Dr. Mary Mitchell Joins Chowan University Psychology Department
Dr. Mary Mitchell joins Chowan University as Assistant Professor of Psychology. A native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dr. Mitchell received her PhD in educational psychology from the University of North Texas. She also holds a MA in counseling from Dallas Baptist University and a BA in psychology with a minor in child and adolescent development from Oklahoma State University. She comes to Chowan from Northwestern State University in Louisiana, where she served as an adjunct professor.
Chowan University Partners with Rise Against Hunger at Annual Missions Event
On Thursday, August 25, Chowan Campus Ministry hosted Rise Against Hunger as a service event for the campus. In less than a couple of hours, 163 students, employees, and family members packed over 20,000 meals. Engaging students to become Gospel Global Citizens is the aim of Minister to the University Rev. Mari E. Wiles who organized the service event. “Serving together is a great way for our campus community to begin the new academic year.”
