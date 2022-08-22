ZEPHYR – Vying for their first victory since Sept. 25, 2020, the Zephyr Bulldogs at times appeared poised to snap their 14-game skid in Thursday night’s season opener against the Bronte Longhorns. Leading by seven points at halftime, the Bulldogs were plagued in the final two quarters by nine of their 12 penalties and two of their three turnovers, which resulted in just six points as Bronte rallied for a 44-37 triumph.

ZEPHYR, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO