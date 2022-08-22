ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens to host kids' night with giveaways and live entertainment at M&T Bank Stadium

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3bI7_0hR76sVy00

Baltimore Ravens to host kids' night with giveaways and live entertainment at M&T Bank Stadium 00:41

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens will host the team's first-ever "Kids' Night" at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, according to sports officials.

The Ravens will host a fun-filled preseason finale aimed at engaging its youngest fans on the night the team squares off against the Washington Commanders, team staff said.

Some young fans will even receive a specially-designed Ravens hat, according to sports officials.

There will be a school supply drive, live entertainment by 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks, and player introductions, among other things, team staff said.

Ryan Brown, the 16-year-old daughter of Ravens special teams coach Randy Brown, will sing the national anthem, according to sports officials.

The game kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Gate Giveaway

The first 15,000 children ages 16 and under will receive a specially-designed Ravens hat.

Maryland Book Bank – Book & School Supply Drive

The Maryland Book Bank will host a Book & School Supply Drive prior to the game on RavensWalk. Starting at 4 p.m. and running until kickoff, fans are encouraged to visit the Ravens Book Mobile to donate new or gently-used children's books and supplies for the upcoming school year.

Musical Entertainment

DJ Sophia Rocks, a popular 14-year-old DJ, will perform with DJ Kopec
at 6 p.m. from the Perch Party (located near section 533) in M&T Bank Stadium, and she will perform again during halftime from the field.

Player Introductions

Youth football players will be introduced alongside members of the Ravens' starting defense. Additionally, members of local youth football teams will flank Baltimore's team bench during the national anthem.

National Anthem

Recording artist Ryan Brown, the 16-year-old daughter of Ravens special teams coach Randy Brown, will sing the national anthem.

Halftime Entertainment

In addition to a performance by DJ Sophia Rocks, there will be a halftime football game featuring youth football players and several local mascots, who will join Ravens mascot Poe. Included in this mascot group are Oriole Bird from the Baltimore Orioles, Slapshot from the Washington Capitals, Iggy the Greyhound from Loyola University Maryland, Keyote from the Frederick Keys, YoUDee and Baby Blue from the University of Delaware, Benny the Bear from Morgan State and Bill the Goat from the United States Naval Academy.

In-Game Reporting and Acknowledgements

Throughout the game, junior sideline reporter George Johnston IV from Nickelodeon's NFL Slimetime will interview players on the sideline. Additionally, during a third-quarter break, the 2022 Little League Softball World Series runner-up team from Delmar, Md., will be recognized.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Delmar, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens S Chuck Clark discusses trade rumblings surrounding himself during 2022 offseason

The Baltimore Ravens have an extremely deep safety room that consists of many talented players. Veteran Chuck Clark, free agent signing Marcus Williams and rookie Kyle Hamilton are all expected to work together to patrol the back-end of Baltimore’s defense effectively and efficiently. However, it was uncertain if that was going to be the case earlier in the offseason, particularly when talking about Clark.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Ravens DT Travis Jones to miss beginning of regular season with knee sprain

The Baltimore Ravens could be without defensive tackle Travis Jones when the 2022 season starts in September. Jones sustained a knee injury on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, though head coach John Harbaugh played it down and said it is not a “hyper extension type situation.” The veteran tactician then expressed optimism that their rookie wouldn’t be sidelined for long, hinting that he could be ready at the start of the campaign.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

How to watch Commanders vs. Ravens preseason Week 3

Preseason football is almost over and the 2022 NFL regular season is just around the corner. The Washington Commanders are set to travel north on Interstate-95 for their preseason finale on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens (coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington). Commanders head coach...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Brown
CBS Baltimore

Former Ravens DC Rex Ryan to compete on 'The Amazing Race'

BALTIMORE -- Rex Ryan, a defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens for four seasons and member of the organization for 10 years, is set to compete in the upcoming season of "The Amazing Race," CBS announced.Ryan, who now serves as an analyst for ESPN, will be paired Tim Mann, a 40-year-old probation officer from Tennessee, to compete against 11 other teams in the around-the-world race for $1 million. The duo, appropriately competing as Team T-Rex, are golf buddies."Where our story kind of started was his love for the Buffalo Bills, and the fact that I failed miserably as the head...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Here's the full schedule for the Baltimore Ravens' Countdown to Kickoff

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens start the season on the road this year, playing against the New York Jets on Sept 11. As the team announced Wednesday, country singer Chris Janson, who recorded the hit "Buy Me a Boat," will headline a free party at Power Plant Live! during the Week 1 game.But that's not all. Here's the full schedule of events and festivities for the team's Countdown to Kickoff.Sept. 5-9Week of Winning - Each day fans will be given a unique code on the team's social media platforms, which they can enter for daily prizes, free Dunkin' coffee for a...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Player Admits He Requested Trade After NFL Draft

During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens sat patiently waiting as Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton continued to stumble down the board. Once projected as a potential top-five pick, Hamilton was still available when the Ravens picked at No. 14. Well, they wasted no time making the former Fighting Irish star their first draft pick of the night.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#M T Bank Stadium#Youth Football#American Football#The Washington Commanders#The Maryland Book Bank#The Perch Party
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama WR Slade Bolden waived by Baltimore Ravens

Former Alabama wide receiver and kick returner Slade Bolden was waived by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. The team announced the news via their Twitter page. Bolden spent four seasons in Tuscaloosa, where he played wide receiver and also contributed on special teams. The Louisiana native returned 21 punts for 148 yards during his Alabama career. Along with that, he hauled in 68 receptions for 712 receiving yards and four touchdowns. After his redshirt-junior season concluded, Bolden declared for the 2022 NFL draft.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson named as bounce-back candidate for 2022 season

The Baltimore Ravens had their fair share of bad luck in 2021, which saw the team lose a plethora of talent to injuries as well as enduring a six-game losing streak at the end of the season. One of their biggest losses due to injury was quarterback Lamar Jackson, who went down with a bone bruise in Week 14 and forced him to miss the final four games of the regular season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
67K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy