Aerospace & Defense

Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone

A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Elon Musk says Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot will eventually cost 'less than a car' and people will buy them as birthday presents for their parents within a decade

Elon Musk shared new details about Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot - including information about the cost and likely uses for it - in an essay published online. The robot, which is intended for industrial and domestic uses, will debut at AI Day September 30 after first being announced at AI Day in August 2021.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CARS
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

NASA’s Hubble Captures Something Strange Never Seen Before In A Normal Star

Betelgeuse is a beautiful, ruby-red, glimmering star located on the upper right shoulder of the winter constellation Orion the Hunter. However, astronomers recognize it as a pulsating monster with a 400-day heartbeat when observed up close. This old star is a supergiant because of its astounding expansion to a diameter...
ASTRONOMY
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199 a month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing the carmaker's Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver, who said he's paid $32,000 for the service, shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk promoted constructive criticism in the past, telling people to "especially seek negative...
ECONOMY

