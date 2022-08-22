ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reedsport, OR

Multiple agencies respond to fire on Hwy 138W in Kellogg

KELLOGG, Ore. — Around noon Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022), crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Kellogg Rural Fire District, Oakland Rural Fire District, Elkton Rural Fire Protection District, and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) responded to a confirmed 1.2-acre fire located near milepost 9 on Highway 138W in Kellogg.
'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County

The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
First Interstate Bank opens new branch in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — First Interstate Bank announced the opening of a new Roseburg branch at 1700 NW Mulholland Drive. This branch replaces First Interstate’s previous location on 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd, officials said in a news release. “We are constantly looking for new ways to meet our...
Eugene Police searching for three suspects involved in dealership theft

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is searching for three people involved in a Sunday theft. According to EPD, the three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene. Officials say the truck was recovered Wednesday in Klamath Falls and the suspects...
Illegal marijuana operation near Junction City seized; human trafficking suspected

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Over 8,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed after a warrant was granted to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the office received a tip regarding a very large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation west of Junction City. Authorities executed the warrant just after 7:00am Tuesday morning and located approximately 32 separate green houses being used to cultivate marijuana plants at various stages of maturity. The searched property was located in the 26000blk of High Pass Rd.
aha! Airlines files for bankruptcy, ceasing flight operations immediately

EUGENE, Ore. — After 10 months in operation, aha! Airlines is closing their doors. Tuesday the airline service announced that it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and ceasing all flight operations immediately, citing a combination of market and economic factors. aha! Airlines opened up services in Eugene back...
Coos Bay anticipates weekend return of Blackberry Arts Festival

COOS BAY, Ore. — After a two-year break, the Blackberry Arts Festival makes it's 38th showing in Coos Bay this weekend. That means hundreds of fans of local arts and crafts will get the chance to pick up the unique pieces they've craved along with a few blackberry treats.
Sheldon football putting in the work with hopes of return to state

EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon High School football team's season had a disappointing end last year, but the team is fired up and ready to prove that they can win a state championship this season. After losing in the second round of playoffs last year, Sheldon knew they had...
