‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Yardbarker
Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?
Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
Yardbarker
Joey Gallo was Impressed by the Homework the Dodgers Did on Him
When the Dodgers traded a prospect to the Yankees for Joey Gallo at the trade deadline, Gallo was excited for a fresh start but didn't know what to expect from his new organization. While he knew several members of the Dodgers, Gallo still came to Los Angeles expecting a somewhat...
Yardbarker
Padres Share New Juan Soto Update Following Injury News
Juan Soto was scratched from the San Diego Padres lineup on Tuesday night before they took on the Cleveland Guardians. The Padres offense has been somewhat anemic for a little while, and losing Soto didn’t help them, as the Guardians held them in check, winning by a final of 3-1.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a not-so-secret weapon for the post-season and he’s just getting hot
There’s one interesting stat during the New York Yankees‘ three-game winning streak that should be mentioned. Trade deadline acquisition Andrew Benintendi has recorded two hits in each of those wins, resulting in 4–2 scorelines. Benintendi recorded just three two-hit performances prior to this three-game stretch with the...
Yardbarker
Players questioning if Cardinals star Albert Pujols will retire after 2022 MLB season?
Largely out of nowhere, St. Louis Cardinals slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has become one of the true feel-good stories of the 2022 MLB season. As Jesse Rogers noted for an ESPN piece published Friday morning, 10 of the 14 home runs Pujols has on the season heading into the weekend's action have been belted since the beginning of July. The ageless 42-year-old is tied for the MLB lead in homers and leads the entire league in batting average, OBP, slugging and OPS for the month among players with at least 40 plate appearances.
Yardbarker
Five interesting things about the 2023 Brewers schedule
Shohei Ohtani may just be the brightest star in baseball. A Cy Young and MVP candidate every year, Major League Baseball has not seen a player like him since Babe Ruth. The Angels, which are in the beginning stages of exploring a sale of the team, will visit the Brewers for a three-game series on April 28-30.
Yardbarker
Jesse Chavez is traded from the Braves, and once again loses his mojo
In all my years of watching baseball, Jesse Chavez’s time with the Braves is one of the most peculiar cases I’ve ever covered. A journeyman pitcher for nearly two decades, Chavez signed a minor-league deal with the Braves last year after contemplating retirement. A couple of months later, he was in the majors, and the rest is history. Chavez went on to become a critical piece of Atlanta’s bullpen, recording a 2.14 ERA over 33.2 regular season innings. And he was even better in the playoffs, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Yankees receive some good injury news on trade acquisition Harrison Bader
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently for the return of acquisition Harrison Bader, in which they traded Jordan Montgomery away to the St. Louis Cardinals for. Montgomery has been incredible for St. Louis since being moved, featuring a 0.35 ERA. In exchange, Bader hasn’t even played a game for the Yankees yet, dealing with plantar fasciitis.
Yardbarker
Twins Taking A Chance On A Versatile Veteran
The Minnesota Twins have decided to take a chance on a versatile veteran speedster and outfielder. Yesterday afternoon, Twins insider Do-Hyoung Park tweeted the news that the Twins had signed outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor league contract. Hamilton is a guy who has bounced around during his career. He...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge’s Home Run Lead Continues To Reach Wild Heights
Aaron Judge launched home run No. 48 of the season last night as the New York Yankees completed a two-game sweep of the Subway Series against the New York Mets. The Yankees won 4-2 and Judge stayed hot. Even with his recent power outage of sorts, Judge still has a...
MLB・
Son of Detroit legend added to Michigan State men's basketball roster
Michigan State men's basketball released its roster for the 2022-23 season on Friday, and a familiar last name was listed among the Spartans' lineup. Nick Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders, has walked-on for MSU men's basketball and will wear his father's iconic No. 20 — albeit in Green and White instead of Honolulu Blue and Silver.
Yardbarker
Yankees gearing up for huge reinforcements after shaking up outfield
The New York Yankees have won three consecutive games, finally snapping a terrible cold stretch since the All-Star break. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets in a two-game series, taking down Max Scherzer on Monday and Taijuan Walker on Tuesday night. All three games ended with...
Yardbarker
Dansby Swansons’ comments on his free agency sound eerily familiar
The Braves have managed to lock up their core for the foreseeable future over the last few years, and now all eyes are on Dansby Swanson, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. It’s pretty clear both sides want a deal done....
Yardbarker
LA Re-Signs Longtime Colorado Rockies Catcher
Earlier this month, the Dodgers made the decision to cut catcher Tony Wolters loose. The catcher was brought up for the three-game series in Kansas City to replace Austin Barnes, who was on the family emergency list and had to leave the team. Wolters got a few at-bats, but struggled in his brief tenure behind the dish for the Dodgers.
Yardbarker
Guardians Pitcher Can’t Stop Raving About A Star Teammate
Led by slugger Jose Ramirez, the Cleveland Guardians are surprising a ton of people around the baseball world, as they’ve taken control of first place in the American League Central and look to be running away with it. The 29-year-old is already over 100 RBI, hitting .284 with 25...
Yardbarker
Yankees have a big roster decision to make ahead of the playoffs
The New York Yankees trampled over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night, 13–4. After winning three consecutive games with a 4–2 scoreline, the Yankees’ offense finally exploded, thanks to the return of Giancarlo Stanton. Despite an inefficient rehab assignment in the minor leagues, Stanton made an impact...
Yardbarker
MASN shared incredible graphic about Orioles rookie Adley Rutschman
Adley Rutschman has played in less than 80 games during his Major League Baseball career, but the Baltimore Orioles catcher is already third in a statistical category that is led by none other than Babe Ruth. For that, Rutschman should be very, very proud. During the broadcast of Thursday night’s...
Yardbarker
Sportsbook lists odds of Albert Pujols reaching 700 home runs this season
The entire baseball world is rooting for Albert Pujols to become Mr. 700. Now we have a better idea of how likely that may actually be for Pujols. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger Pujols to reach 700 home runs (during the 2022 season). Pujols is listed at -2000 odds to fall short of the mark and at +900 to reach it. Those odds imply a 10 percent probability that Pujols will hit 700 homers.
Yardbarker
Four free agents who could be good depth signings for Packers
The Green Bay Packers have developed into a good team this offseason. Their defense looks stacked at nearly every position. The offensive line is developing nice depth. Not to mention the bona fide stars who are getting healthy. They have one of the best running back duos in the NFL. Robert Tonyan is back and practicing. The wide receivers have developed into a competitive group. Even with all of that being said, there still remains a number of free agents who could help this team.
Yardbarker
New York Mets Injury Updates: Eduardo Escobar, Luis Guillorme
New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters. According to Showalter, Escobar should be ready to rejoin the Mets on Friday or Saturday during their series with the Colorado...
