunlap museum brings guests back in time

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Interactive is not a word you typically hear about a museum, but at Wheels O’ Time Museum in Dunlap, that’s what makes it unique. The Wheels O’ Time Museum is comprised of six buildings and restored train cars with interactive activities. The museum showcases transportation, industry, farm home life and entertainment in the 19th and 20th centuries.
DUNLAP, IL
News Break
Politics
wglt.org

ISU's Shelbourne Apartment complex sold for $1 million

Illinois State University has closed the sale of its former Shelbourne Apartment complex in Normal for $1,082,500. The university announced plans in July 2021 to sell the 26 acres that include 101 apartments formerly used as graduate student family housing. In December of that year, Illinois State picked a bidder. ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy said since then, they have been negotiating with the firm 300 Spot LLC.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Council working to bring red light cameras to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council passed a resolution to begin the process of bringing red light cameras to Peoria Tuesday. During the council meeting, a resolution was passed requesting state legislators to sponsor an amendment to the automated traffic law enforcement system. The resolution passed unanimously.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

South Side Mission gets $250,000 donation for youth expansion program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s South Side Mission is making strides in its effort to help develop the skill set of one of the city’s most at-risk populations. On Wednesday, the organization received a considerable donation from the Gilmore Foundation, which supports the development and improvement of Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

More details emerge on Shelbourne Apartments redevelopment in Normal

Developers DJ Powell and Mike Mapes of 300 Spot Holding LLC said in a WGLT interview they plan duplexes and assisted living units for seniors on undeveloped land at Shelbourne Drive and Linden Street in Normal. Illinois State University has sold the 26 acres to Mapes of Peoria and Powell...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Peoria firefighters battle Wednesday afternoon house fire

UPDATE (6:35 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department confirms in a news release an electrical problem caused Wednesday afternoon’s fire near the intersection of North Knoxville Avenue and West Detweiller Drive. There were no injuries to the 20 firefighters called to the scene or the one person who was...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Crews respond to North Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
PEORIA, IL

