Doran Lemke
Doran Erich Lemke was born on August 23, 1944, to Erich and Jane (Doran) Lemke in Midland, Texas. He passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in Brownwood. He leaves behind a wife of 52 years, Glenda (Cox) Lemke, a daughter, Kara (David) Markham, one grandson, Case Markham, one granddaughter, McKenzie (Jason) Markham Burt, two sisters, Janet (Richard) Morris and Liesa (David) Land, one brother, Gerald “Tinker” (Theresa) Lemke, bonus daughter and son in law, Amy and Jason Tindol, bonus grandchildren Ty, Kate, and Barrett Tindol, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
CASA volunteers celebrate anniversaries
We want to recognize our volunteer Advocates for their many years of dedicated service to CASA in the Heart of Texas and our local children and families. This month marks 10 years for Susan King Richardson, 5 years for Larry Ringstaff, 9 years for Kathy Thornton, and 3 years for Carolee Smith.
Health Department open immunization clinic Aug. 31, Sept. 1
The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department will be having an open immunization clinic for routine vaccines from 7:30 am to 6 pm on August 31st and September 1st at 510 E. Lee St., Brownwood, TX 76801. We will remain open for the general public, and if anyone has any questions, they...
Recharged Lions start season with stern test against 5A Abilene Wylie
The countdown is nearly complete and the long-anticipated start to the 2022 Brownwood Lions football campaign is just over the horizon. At 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium, the Lions welcome the Class 5A Division II Abilene Wylie Bulldogs with a goal of earning consecutive season-opening victories. “It’s a...
Lions subvarsity squads sweep three games from Wylie
ABILENE – The Brownwood Freshman Lions highlighted a three-game sweep by the maroon and white in subvarsity action here Thursday with a 40-12 rout of the Class 5A Division II Abilene Wylie Bulldogs during the middle game of a tripleheader. After a scoreless first period, the Freshman Lions reeled...
PHOTOS: Bangs at Early JV football
Nearly 50 images from the Longhorns’ season-opening 36-8 home victory over the Dragons Thursday night.
HPU to host new season of Brownwood Community Choir
The Brownwood Community Choir, formerly University Singers, is set to begin rehearsals for the group’s 2022-2023 season on Monday, August 29. Rehearsals will be held weekly on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in room 503 of Howard Payne University’s Davidson Music Complex. The choir is...
122 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 122 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 122 positives this week, 17 were PCR, and 105 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 38 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Five candidates file to fill Place 7 in BISD Board of Trustees election
Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees elections will take place on Tuesday, November 8 and five candidates have filed to run for the vacant Place 7 on the Brownwood school board. Tim Jacobs occupied Place 7 on the Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees for 12 years and resigned in December 2021.
Early, Bangs look to set the tone for 2022 in rivalry game
The Early Longhorns are coming off their best season in 15 years, while the Bangs Dragons posted one victory in 2021. What happened last year, however, matters not as both teams dropped a classification and welcome a considerable number of experienced returnees. The Brown County rivals will begin their 2022 football campaigns in a grudge match at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Bangs.
Lady Lions rally from two sets down, but fall in five to Granbury NCTA
The Brownwood Lady Lions overcame a two-sets-to-none deficit but could not complete the comeback as the Granbury North Central Texas Academy Pioneers reeled off the final five points in the fifth-set tiebreaker to escape with a 25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 15-12 victory Tuesday at Warren Gym. “They played hard, and...
Buildings and Standards Commission hearing set for Sept. 15
Notice is hereby given of a City of Brownwood Building and Standards Commission Hearing to be conducted on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 4 pm in the Council Chambers at 501 Center Ave to inquire into the circumstances, determine the property owner’s intent and to assess, increase or decrease civil penalties or order other abatement methods including, without limitation, demolition of structures upon properties located as follows:
July Real Estate Report
The real estate market in Brown County remained strong in July 2022. According to data provided by the Heartland Association of Realtors, there were 58 closed sales in July, an increase of 45.0% versus July 2021. The median sales price was $170,000, down 9.90% year-over-year, but the median price per square foot was down only 0.4%.
Sloppy second half foils Zephyr in 44-37 loss to Bronte
ZEPHYR – Vying for their first victory since Sept. 25, 2020, the Zephyr Bulldogs at times appeared poised to snap their 14-game skid in Thursday night’s season opener against the Bronte Longhorns. Leading by seven points at halftime, the Bulldogs were plagued in the final two quarters by nine of their 12 penalties and two of their three turnovers, which resulted in just six points as Bronte rallied for a 44-37 triumph.
BISD Board of Trustees pass higher budget, lower tax rate for 2022-23 school year
The Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2022-23 school year budget and maintenance and operations tax rate during a special called meeting Thursday. The budget is climbing to $36,189,846, which is an increase from $32,870,819 a year ago. Also, the school nutrition budget of $2,378,973 was approved, which is higher than last year’s $1,817,951, and the debt service budget of $2,304,025 dipped slightly from $2,306, 975 the prior school year.
