Car Break-Ins and Thefts Up, Says Springfield PD
Following a public education initiative earlier this year that saw car thefts fall, officers are reporting an uptick in the crime in recent months. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said Thursday the department saw a 30% decrease in thefts during the first quarter of 2022, after SPD began educating drivers to not leave their keys inside their vehicles. Williams said they also warned drivers not to leave cars running.
SPD Searching for Kum and GO Robber
Springfield Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a Kum and Go store on West Smith Street in North Springfield this morning. Police say the man had a gun and demanded money, but the clerk refused and the man took off. The same store was robbed early Thursday morning.
Crowd Gathers to Welcome Home Honor Flight Veterans
Springfield-Branson National Airport was filled with supporters gathered to welcome home the veterans that embarked on the Honor Flight of the Ozarks on Tuesday. Honor Flight of the Ozarks flew a plane full of Veterans to Washington DC to see the memorials and national monuments that honor their service. The flight took off in the early hours of the morning Tuesday, and returned around 10 PM.
Urbana Man Killed Motorcycle Crash In Pike County
A Dallas County man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Pike County. The Highway Patrol says a motorcycle, ridden by 64 year old Randy Wilson of Urbana, ran off U-S 54 and struck a sign before rolling down an embankment. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger,...
Dozens Evicted from Hollister Mobile Home Park
Dozens of residents of a mobile home park in Hollister are being forced to move out after new owners took over the park. The owners told residents of the Yacht Club Mobile Home Park they had four months to vacate. One of the new owners says residents can currently be...
Fatal Car Crash, Dadeville Superintendent Pronounced Dead
Reports say the Superintendent of the Dadeville School District died in a car crash Wednesday morning. Matt Bushey had been with the district for 18 years, and spent many of those as superintendent. Officer were called to the scene of the crash at around 7:15 Wednesday morning along Route T...
