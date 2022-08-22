On Thursday, August 25, Chowan Campus Ministry hosted Rise Against Hunger as a service event for the campus. In less than a couple of hours, 163 students, employees, and family members packed over 20,000 meals. Engaging students to become Gospel Global Citizens is the aim of Minister to the University Rev. Mari E. Wiles who organized the service event. “Serving together is a great way for our campus community to begin the new academic year.”

MURFREESBORO, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO