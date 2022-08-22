ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

fox4kc.com

Zip Trip Detours: Don’t miss these stops in Wyandotte County

Featured during FOX4’s Zip Trip to Bonner Springs, check out these nearby detours. In Kansas City, Kansas, the Strawberry Hill neighborhood is full of hidden gems like the Strawberry Hill Museum and Cultural Center. “The museum is an 1887 home that was built for Margaret and John Cruise-Scroggs. They...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Grandview police identify Thursday fire victim as 19-year-old man

Police have identified the individual killed in a suspicious early morning fire in Grandview, Missouri as a 19-year-old. Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Grandview Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a residential fire in the 6000 blk. of 127th Street. Responding crews were made away that there were people...
GRANDVIEW, MO
Overland Park, KS
KWCH.com

Man seriously injured in Butler County crash on K-254

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old Overland Park man was seriously injured in a Thursday afternoon crash on K-254 in Butler County. The KHP said the crash happened a little before 3 p.m. at K-254 and SW Adams Road, near Towanda. The highway patrol’s crash narrative said a 2007 Chevy Malibu was eastbound on K-254 “at a high rate of speed, weaving between lanes.”
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Gun found in northland middle school locker, student in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student has been taken into custody after a gun was found in a locker in Kansas City's northland area Friday morning. Officials with the Platte County Sheriff's Office said authorities placed Lakeview Middle School in the Park Hill School District on lockdown "hold" out of caution just before 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports a student may have brought a gun to school.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Lenexa police warn shoppers of ‘distraction theft’

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Lenexa, Kansas, are warning against distraction theft. They said it’s when two or more people work together to steal wallets from people’s bags while they’re shopping. One person usually engages the victim in conversation while the other takes the wallet. According...
LENEXA, KS
LJWORLD

Plans brewing for big, new building at Lawrence Regional Airport to house aircraft maintenance business; plans filed to upgrade airport terminal

Development plans are in the works that could make the Lawrence Regional Airport a national destination for jets and other aircraft that need significant maintenance work. Lawrence businessman Doug Compton has confirmed to me that he has plans to build an 80,000-square-foot aircraft hangar on the grounds of the city-owned airport. The hangar would house a new partnership that he plans to form with a company that would provide a host of maintenance and renovation services for aircraft. Services could include interior repair, a paint shop and other similar services.
LAWRENCE, KS
republic-online.com

Another four-lane milestone in Miami County

LOUISBURG – Gov. Laura Kelly was running a little late for her scheduled appearance at Louisburg Ford on Thursday, Aug. 25. As it turns out, she was stuck in construction traffic on Kansas Highway 68 between Paola and Louisburg.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence police investigating after gunshots reported, bullet holes found in van

Lawrence police say they’re investigating after gunshots were reported and bullet holes were found in a vehicle on Tuesday near the Prairie Park neighborhood. Police spokesperson Laura McCabe said officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired at around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East 25th Terrace. She said officers found a silver van with bullet holes in it, as well as shell casings on the ground near the van.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Basehor Police lockdown school, find threat to be non-credible

BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - Basehor-Linwood High School initiated a lock-in procedure for 24 minutes Thursday before Basehor Police determined the potential report of a student with a weapon was non-credible. The police department and district said the safety concern had been resolved by 2:49 p.m. “We wanted to let you...
BASEHOR, KS
WIBW

Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
TOPEKA, KS

