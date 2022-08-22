Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Burlington County community comes together to help protect a deer in distress
MEDFORD, N.J. - Oh deer. A South Jersey community is doing whatever it can to help an animal that’s become a town mascot, of sorts. Cell phone video from Medford resident Ryan Horner shows him getting oh so close to helping a female deer who, somehow, got a tomato cage and planter stuck on her head, while, most likely, looking for something to eat.
Gloucester County home burglarized by utility imposters: Police
Police say the imposter came to the door of the home and claimed to be from the state of New Jersey.
New Eatery Featuring Southern Dishes Opens In Camden County: Report
A new restaurant serving Southern food, fancy drinks and live music has opened in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. Essie's, owned by Mike and Cherie Gillespie, is located at 1 Garfield Ave. in Clementon. Its opening was fraught with delays due to the pandemic and a roof collapse caused...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester City
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be transferring electric facilities at 1270 Market Street in Gloucester City on Friday, Aug. 26. There will be a partial road closure northbound on Market Street between Cold Springs Drive/Baynes Avenue and Greenwood Avenue. Motorists should give themselves plenty of time to get...
Multiple injuries reported after ride malfunction at Six Flags in Ocean County: Officials
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple injuries have been reported after a ride malfunction at a South Jersey amusement park.First responders were dispatched to Six Flags Great Adventure around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of an accident.The amusement park told Eyewitness News that five people were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.Several guests reported back pain after riding El Toro on Thursday.The park says the ride is now closed for inspection.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Marion and Terrace which ended up on a lawn with a vehicle having a small fire which was quickly extinguished. No additional information is available at this time.
Here’s Where the Bucks County Department of Health Will Be Spraying for Mosquitos This Week
The Bucks County government listed the areas that will be sprayed for mosquitos on Tuesday. The Bucks County government has released information on spraying for mosquitos in several townships throughout the area. The Bucks County Department of Health will be spraying for mosquitos in the townships of Newtown, Northampton, and...
N.J. weather: Ocean water in Atlantic City turns steamy, setting possible record high
A few weeks ago, some swimmers at the Jersey Shore were complaining about bone-chilling ocean temperatures along the beaches of Atlantic City. Now they are experiencing the opposite — extremely warm water temperatures that may have broken an all-time record. On Wednesday, water temperatures in Atlantic City soared to...
thesunpapers.com
Gloucester County Nature Club starts new season
The Gloucester County Nature Club will start its new season Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Holy Nativity Lutheran Church at the corner of Woodbury-Glassboro Road and Mantua Avenue, Wenonah, N.J. The program for September will be “Raptors and Reptiles – A Presentation with Life Animals”
Camden’s toxic dirt pile will be cleaned in 2023
If he could, Camden County Commissioner Jeff Nash would dump the long-standing toxic dirt pile in Camden’s Bergen Square neighborhood “in the front yards of the principals of the company who created this mess.”. “I’m passionate about this issue,” Nash said. “If you would observe this gigantic mound...
E-ZPass credits due for 86,000 cars overcharged at NJ Route 1 toll bridge
TRENTON — Tens of thousands of drivers with E-ZPass who were overcharged while crossing the Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) toll bridge this year should watch their accounts closely for credits in the coming weeks. From February through the first week of July, thousands of passenger vehicles were overcharged a $9...
Atlantic County Siblings Have Final Meal At Philadelphia’s Joe’s Steaks
Siblings Bill Pollock and Lynda Pollock Lawler had their final meal yesterday at the iconic, original Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop on Torresdale Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop will close in September 2022 after operating for the past 73 years. We spoke with Bill...
southjerseyobserver.com
Washington Examiner
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Haddon Heights
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be performing a road restoration at 906-910 Station Avenue in Haddon Heights on Wednesday, Aug. 24. There will be a full road closure of Station Avenue and North Park Avenue between 9th and 10th avenues. “Since there will be closures at several intersections, motorists...
Person dies after crashing vehicle into tree in Southampton, Bucks County
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A car crash in Southampton, Bucks County has left one person dead on Friday. The crash happened near the intersection of Melody Lane and Churchville Road.The driver of the car hit a tree.Authorities have not provided any details at this time.
southjerseyobserver.com
Commissioners Launch $1.2M Caregiver Relief Program
The Camden County Board of Commissioners is proud to announce that more than $1 million worth of funds have been made available for those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children and/or adults with disabilities whose wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible caregivers will...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County announces initiative for broadband networks
The Burlington County Commissioners are taking action to help bridge the digital divide and make Burlington County into one of America’s most connected destinations. The commissioners voted to adopt a resolution directing the County Department of Information Technology to embark on a new initiative to upgrade and expand broadband infrastructure throughout the county with the goal of helping residents access affordable and reliable high-speed internet.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
FireRescue1
'He rescued himself': N.J. firefighter clarifies his off-duty response to fire at neighbor's house
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Hamilton Firefighter Henry Roldan told the Burlington County Times that previous accounts of his actions in a house fire Sunday are inaccurate. Roldan, 32, said he did not rescue his neighbor, Austin Lamoreaux. “I didn’t rescue him; he rescued himself,” Roldan said. Roldan...
