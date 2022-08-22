Read full article on original website
Camel Hump Fire: Closure for southeastern portion of Boulder Creek Wilderness Area
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An Emergency Area Closure order is now in place to protect firefighters and the public during suppression efforts associated with the Camel Hump Fire. This Closure includes the southeastern portion of the Boulder Creek Wilderness Area and local Forest Roads adjacent to the southeastern wilderness boundary.
'We want downtown to be vibrant': Parking updates coming to downtown Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Janitorial and security services will be hired for the Downtown Parking Garage following approval from the Roseburg City Council, the City said in a news release. At its meeting Monday, Aug. 24, the City Council OK’d using American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for a...
Multiple agencies respond to fire on Hwy 138W in Kellogg
KELLOGG, Ore. — Around noon Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022), crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Kellogg Rural Fire District, Oakland Rural Fire District, Elkton Rural Fire Protection District, and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) responded to a confirmed 1.2-acre fire located near milepost 9 on Highway 138W in Kellogg.
Umpqua National Forest: Multi-forest area closure reduced as fires are being suppressed
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Forest Services say a multi-forest closure order previously in place to protect firefighters and for public safety during suppression efforts associated with the Windigo, Potter, and Big Swamp Fires has been reduced. The threat to firefighters and the public has diminished significantly allowing Forest managers to...
'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County
The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
North Bend School District reaches tentative agreement with workers union
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Officials from the North Bend School District say they have reached a tentative agreement with the union for hourly workers. The two sides have been bargaining since March, after the previous contract expired. Classified workers wanted higher wages to keep up with inflation and improvements...
City of Reedsport to hold meet and greet with candidates for police chief
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The city of Reedsport has narrowed its search for a new police chief. City officials say they'll now observe the candidates in the community to make a final selection. On Friday, the city of Reedsport will introduce residents to its candidates for police chief. It's in...
Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
First Interstate Bank opens new branch in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — First Interstate Bank announced the opening of a new Roseburg branch at 1700 NW Mulholland Drive. This branch replaces First Interstate’s previous location on 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd, officials said in a news release. “We are constantly looking for new ways to meet our...
Oregon Community Summer Grant Program awards $1.4 million to Douglas County groups
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On August 24th, the Oregon State Legislature provided $50 million to help fund statewide K-12 community-based summer learning opportunities through the Oregon Community Summer Grant Program. Eleven nonprofits and government entities received a total of about $1.4 million and distributed the funds throughout Douglas County...
Illegal marijuana operation in Myrtle Creek raided by authorities - again
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — An illegal marijuana operation in south Douglas County was raided by authorities Tuesday when detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Dole Road in Myrtle Creek. "This was another of the large...
Eugene Police searching for three suspects involved in dealership theft
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is searching for three people involved in a Sunday theft. According to EPD, the three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene. Officials say the truck was recovered Wednesday in Klamath Falls and the suspects...
Illegal marijuana operation near Junction City seized; human trafficking suspected
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Over 8,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed after a warrant was granted to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the office received a tip regarding a very large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation west of Junction City. Authorities executed the warrant just after 7:00am Tuesday morning and located approximately 32 separate green houses being used to cultivate marijuana plants at various stages of maturity. The searched property was located in the 26000blk of High Pass Rd.
aha! Airlines files for bankruptcy, ceasing flight operations immediately
EUGENE, Ore. — After 10 months in operation, aha! Airlines is closing their doors. Tuesday the airline service announced that it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and ceasing all flight operations immediately, citing a combination of market and economic factors. aha! Airlines opened up services in Eugene back...
With school about to start, local officials say to make sure immunizations are up to date
EUGENE, Ore. — The new school year is almost here, and local health officials want parents to make sure kids are up to date on immunizations before heading to class. Doctor Leslie Pelinka, a pediatrician with PeaceHealth medical Group, says immunizations like polio and MMR are a state requirement for kids going to school.
Springfield Public Schools staff take part in active shooter training
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Schools are just a couple of weeks away from starting the new year, and school staff in Springfield are training to respond to a violent situation. The training program is called ALICE, and it's required for everyone working in the district. ALICE stands for:. ALERT. LOCKDOWN.
Coos Bay anticipates weekend return of Blackberry Arts Festival
COOS BAY, Ore. — After a two-year break, the Blackberry Arts Festival makes it's 38th showing in Coos Bay this weekend. That means hundreds of fans of local arts and crafts will get the chance to pick up the unique pieces they've craved along with a few blackberry treats.
Sheldon football putting in the work with hopes of return to state
EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon High School football team's season had a disappointing end last year, but the team is fired up and ready to prove that they can win a state championship this season. After losing in the second round of playoffs last year, Sheldon knew they had...
American Legion searching for woman who dropped off American flag
EUGENE, Ore. — The American Legion Post 83 on River Road in Eugene is looking for a woman who gave them an American flag to retire in honor of her husband who died during the Vietnam War. Staff there were so touched by her story, they forgot to get...
