‘It’s overwhelming right now for these girls’: Rally scheduled in support of Oswego girls basketball coach

Dozens show support for Babcock; school board recommends him as Buc girls basketball coach
OSWEGO — It wasn’t just the girls basketball team that showed up before Tuesday’s Oswego City School District Board of Education meeting to show support for coach Joe Babcock. Community members, alumni of the team, friends of the players — including some who have never even been...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Babcock recommended as girls basketball coach after special BOE meeting
OSWEGO — Oswego High School varsity girls basketball coach Joe Babcock will be back at the helm for the Buccaneers this next season, after Board of Education officials voted 5-1 to confirm his appointment Wednesday morning in a special meeting. Babcock’s appointment follows a community-led rally to keep him...
CNY girls basketball coach keeps job amid voting confusion, dissent among board members
Oswego, N.Y. — A Central New York school district, faced with uncertainty and confusion about its girls basketball team, has named a coach. The Oswego City School District Board of Education approved Joe Babcock, who has coached the team the last three seasons, to keep his job during a special meeting held virtually Wednesday. The vote passed 5-1.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
New opportunities at Cayuga Community College for 2022-23
Semesters are made of memorable moments, but the start of an academic year is always the best of times at Cayuga Community College. There’s an invigorating sense of anticipation when our students return to campus and our new students begin their journey in higher education. It reminds all of us at Cayuga of why we started working in academia — to support our community’s students and guide them in this chapter of their lives.
wwnytv.com
Parent says Watertown girls’ lacrosse team treated unfairly
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A parent in the Watertown City School District says there’s an issue of inequality between boys’ and girls’ sports teams. Peter Virga, who addressed the school board Tuesday night, has been asking the school to look into a possible Title IX violation concerning the school’s lacrosse teams.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Hoosier Weekly Championship season nears epic conclusion Labor Day weekend
WEEDSPORT — The Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship is set to conclude Labor Day weekend with several division titles still far from settled. The championship has tallied points from weekly races and some special events at DIRTcar-sanctioned tracks for the Big-Block Modifieds, 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, Pro Stocks and Four-Cylinders throughout the year, taking the best 16 finishes, to crown the overall 2022 champions.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Anthony Patrick Mangano
Anthony Patrick Mangano, 80, a resident of East Seneca Street in Oswego, passed away Wednesday, at the Morningstar Care Center in Oswego. Tony was born in Oswego, the son of the late Anthony and Josephine (Cira) Mangano.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Demolition derby joins racing program Saturday at Fulton Speedway
FULTON — On Saturday at Fulton Speedway, the final King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demolition Derbies of the season will take place. There is also a full racing card, with the program being presented by Burke’s Home Centers.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Free bowling event for Oswego children on Sept. 5
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Tuesday announced the city of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes to host a free bowling event for Oswego families. Starting last year, the Oswego Youth Bureau hosted approximately 80 kids for a free bowling event that filled quickly. This year, the event will expand to accommodate 100 attendees for one hour of free bowling, $5 food coupon, and a free bike raffle.
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Bowling Event For Oswego Children
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Harold S. Cole
Harold S. Cole, 86, of Phoenix, NY, passed peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Cole was born in Penn Yann, NY, to the late Nathaniel Shuler and Theodora (Peck) Cole. He was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton, NY, for over 30 years and retired from the City of Fulton Water Department where he worked as an Operator. Mr. Cole was a member of the First United Church, Fulton; and a past volunteer firefighter with the Lysander Volunteer Fire Department. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. Mr. Cole preferred being active with the families’ many activities and being an active volunteer with his church over several years. He was pre-deceased by his son Steven H. Cole in 2017 and his grandson Michael Cole. He is survived by his wife of 43 years: Jean A. Cole of Phoenix, his children: Laura L. (Tom Romeo) Cole of Eastwood, NY; Kathleen R. Cole Perkins of Fulton, NY; Patricia S. (Eric Mackin) Cole Landers of Baldwinsville, NY; Valerie M. (Patrick) Cochrane of Fulton, NY; Belinda M. Cole of Camillus, NY and Mary-Ellen Hampton of Baldwinsville, NY; his stepson: Edward R. (Mary Arduini) Ware of Fulton, NY; his sister: P. Sharon (Dave) Criss of Radisson, NY; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held Monday, 10 a.m. to noon, at the First United Church, Fulton with Celebration of Life to follow at 12:15 p.m. with Rev. Leon Runner officiating. Burial will be held in Lysander Union Cemetery, Lysander, NY. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements. Donations may be made to the First United Church of Fulton/Memorial Fund, 33 S. 3rd St., Fulton, NY 13069.
CNY primary election results; plus, it’s opening day at NYS Fair (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 24)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 83; Low: 64. A warm day to start the State Fair. The 5-day forecast. Brandon Williams celebrates his victory in the Republican primary for New York’s 22nd congressional district at Nothin’ Fancy in Verona. (Scott Schild photo)
oswegocountynewsnow.com
OCSD Board of Education details school district’s safety plan
OSWEGO — Administrators at Oswego City schools detailed the school district’s safety plan at a Tuesday meeting, highlighting proactive, reactive, and recovery measures set in place to promote school safety. The plan, as required by statewide guidelines, is divided into four components, which outline general consideration and planning,...
House of the Week: Couple put their ‘hearts’ into restoring Cazenovia’s Vadeboncoeur estate
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – When Greg and Nichole Widrick returned to Upstate New York from New York City, they were unaware of the legacy of the Vadeboncoeur estate in Cazenovia. But they knew they needed to preserve some of it.
iheartoswego.com
Former Beloved Summer Camp on Lake Oneida Northshore Reopens as Destination Lodging Offering Magical Nature Experiences
The land surrounding Vanderkamp Lake has always held a special place in the hearts of those who have visited. For many Oswego county residents who stayed there as campers and counselors, Vanderkamp is remembered fondly as the place where they spent their summers swimming on sandy beaches and exploring wildlife while hiking its many trails. But the property’s future had been in doubt after the Upstate New York Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America made the difficult decision in 2020 to close Vanderkamp and put its land up for sale. This is when local property development company, Commonspace Inc., saw an opportunity to expand their business and fulfill the lifelong dream of the company’s founders.
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Lighthouse Tours September 17, 18
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row. Lighthouse tours, offered by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at the city of Oswego’s Wright’s...
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Tenney defeats Fratto in NY24 Republican primary; Conole and Williams take NY22 primaries
OSWEGO — Claudia Tenney has been designated the Republican nominee for New York’s 24th Congressional District after defeating Mario Fratto during Tuesday’s primary election. Tenney won 17,277 of the votes (53.43%) compared to Fratto’s 12,988 votes (40.17%).
‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno named honorary Syracuse police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. — Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno was named an honorary Syracuse police officer Monday. The actor is in town to film his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in which he plays a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer. The 70-year-old actor...
iheart.com
Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
