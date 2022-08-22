Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Says His Neighbors Called The Cops On Him Four Times In Single Night — Here's Why
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk regaled the audience of the “Full Send” podcast with an anecdote of the time his house party was visited by the cops. What Happened: Musk during the podcast appearance said the party was held at his Hillsborough mansion near the bay area in San Francisco, California.
Elon Musk reveals he lives in a ‘very small’ $45k house and was subjected to random drug tests as he countersues Twitter
ELON Musk has said he has moved into a small home that's worth $45,000 and claimed he was subjected to drug testing. It comes after the Tesla mogul countersued Twitter after they accused him of buying the social networking giant before trying to disrupt its operations. Musk revealed on The...
NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
Elon Musk confirms he has 9 kids with 3 women and claims a falling birthrate means a 'slow death' for civilization
Elon Musk, who had his first child at 29 years of age, confirmed he has 9 kids with 3 women. He told The Full Send podcast that a low birth rate was the biggest threat facing the world. Mark Cuban had asked Musk how many kids he'd have, to which...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk told staff at his brain-chip company Neuralink he's frustrated with their slow progress, report says
Elon Musk told Neuralink staff he's frustrated with the company's slow progress, Reuters reported. Musk, a Neuralink cofounder, recently approached rival Synchron about a deal, Reuters said. Synchron this year beat Neuralink to the first human trials of brain interface tech. Elon Musk is reportedly growing frustrated with slow progress...
Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and other billionaires are backing an exploration for rare minerals buried beneath Greenland's ice
Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are among a group of billionaires backing a mineral exploration startup. KoBold Metals wants to mine minerals in Greenland that can be used to power electric car batteries. Greenland's ice is melting due to climate change, and it's providing access to precious minerals. Jeff Bezos...
Elon Musk says he is 'fairly nocturnal,' goes to bed about 3 a.m. and only sleeps for 6 hours a day
Elon Musk says he is "fairly nocturnal" and only sleeps about 6 hours a day. He told The Full Send podcast he usually goes to bed about 3 a.m. and gets up around 9 a.m. The Tesla CEO says he has a "bad habit" of immediately checking his phone after waking up.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone
A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk’s stark warning for the first people who’ll go to Mars as billionaire continues plans for human colony
ELON Musk has warned people about the dangers of living on Mars as he continues his plan for a human colony on the red planet. While on an episode of the Full Send podcast, the tech tycoon, spoke about what it would be like for the first people that arrive on Mars.
Elon Musk says Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot will eventually cost 'less than a car' and people will buy them as birthday presents for their parents within a decade
Elon Musk shared new details about Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot - including information about the cost and likely uses for it - in an essay published online. The robot, which is intended for industrial and domestic uses, will debut at AI Day September 30 after first being announced at AI Day in August 2021.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?
Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CARS・
Perseverance spotted a mysterious object on Mars last month. It turned out to be the rover's own space litter.
NASA suspects spaghetti-like debris captured by Perseverance's cameras in July is shredded Dacron netting from gear that landed the rover on Mars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval
Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS・
See inside the $50,000, prefab tiny house that Elon Musk uses as a guest house in Texas
The Las Vegas company Boxabl is creating the $49,500 Casita, a 375-square-foot prefab tiny home. Elon Musk said he owns one of the units, which he uses as a guest house near his home in Texas. Take a tour inside the tiny home, which has a bedroom, bathroom, living room,...
This dual-powered submarine isn't like anything you have seen before
It can be used to silently transport troops and be deadly when needed.
An Out-of-Control Chinese Rocket Is Going to Crash Into Earth Tomorrow
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Fragments of a gigantic Chinese rocket are expected to fall to Earth this weekend during an uncontrolled reentry from space, potentially exposing people to dangerous falling debris, though the risk of anybody getting hurt is low. The...
How Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spends his $166 billion, from 10,000-year underground clocks to flying to the edge of space
The Amazon billionaire is one of the richest people on the planet, and spends his money on space company Blue Origin, jets, and Beverly Hills mansions.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
NASA’s Hubble Captures Something Strange Never Seen Before In A Normal Star
Betelgeuse is a beautiful, ruby-red, glimmering star located on the upper right shoulder of the winter constellation Orion the Hunter. However, astronomers recognize it as a pulsating monster with a 400-day heartbeat when observed up close. This old star is a supergiant because of its astounding expansion to a diameter...
Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199 a month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'
Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing the carmaker's Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver, who said he's paid $32,000 for the service, shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk promoted constructive criticism in the past, telling people to "especially seek negative...
Comments / 0