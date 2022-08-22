ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
Vibe

Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Restructured His Contract After ‘Verzuz’ Win

Click here to read the full article. Participating in the iconic Verzuz battle between The Lox and Dipset has proven to be lucrative for Jadakiss. In an interview with Complex, the rapper discussed the impact of that night, mentioning that even Def Jam Records was forced to rethink their business. “My numbers went up for hostings and walkthroughs, for shows, and TV cameos. Just in general, my numbers went up,” Jadakiss expressed. “It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing [and] restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”More...
Complex

Stream DJ Khaled’s New Album ‘God Did’ f/ Jay-Z, Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, Lil Baby, SZA, Travis Scott, and More

After weeks of anticipation stoked by motivational speeches galore, DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did has finally arrived, laced with features from Jay-Z, Kanye West, Drake (twice), Lil Baby (also twice), SZA, Lil Wayne, Eminem, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Gunna, City Girls, Kodak Black, Future, Jadakiss, Juice WRLD, Latto, Roddy Ricch, Buju Banton, Vory, and more, including production by Dr. Dre.
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo

Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown

Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
Rolling Stone

Offset Goes to War for His Solo Career, Sues Migos’ Longtime Record Label

Offset has filed a lawsuit against his longtime record label, Quality Control Music, accusing the label of trying to stake a claim on his solo career, despite the rapper allegedly paying “millions” for the rights to his own music.  The dispute stems from Offset (real name Kiari Cephus) dropping his new song “54321” last Friday, which was produced by Baby Keem and released through Motown Records.  Offset has primarily released music with Quality Control, the Atlanta-based record label he and his Migos counterparts Quavo and Takeoff signed to in August 2013, putting the trio on the global stage with their debut...
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Stunts On Future With ‘God Did’ $3M Watch

DJ Khaled seems to have upgraded his watch collection thanks to the lord above. On what looks like the set of a music video with Future, Khaled flexed what appears to be an icy Jacob Co. Billionaire watch on his wrist that he’s claimed cost $3 million. “God told...
Rolling Stone

Lil Baby Details the Grueling Cycle of Hustle Culture in New ‘Untrapped’ Documentary Teaser

Despite racism being a systemic issue embedded into every part of American society — from laws and regulations to housing and employment — the task of breaking free from the cycle of poverty inherently perpetuated by systemic racism is pushed off to the marginalized, often Black communities most impacted by it. In the latest trailer for his forthcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary Untrapped, Lil Baby details the grueling pattern of hustle culture that has repackaged and glorified the concept of struggling. “It’s a cycle,” the rapper says in a voice-over. “You go to jail, you get out, but you keep...
Complex

JID Drops New Album ‘The Forever Story’ f/ Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, and More

Nearly four years after the release of his last full-length solo offering DiCaprio 2, JID returns with his third studio album The Forever Story. The 15-track project features the previously released singles “Dance Now” featuring Kenny Mason and “Surround Surround” with 21 Savage, and is highlighted by guest appearances from Lil Wayne (“Just in Time”), Lil Durk (“Bruddanem”), EarthGang (“Can’t Punk Me”), Ari Lennox (“Can’t Make U Change”), Yasiin Bey (“Stars”), and more.
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Escalates Label War, Now Wants At Least $1 Million Along with Freedom

Certified hottie Megan Thee Stallion says her new album Traumazine finally fulfills the quota of her “unconscionable” record deal with 1501 Certified Entertainment, so she’s now asking a Texas court to step in and end her “tortured” relationship with the Houston label. She’s also asking for at least $1 million in damages for the first time, upping the ante after an initial lawsuit filed in February only asked for non-monetary relief. In a new amended complaint filed late last week and obtained by Rolling Stone, Megan and her lawyers are requesting a Harris County judge declare that Traumazine, her thrilling new...
