Springfield-Branson National Airport was filled with supporters gathered to welcome home the veterans that embarked on the Honor Flight of the Ozarks on Tuesday. Honor Flight of the Ozarks flew a plane full of Veterans to Washington DC to see the memorials and national monuments that honor their service. The flight took off in the early hours of the morning Tuesday, and returned around 10 PM.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO