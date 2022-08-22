ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Welcome to “Oregon Summer,” WW’s New and Detailed Catalog of Adventures Across the State and Over the Columbia River

By Andi Prewitt
WWEEK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
beachconnection.net

N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Sees Disheartening 16 Ocean Rescues, One Death

(Seaside, Oregon) – A rather stunningly bad weekend for water rescues in one Oregon coast town is leading local officials to vehemently urge caution. Seaside had some 16 people in distress while in the ocean this past weekend, which wound up including one death. (Photo Seaside Fire & Rescue)
SEASIDE, OR
beachconnection.net

Sea Lion Caves' Financial Gift to Another Central Oregon Coast Attraction

(Florence, Oregon) – With a big party already scheduled, one Oregon coast attraction suddenly has cause to celebrate even more. In Florence, at the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, August 26 is a day of whooping it up in honor of Sea Lion Caves' 90th anniversary, with a big bash starting there at 5 p.m. (Photo above courtesy Sea Lion Caves)
FLORENCE, OR
traveloregon.com

Crabbing for Beginners on the Oregon Coast

Oregon has a way of reeling you in. The magnificent views. The thrill of the catch. Time spent with family and friends. The reasons are endless, but the choice is clear. Go wild. Get outdoors and experience it all, right here. It gets you outside, into the refreshing air and...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Columbia River#Central Oregon#Southern Oregon#Oregon Coast#State#Willamette Week#Summer Guide#Nba
opb.org

Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together

Your browser does not support the audio element. On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
Lake County News

California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Feeding Frenzy in One Oregon Coast Town Could Mean Humpback Whales Coming

(Seaside, Oregon) – Pelicans in the north Oregon coast town of Seaside are having a field day at the mouth of the Necanicum River and the estuaries, according to local residents. There's a bit of a feeding frenzy going on, with a good run of anchovies, which brings out the birds in droves. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe)
SEASIDE, OR
opb.org

Oregon looks to hunters to help with wild turkeys acting…wild

Retiree Chenaya Strutton recently found herself driving through a very nice housing development in Reedsport, on the central Oregon coast. On the side of the road was a flock of wild turkeys, so she stopped to take a picture. “One male came over and saw his reflection in my hubcap...
REEDSPORT, OR
pdxmonthly.com

What to Eat at the Oregon State Fair 2022

Enjoy deep-fried Dr. Pepper, bacon-wrapped Reese’s, and kale rice bowls. Cindi Ail’s fair food stall, Sinful Treats, is a landmark for devotees of the Oregon State Fair (OSF)—it’s where you score your fried Oreos and Snickers bars, maybe an elephant ear for the completists among us, and some fried (yes, fried) Dr. Pepper to wash it all down.
OREGON STATE
The Madras Pioneer

Oregon launches internet speed tests surveys

Faster Internet Oregon asks users to test internet speeds to support future projectsThe following is a press release from the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) and statewide partners announce the Faster Internet Oregon (FIO) speed test campaign. The FIO speed test is a statewide internet-access mapping effort that encourages Oregonians to measure their internet speeds at home or report if they do not have an internet connection. The speed test will give decision-makers data that identifies places in Oregon lacking high-speed internet, and maps out where there are multiple households that don't have an internet...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

An Oregon Board Is Renaming Swastika Mountain

Last January, a Lane County woman named Joyce McClain read in the paper that two teenage hikers had been rescued from a snowstorm on Swastika Mountain. She wondered why Oregon still had a Swastika Mountain. Soon, it won’t—thanks to McClain’s request to a volunteer board that it find a new...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
OREGON STATE
agdaily.com

Wolf depredations plague Oregon producers in August

This month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed 13 wolf depredations on livestock. Two of the most recent depredations occurred last week by OR103 in Klamath County on a private land allotment in Doak Mountain. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated the depredations on August 17....
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated

Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
BEND, OR
pnwag.net

Southern Oregon Irrigation District Won’t Turn Off Water

The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves 266 square miles of farmland around the Oregon-California border. A limited allocation of water was allowed for irrigators from Upper Klamath Lake this year because of extreme drought.
OREGON STATE
KUOW

Two Pacific lamprey have made history in Oregon

Two Pacific lamprey have made history. The eel-like fish made it past the Soda Springs Dam on Oregon’s North Umpqua River. It's an important milestone as the region deals with climate change. “The access to cool water habitats are going to be pretty important in the future," said Bob...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy