Welcome to “Oregon Summer,” WW’s New and Detailed Catalog of Adventures Across the State and Over the Columbia River

Read full article on original website
Related
beachconnection.net
N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Sees Disheartening 16 Ocean Rescues, One Death
(Seaside, Oregon) – A rather stunningly bad weekend for water rescues in one Oregon coast town is leading local officials to vehemently urge caution. Seaside had some 16 people in distress while in the ocean this past weekend, which wound up including one death. (Photo Seaside Fire & Rescue)
beachconnection.net
Sea Lion Caves' Financial Gift to Another Central Oregon Coast Attraction
(Florence, Oregon) – With a big party already scheduled, one Oregon coast attraction suddenly has cause to celebrate even more. In Florence, at the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, August 26 is a day of whooping it up in honor of Sea Lion Caves' 90th anniversary, with a big bash starting there at 5 p.m. (Photo above courtesy Sea Lion Caves)
beachconnection.net
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
traveloregon.com
Crabbing for Beginners on the Oregon Coast
Oregon has a way of reeling you in. The magnificent views. The thrill of the catch. Time spent with family and friends. The reasons are endless, but the choice is clear. Go wild. Get outdoors and experience it all, right here. It gets you outside, into the refreshing air and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chinook salmon retention off Columbia to abruptly close at midnight
Chinook salmon retention off the mouth of the Columbia River closes at midnight Monday. Fishing for and keeping hatchery coho salmon can continue, but all chinook salmon must be released unharmed, regardless of hatchery or wild origin. Oregon, Washington and the National Marine Fisheries Service announced the abrupt closure Monday...
opb.org
Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together
Your browser does not support the audio element. On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
Lake County News
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
beachconnection.net
Feeding Frenzy in One Oregon Coast Town Could Mean Humpback Whales Coming
(Seaside, Oregon) – Pelicans in the north Oregon coast town of Seaside are having a field day at the mouth of the Necanicum River and the estuaries, according to local residents. There's a bit of a feeding frenzy going on, with a good run of anchovies, which brings out the birds in droves. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe)
opb.org
Oregon looks to hunters to help with wild turkeys acting…wild
Retiree Chenaya Strutton recently found herself driving through a very nice housing development in Reedsport, on the central Oregon coast. On the side of the road was a flock of wild turkeys, so she stopped to take a picture. “One male came over and saw his reflection in my hubcap...
KUOW
Lamprey swim past Oregon’s Soda Springs Dam, after 10 years of waiting
It seemed like a normal Monday morning. Rich Grost pulled his truck into work and went to see what fish had swam past the Soda Springs Dam on Oregon’s North Umpqua River. He thought he might see a giant 50-pound chinook salmon. What he saw was even better – after nearly 10 years of waiting.
pdxmonthly.com
What to Eat at the Oregon State Fair 2022
Enjoy deep-fried Dr. Pepper, bacon-wrapped Reese’s, and kale rice bowls. Cindi Ail’s fair food stall, Sinful Treats, is a landmark for devotees of the Oregon State Fair (OSF)—it’s where you score your fried Oreos and Snickers bars, maybe an elephant ear for the completists among us, and some fried (yes, fried) Dr. Pepper to wash it all down.
Oregon launches internet speed tests surveys
Faster Internet Oregon asks users to test internet speeds to support future projectsThe following is a press release from the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) and statewide partners announce the Faster Internet Oregon (FIO) speed test campaign. The FIO speed test is a statewide internet-access mapping effort that encourages Oregonians to measure their internet speeds at home or report if they do not have an internet connection. The speed test will give decision-makers data that identifies places in Oregon lacking high-speed internet, and maps out where there are multiple households that don't have an internet...
WWEEK
An Oregon Board Is Renaming Swastika Mountain
Last January, a Lane County woman named Joyce McClain read in the paper that two teenage hikers had been rescued from a snowstorm on Swastika Mountain. She wondered why Oregon still had a Swastika Mountain. Soon, it won’t—thanks to McClain’s request to a volunteer board that it find a new...
KVAL
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
KTVZ
Endangered northern leopard frogs hop from Oregon Zoo back into the wild
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — More than 100 northern leopard frogs reared at the Oregon Zoo are hopping back into the wild this month, thanks to a collaborative effort to save one of the last remaining Northwest populations of this endangered species. The froglets, which hatched from eggs collected by...
agdaily.com
Wolf depredations plague Oregon producers in August
This month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed 13 wolf depredations on livestock. Two of the most recent depredations occurred last week by OR103 in Klamath County on a private land allotment in Doak Mountain. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated the depredations on August 17....
Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases and hospitalizations continue to fall
Oregon health officials reported a 14% drop in new identified coronavirus cases last week, the sixth consecutive week of declining cases of COVID-19. Several other pandemic metrics show the current coronavirus wave is receding. Hospitalizations have fallen below 300 occupied beds, a 36% drop since July 17. The percent of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated
Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
pnwag.net
Southern Oregon Irrigation District Won’t Turn Off Water
The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves 266 square miles of farmland around the Oregon-California border. A limited allocation of water was allowed for irrigators from Upper Klamath Lake this year because of extreme drought.
KUOW
Two Pacific lamprey have made history in Oregon
Two Pacific lamprey have made history. The eel-like fish made it past the Soda Springs Dam on Oregon’s North Umpqua River. It's an important milestone as the region deals with climate change. “The access to cool water habitats are going to be pretty important in the future," said Bob...
Comments / 0