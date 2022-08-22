Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80 [Sparks, NV]
Two Hurt in Fiery Car Accident near Sparks Boulevard. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:21 a.m., near Sparks and Vista Boulevard. Further circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown, however, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved, according to reports. As a result of the collision, the cab and half...
KOLO TV Reno
4 displaced in Sun Valley fire
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue in Sun Valley was quickly knocked down by fire crews, but not before it displaced four people, fire officials with the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said. The fire was reported Wednesday morning. Five fire...
KOLO TV Reno
Eastbound I-80 from Rock Blvd. in Sparks closed overnight
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound I-80 ramp from Rock Boulevard in Sparks overnight Thursday. Intermittent ramp and lane closures will take place as NDOT undertakes routine surface repairs to the interstate bridge surface. The ramp and lane closures will begin...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire Department to host Fill the Boot this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department will be out this weekend for its Fill the Boot fundraiser. The department will be at the corner of S McCarran Boulevard and South Virginia Street this Saturday to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They will be out collecting money...
KOLO TV Reno
Music at the Marina Returns
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hosting the event again this Thursday, August 25, 2022 as part of its Hello Summer Celebration Series. Local band White Water will be performing at the free, family friendly event. Julie Duewel with the City of Sparks and Mike Biselli with White Water visited KOLO 8 to talk about what folks can expect and the free shuttle available.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Rollover Accident on State Route 447 [Wadsworth, NV]
WADSWORTH, NV (August 25, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a rollover accident on State Route 447. The incident occurred around 6:15 a.m., near Mile Marker 5 WA on August 4th. According to reports, a driver lost control of a vehicle before it overturned...
2news.com
Semi-Truck Crashes Into Powerline
According to Reno Police, the driver was attempting to make a U-turn. Reno Police say the driver of the box truck was attempting to make a U-turn and struck a power pole.
Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man. Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to […]
2news.com
Fire Crews Put Out Car Fire on I-80 West East of Sparks
An investigation is underway after an early morning car fire on I-80 west between Mustang and Vista Blvd. in Sparks. Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue quickly put out the flames. They say flames extended to nearby brush. No injuries were reported. Storey County also helped with the fire.
Record-Courier
The Aug. 24, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A significant portion of Ruhenstroth’s population turned out to offer their input on a proposal to install RV stalls at three county locations, including the Fairgrounds. I counted 60 people at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center for the meeting. Community Services Director Scott Morgan assured the crowd that Tuesday night was the first of many steps and that the county walks pretty slow when it comes to these proposals.
2news.com
Semi-truck hits power pole causing some power outages around downtown Reno
Reno Police and the Reno Fire Department responded to a crash where a semi-truck hit a power pole on Monday night. The crash happened in the area of Kuenzli Street and High Street around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022. Reno Police say the driver of the semi-truck was...
FOX Reno
Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘I thought we both died’: Local woman struck by vehicle at Stateline
STATELINE, Nev. — At approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to several calls about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle outside of the Robert Plant/Alison Kraus concert. Local residents Jana Haney and her husband Kacy Williamson were enjoying the cool evening air that...
natureworldnews.com
NWS Issues Fire Weather Watch Over Reno, Parts of Nevada for Saturday Afternoon Through Early Evening
For parts of northeast California, Reno, and portions of northwest Nevada, there is a Fire Weather Watch in effect from Saturday afternoon until early evening due to gusty winds and low humidity. As early as Thursday, August 25, the National Weather Service issued the alert. The alert is currently at a moderate level.
KCRA.com
Truckee woman was hit with a $2,100 bill for a tetanus shot. Our inquiries helped drop those charges
TRUCKEE, Calif. — We all know going to the emergency room will cost you big time, but a Northern California woman is facing serious sticker shock after seeing the breakdown of costs after a recent trip to the hospital. The most expensive part of the bill wasn't even the...
KOLO TV Reno
Friday Web Weather
Another hot day is expected across northern Nevada today with daytime highs in the upper 90s in Reno. The weekend will be slightly cooler with highs near average in the low 90s.. Winds will also be a factor this weekend with gusts up to 40 mph on Saturday and a Fire Weather Watch in effect through Saturday night.
"Erroneous signal" sent during compliance testing blamed for causing massive El Dorado County power outage
EL DORADO HILLS – PG&E customers across large swaths of El Dorado County dealt with power outages on Wednesday morning. About 73,000 PG&E customers were without power from El Dorado Hills to the Pollock Pines area at the height of the outage. At first, there were more than 80,000 customers without power in the El Dorado County area, according to a PG&E spokesperson. By 11:45 a.m., PG&E said that number had dropped to 1,156 customers. All customers were restored by 2 p.m."Yeah, it was last minute." said Mary Fulmer, owner of Hog Wild BBQ in Placerville. Fulmer said the restaurant was...
KOLO TV Reno
Ongoing Oddie Wellls Project to cause traffic changes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project is expected to cause upcoming traffic control changes, the Regional Transportation Commission said on Tuesday. Phase 1 of the project will begin this Monday, and will involve the closing of the north side of the intersections at Oddie Blvd./Rock...
Reno family calls for quicker dispatch after 8-year-old is trapped under car for 30 minutes
It was the last day of school, the day of his big basketball game, and the day before his big trip to Hawaii when 8-year-old Austin Hammond was hit by a car that crashed into Great Clips on South Meadows Parkway. According to his parents, Austin suffered lacerations that required hundreds of stitches, an avulsion on...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
