Prana Thoracic Announces That Its Subsidiary Receives $3 Million CPRIT Grant to Develop a Minimally Invasive Device for Early Interception of Lung Cancer

Woonsocket Call
In Depth Report On How To Maintain Good Eyesight Recently Released
Columbus,United States - August 26, 2022 /PressCable/ — A recent report on consumer tips for maintaining good eyesight gives simple, common-sense tips that the article attests will go a long way toward the prevention of later-in-life eye problems that plague many people over 50, such as cataracts and macular degeneration. It also gives recommendations on ways to protect your eyes form other hazards as well as advice on how to select an eye doctor.
First-of-its-Kind Mixed-Use Development by Belmont Village Senior Living and Baptist Health South Florida Reaches Construction Milestone in Coral Gables
Award-winning senior housing developer and operator Belmont Village Senior Living and renowned healthcare organization Baptist Health South Florida announce the topping out of Belmont Village Senior Living Coral Gables on August 25, located at 4111 Salzedo Street. Opening in 2023, this community represents an unprecedented joint venture to create unrivaled senior housing throughout South Florida.
