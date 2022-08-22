ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Projecting Alabama's top wide receivers entering the 2022 season

By Stacey Blackwood
 4 days ago
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Football is back, Tide fans! Alabama will kick the 2022 football season off in less than two weeks and the anticipation continues to mount.

As is the case in most seasons, questions regarding the starting lineup for week one are dominating message boards and Twitter threads. Well, with the season just around the corner, I thought I would start dropping my educated projections of who you might see take the first snaps at each position group.

Some groups are obvious such as quarterback and linebacker, but nevertheless, we will take a look at each group and give a little insight into who you might see take the field against Utah State on Sept. 3.

Today we are going to take a look at a group that has some question marks entering the season, the wide receivers.

Let’s roll!

Jermaine Burton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJXID_0hR77rfS00
Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton celebrates a touchdown against Michigan during the first half of the Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jermaine Burton transferred over from the defending national champs this offseason to propel him to the next level. I expect Burton to see a ton of targets this fall.

Ja'Corey Brooks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Kso7_0hR77rfS00
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks (7) runs after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ja’Corey Brooks solidified himself as a playmaker for the Tide catching the game-tying touchdown in the Iron Bowl. Brooks looks to build on a solid freshman season and turn into one of Bryce Young’s favorite targets.

Kobe Prentice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2obKCG_0hR77rfS00
Calera’s Kobe Prentice (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown after a catch at Foshee-Henderson Stadium in Milbrook, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Calera defeated Stanhope Elmore 20-3.

One of the biggest surprises of fall camp has been the emergence of true freshman Kobe Prentice. When Alabama lost its starting slot receiver in JoJo Earle, Prentice stepped up and earned himself a starting role with the Tide.

Traeshon Holden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01IFTa_0hR77rfS00
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) pushes off Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Traeshon Holden saw plenty of action in a reserve role last season, but thanks to his improved play this fall, he could become a more focused point of the Alabama offense.

Tyler Harrell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dJYNv_0hR77rfS00
Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) runs downfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

When Tyler Harrell first made the decision to transfer from Louisville to Alabama many fans and media members alike thought he could become a Jameson Williams-type player for the Crimson Tide. Not saying that Harrell won’t eventually be a major option for the Tide down the road, but right now we should pump the expectations for Harrell while he still getting acclimated in Tuscaloosa.

