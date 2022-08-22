Development plans are in the works that could make the Lawrence Regional Airport a national destination for jets and other aircraft that need significant maintenance work. Lawrence businessman Doug Compton has confirmed to me that he has plans to build an 80,000-square-foot aircraft hangar on the grounds of the city-owned airport. The hangar would house a new partnership that he plans to form with a company that would provide a host of maintenance and renovation services for aircraft. Services could include interior repair, a paint shop and other similar services.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO