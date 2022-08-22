Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
2022 Chiefs Rookie OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Still undefeated: Another truck slams into the sturdy Independence Avenue Bridge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sing it with us: Do do do...another one bites the dust. The sturdy Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri remains undefeated. The Kansas City Police Department said yet another large truck struck the bridge Friday morning, shearing off the top of its trailer. "The...
KMBC.com
Grandview man says a doorbell camera alerted him to a deadly fire happening next door
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — One person is dead, and another is in serious condition following an early Thursday morning fire in Grandview, Missouri. It happened at the Greenfield Village Townhomes. A man, who gave the name J.R., lives right next door and in the same building. He says his doorbell...
fox4kc.com
Zip Trip Detours: Don’t miss these stops in Wyandotte County
Featured during FOX4’s Zip Trip to Bonner Springs, check out these nearby detours. In Kansas City, Kansas, the Strawberry Hill neighborhood is full of hidden gems like the Strawberry Hill Museum and Cultural Center. “The museum is an 1887 home that was built for Margaret and John Cruise-Scroggs. They...
KMBC.com
Grandview police identify Thursday fire victim as 19-year-old man
Police have identified the individual killed in a suspicious early morning fire in Grandview, Missouri as a 19-year-old. Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Grandview Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a residential fire in the 6000 blk. of 127th Street. Responding crews were made away that there were people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Man seriously injured in Butler County crash on K-254
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old Overland Park man was seriously injured in a Thursday afternoon crash on K-254 in Butler County. The KHP said the crash happened a little before 3 p.m. at K-254 and SW Adams Road, near Towanda. The highway patrol’s crash narrative said a 2007 Chevy Malibu was eastbound on K-254 “at a high rate of speed, weaving between lanes.”
MoDOT: Northland bridge repairs needed after crash
Kansas City's U.S. 169 Highway is reduced to one lane under Barry Road after a vehicle hit and damaged a bridge support.
Johnson County residents tired of semis using rural roads as cut-through
Johnson County residents are getting tired of seeing truckers use 199th Street between Spring Hill and Gardner as a cut-through.
KMBC.com
Two injured in plane crash at small airport just north of Liberty, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A plane has crashed just off the end of the runway at a small airport north of Liberty, Missouri. Two people were on board a single-engine aircraft when it crashed Wednesday at the Roosterville Airport. Authorities say both people on the plane suffered serious injuries...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
Gun found in northland middle school locker, student in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student has been taken into custody after a gun was found in a locker in Kansas City's northland area Friday morning. Officials with the Platte County Sheriff's Office said authorities placed Lakeview Middle School in the Park Hill School District on lockdown "hold" out of caution just before 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports a student may have brought a gun to school.
KMBC.com
Early morning fire in Grandview leaves one person dead and another seriously injured
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — One person is dead, and another is seriously injured after an early morning fire in Grandview, Missouri. Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Grandview Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a residential fire in the 6000 blk. of 127th Street. Responding crews were made away that...
KCTV 5
Lenexa police warn shoppers of ‘distraction theft’
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Lenexa, Kansas, are warning against distraction theft. They said it’s when two or more people work together to steal wallets from people’s bags while they’re shopping. One person usually engages the victim in conversation while the other takes the wallet. According...
Lenexa police warn about spike in new crime
The Lenexa police department is warning about an increase in thieves working in groups to distract shoppers while pickpocketing their wallets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
martincitytelegraph.com
Household hazardous waste, shredded documents, electronics collected this weekend
KCMO residents may bring documents to be shredded on-site and certain electronic items to be recycled to the Urban Christian Academy, 2810 E. 80th St., and household hazardous waste to be properly disposed of to the east parking lot of Ruskin High School, 7000 E. 111th St., all for no charge on the morning of Saturday, August 27.
KMBC.com
KCK police ask for help identifying suspects in robbery in early August
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for help in identifying two people in an aggravated robbery in early August. Investigators said the robbery happened at the Valero gas station at 2101 Metropolitan Ave. at 3:42 a.m. on Aug. 1. Police said the gas station...
LJWORLD
Plans brewing for big, new building at Lawrence Regional Airport to house aircraft maintenance business; plans filed to upgrade airport terminal
Development plans are in the works that could make the Lawrence Regional Airport a national destination for jets and other aircraft that need significant maintenance work. Lawrence businessman Doug Compton has confirmed to me that he has plans to build an 80,000-square-foot aircraft hangar on the grounds of the city-owned airport. The hangar would house a new partnership that he plans to form with a company that would provide a host of maintenance and renovation services for aircraft. Services could include interior repair, a paint shop and other similar services.
republic-online.com
Another four-lane milestone in Miami County
LOUISBURG – Gov. Laura Kelly was running a little late for her scheduled appearance at Louisburg Ford on Thursday, Aug. 25. As it turns out, she was stuck in construction traffic on Kansas Highway 68 between Paola and Louisburg.
LJWORLD
Lawrence police investigating after gunshots reported, bullet holes found in van
Lawrence police say they’re investigating after gunshots were reported and bullet holes were found in a vehicle on Tuesday near the Prairie Park neighborhood. Police spokesperson Laura McCabe said officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired at around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East 25th Terrace. She said officers found a silver van with bullet holes in it, as well as shell casings on the ground near the van.
KCTV 5
Basehor Police lockdown school, find threat to be non-credible
BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - Basehor-Linwood High School initiated a lock-in procedure for 24 minutes Thursday before Basehor Police determined the potential report of a student with a weapon was non-credible. The police department and district said the safety concern had been resolved by 2:49 p.m. “We wanted to let you...
Kansas City-area experts give advice on what to do with inherited items
Whether you inherit items from a family member who’s passed away or from a business that’s closed, the experts at Mockingbird Estate Sales and Auctions say you have options.
WIBW
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
Comments / 0