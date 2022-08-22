ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

fox29.com

Burlington County community comes together to help protect a deer in distress

MEDFORD, N.J. - Oh deer. A South Jersey community is doing whatever it can to help an animal that’s become a town mascot, of sorts. Cell phone video from Medford resident Ryan Horner shows him getting oh so close to helping a female deer who, somehow, got a tomato cage and planter stuck on her head, while, most likely, looking for something to eat.
MEDFORD, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester City

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be transferring electric facilities at 1270 Market Street in Gloucester City on Friday, Aug. 26. There will be a partial road closure northbound on Market Street between Cold Springs Drive/Baynes Avenue and Greenwood Avenue. Motorists should give themselves plenty of time to get...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Multiple injuries reported after ride malfunction at Six Flags in Ocean County: Officials

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple injuries have been reported after a ride malfunction at a South Jersey amusement park.First responders were dispatched to Six Flags Great Adventure around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of an accident.The amusement park told Eyewitness News that five people were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.Several guests reported back pain after riding El Toro on Thursday.The park says the ride is now closed for inspection.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Marion and Terrace which ended up on a lawn with a vehicle having a small fire which was quickly extinguished. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Gloucester County Nature Club starts new season

The Gloucester County Nature Club will start its new season Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Holy Nativity Lutheran Church at the corner of Woodbury-Glassboro Road and Mantua Avenue, Wenonah, N.J. The program for September will be “Raptors and Reptiles – A Presentation with Life Animals”
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WHYY

Camden’s toxic dirt pile will be cleaned in 2023

If he could, Camden County Commissioner Jeff Nash would dump the long-standing toxic dirt pile in Camden’s Bergen Square neighborhood “in the front yards of the principals of the company who created this mess.”. “I’m passionate about this issue,” Nash said. “If you would observe this gigantic mound...
CAMDEN, NJ
Politics
Washington Examiner

New Jersey Camden County to give $1,000 to caregivers affected by pandemic

Camden County, New Jersey, is set to provide $1,000 checks to caregivers whose salaries were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The checks are part of a $1.2 million relief program that the county launched on Tuesday. The funds are for those employed in the direct personal care of children, adults, those with disabilities, and the elderly and whose income was disrupted during the pandemic.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Haddon Heights

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be performing a road restoration at 906-910 Station Avenue in Haddon Heights on Wednesday, Aug. 24. There will be a full road closure of Station Avenue and North Park Avenue between 9th and 10th avenues. “Since there will be closures at several intersections, motorists...
CAMDEN, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Commissioners Launch $1.2M Caregiver Relief Program

The Camden County Board of Commissioners is proud to announce that more than $1 million worth of funds have been made available for those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children and/or adults with disabilities whose wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible caregivers will...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County announces initiative for broadband networks

The Burlington County Commissioners are taking action to help bridge the digital divide and make Burlington County into one of America’s most connected destinations. The commissioners voted to adopt a resolution directing the County Department of Information Technology to embark on a new initiative to upgrade and expand broadband infrastructure throughout the county with the goal of helping residents access affordable and reliable high-speed internet.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

