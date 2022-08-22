ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verdi, NV

L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80 [Sparks, NV]

Two Hurt in Fiery Car Accident near Sparks Boulevard. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:21 a.m., near Sparks and Vista Boulevard. Further circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown, however, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved, according to reports. As a result of the collision, the cab and half...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

4 displaced in Sun Valley fire

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue in Sun Valley was quickly knocked down by fire crews, but not before it displaced four people, fire officials with the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said. The fire was reported Wednesday morning. Five fire...
SUN VALLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Eastbound I-80 from Rock Blvd. in Sparks closed overnight

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound I-80 ramp from Rock Boulevard in Sparks overnight Thursday. Intermittent ramp and lane closures will take place as NDOT undertakes routine surface repairs to the interstate bridge surface. The ramp and lane closures will begin...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Fire Department to host Fill the Boot this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department will be out this weekend for its Fill the Boot fundraiser. The department will be at the corner of S McCarran Boulevard and South Virginia Street this Saturday to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They will be out collecting money...
RENO, NV
Reno, NV
Verdi, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Music at the Marina Returns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hosting the event again this Thursday, August 25, 2022 as part of its Hello Summer Celebration Series. Local band White Water will be performing at the free, family friendly event. Julie Duewel with the City of Sparks and Mike Biselli with White Water visited KOLO 8 to talk about what folks can expect and the free shuttle available.
SPARKS, NV
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Rollover Accident on State Route 447 [Wadsworth, NV]

WADSWORTH, NV (August 25, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a rollover accident on State Route 447. The incident occurred around 6:15 a.m., near Mile Marker 5 WA on August 4th. According to reports, a driver lost control of a vehicle before it overturned...
WADSWORTH, NV
2news.com

Semi-Truck Crashes Into Powerline

According to Reno Police, the driver was attempting to make a U-turn. Reno Police say the driver of the box truck was attempting to make a U-turn and struck a power pole.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Fire Crews Put Out Car Fire on I-80 West East of Sparks

An investigation is underway after an early morning car fire on I-80 west between Mustang and Vista Blvd. in Sparks. Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue quickly put out the flames. They say flames extended to nearby brush. No injuries were reported. Storey County also helped with the fire.
SPARKS, NV
Record-Courier

The Aug. 24, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A significant portion of Ruhenstroth’s population turned out to offer their input on a proposal to install RV stalls at three county locations, including the Fairgrounds. I counted 60 people at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center for the meeting. Community Services Director Scott Morgan assured the crowd that Tuesday night was the first of many steps and that the county walks pretty slow when it comes to these proposals.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
FOX Reno

Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘I thought we both died’: Local woman struck by vehicle at Stateline

STATELINE, Nev. — At approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to several calls about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle outside of the Robert Plant/Alison Kraus concert. Local residents Jana Haney and her husband Kacy Williamson were enjoying the cool evening air that...
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Friday Web Weather

Another hot day is expected across northern Nevada today with daytime highs in the upper 90s in Reno. The weekend will be slightly cooler with highs near average in the low 90s.. Winds will also be a factor this weekend with gusts up to 40 mph on Saturday and a Fire Weather Watch in effect through Saturday night.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

"Erroneous signal" sent during compliance testing blamed for causing massive El Dorado County power outage

EL DORADO HILLS – PG&E customers across large swaths of El Dorado County dealt with power outages on Wednesday morning. About 73,000 PG&E customers were without power from El Dorado Hills to the Pollock Pines area at the height of the outage. At first, there were more than 80,000 customers without power in the El Dorado County area, according to a PG&E spokesperson. By 11:45 a.m., PG&E said that number had dropped to 1,156 customers. All customers were restored by 2 p.m."Yeah, it was last minute." said Mary Fulmer, owner of Hog Wild BBQ in Placerville. Fulmer said the restaurant was...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Ongoing Oddie Wellls Project to cause traffic changes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project is expected to cause upcoming traffic control changes, the Regional Transportation Commission said on Tuesday. Phase 1 of the project will begin this Monday, and will involve the closing of the north side of the intersections at Oddie Blvd./Rock...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV

