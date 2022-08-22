Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Waste-to-energy startup planning $42M plant, 259 jobs
A startup company based in Tennessee plans to invest $41.9 million in a waste-to-energy manufacturing plant in Mooresville that it predicts will employ 259 people by 2030. ZrO Waste Group is in the process of developing a technology that will help customers convert waste into usable energy in the forms of heating, cooling, refrigeration, hot water and electricity, said Kegahn Hopwood, executive vice president.
Inside Indiana Business
Fieldhouse project advances in Columbus
Columbus city officials have decided to spend $30,000 to hire a consultant to help develop business strategies for the new NexusPark fieldhouse. The Republic reports the Columbus Board of Works has approved the agreement with Indianapolis-based Legacy Sports Group. The four-month-long contract is for management consultant services for the fieldhouse’s...
Inside Indiana Business
Bloomington offers housing incentives to firefighters
Bloomington is piloting a program to attract firefighters to live within the community they serve. The city is offering new housing incentives, including rental assistance and help with a down payment on a house. Similar housing incentives were announced in May for the Bloomington Police Department. The incentives include $750...
shelbycountypost.com
Land rezoned for Fairland retail building; potential tenant not announced
Some of the common concerns voiced by residents and property owners when a proposed development is debated were voiced again Tuesday during the Shelby County Plan Commission meeting. The questions and comments this time were about a proposed 11,000-square-foot retail building development in Fairland. But at the top of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Indiana Business
Lawn Pride acquired by home-service franchisor
Indianapolis-based Lawn Pride Inc., one of central Indiana’s largest lawn-care companies, has been acquired by Waco, Texas-based Neighborly Inc., one the world’s largest franchisors of home-service brands. Financial terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. Lawn Pride, 7740 Johnson Road, was founded by CEO Andrew Neher...
Inside Indiana Business
Butler charting campus of the future
Following a successful fundraising campaign, Butler University is looking to the future. The Butler Beyond campaign raised $263 million, surpassing its stretch goal of $250 million to become the largest campaign in the school’s history. The university is now developing a campus master plan that it says will reflect the new realities of higher education in a post-pandemic world.
Inside Indiana Business
Parents criticize lack of info about IPS consolidation plan
Parents blasted Indianapolis Public Schools on Thursday night over what they say is a lack of information surrounding the district’s plan to potentially close or consolidate schools. During nearly two hours of public comment at an IPS meeting, parents and students begged officials not to break up K-8 schools...
Inside Indiana Business
Digital Workforce Solution hires CFO
Fishers-based Digital Workforce Solution has hired Michelle Demarco as chief financial officer and as a partner of the firm. She most recently was chief financial officer of enVista. Demarco holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business
Enroll Indy names new director
Enroll Indy has appointed Dr. Tenika Holden-Flynn its new executive director. Holden-Flynn’s background includes decades of experience serving students in elementary, middle, and high schools. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Dr. Holden-Flynn join Enroll Indy,” said Patrick McAlister, Enroll Indy board chairperson and director of the Indianapolis...
Inside Indiana Business
IndyGo: Blue Line cost will be at least $300M more than expected
IndyGo said Wednesday that a new estimate for the Blue Line—which would be the city’s third rapid-transit bus route—has grown to $520 million, up a whopping $300 million from initial projections released in 2019. And it’s looking for ways to cut costs. Inflation, rising costs for...
buildingindiana.com
Nevada Logistics Firm Expands in Indiana, $28M
ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, announced the expansion of its Midwest headquarters, investing $28M into the Whitestown, IN location. The new facility includes two warehouses totaling nearly 600,000 square feet of distribution space. Headquartered in Reno, NV, ITS’s West Coast distribution space...
Inside Indiana Business
Westfield council delays vote on controversial NorthPoint II business park
The Westfield City Council on Monday night tabled a vote on a controversial business park proposal after the developer said it received a letter of intent for the site from a “global company.”. Chris Wilkes, senior vice president of South Bend-based Holladay Properties, told the council that Holladay has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Indiana Business
Junior League shifts focus to kids in foster, kinship care
The Junior League of Indianapolis (JLI) is shifting its community focus. The organization announced this month plans to provide more volunteer and charitable support to the thousands of children in central Indiana living in foster or kinship care. “There’s a foster crisis here in Indiana, especially Marion County,” said JLI President Stephanie Flittner. “We’re talking 13,000 children in foster care with a lot of them in Marion County. In addition, there’s another 5,500 in kinship care.”
Inside Indiana Business
‘Good Bones’ co-star growing business brand
Mina Starsiak Hawk has become a household name thanks to her HGTV show “Good Bones,” currently in its seventh season. But Hawk, who was named to the inaugural Indiana 250 by IBJ Media, is going solo with her own spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” which premieres next month. That’s on top of running her own retail business on the near south side of Indianapolis.
Neighbors welcome soon-to-be grocery store in northeast Indy food desert
Cook Medical is still working on the "Indy Fresh Market" grocery store to put on the corner. It's adding a food source to an area deemed a food desert.
shelbycountypost.com
Parks department director returning to Decatur County Family YMCA
The Shelbyville Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a new director. Rob Van Til, the current parks director, has announced his resignation to return to work for the YMCA in Greensburg. He stated on Wednesday at the parks board meeting that Friday is his last day in Shelbyville. “I’m a...
wbiw.com
State Road 42 project in Mooresville switching to Phase Five of construction
MORGAN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a new section of State Road 42 (High St.) is closing from Madison Street to South Street. This closure will last through the end of October, weather permitting. The official detour follows S.R. 67 to S.R. 39 and back to...
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in Indiana
If you're looking for a fun, new restaurant to check out, look no further than this historic 1920s warehouse that was converted into an eclectic modern restaurant. Keep reading to learn more.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Witham Health Receives Naloxone Vending Machine to Curb Drug Epidemic
Witham Health Services on Tuesday announced the placement of Indiana’s newest naloxone vending machine at their facility located in Whitestown at Anson at 6085 Heartland Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077. The machine is one of 19 to be placed statewide and will be available for use by the public. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb first announced the initiative in December 2021.
WIBC.com
Fishers High School Poster: Spartz Urges More Public Support For Law Enforcement
FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster...
Comments / 1