local21news.com
Man arrested after strangling, assaulting family member, police say
On August 24, Upper Allen Police were informed of an active assault on the 600 block of Gettysburg Rd. in Mechanicsburg, PA. Through an investigation, police discovered 29-year-old Cody Moyer assaulted and strangled a female family member. During the assault, Moyer used force preventing her from escaping the structure. Following...
WGAL
Police make arrest in York shooting
YORK, Pa. — York Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said Domminique Salisbury shot a 30-year-old man on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 10 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, is expected to recover. Police said...
WGAL
Police: Shooting in Steelton that injured one was 'isolated incident'
STEELTON, Pa. — A person was shot Wednesday night in Dauphin County. Steelton officers said they found the victim around 8:21 p.m. when they were called to the 100 block of Adams Street. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police said the shooting...
1 person injured in Dauphin County shooting: police
One person was shot Wednesday evening in Steelton, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 8:21 p.m. on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard. Police said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. No arrests have been announced as of Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
State police: Robbery in Lancaster County involved man asking for gas money
BART TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery in Bart Township, Lancaster County, involving a man asking for gas money. Troopers said the victim told them he was outside his home on Lancaster Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a man driving a white or silver BMW approached.
local21news.com
GoFundMe page started for victims in York County stabbing, updates on victims
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The conditions of the victims involved in the York County stabbing incident have been updated via a GoFundMe page created by a best friend of one of the victims. Alicia Roman-McCutcheon, a close friend of Christine Fousek, created a GoFundMe where all of the...
WGAL
Shippensburg Area School District buildings under shelter-in-place order as police look for man who may be armed
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say schools in the Shippensburg Area School District are under a shelter-in-place order as troopers search for a man who may be armed. Troopers are looking for William Lewis, 32, who was last seen at the Roxbury Treatment Center. Residents are asked to...
Drive-by shooter who injured man had gun, switchblade, drugs at home: police
A man is in custody for a drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight Monday, York police said. Domminque D. Salisbury, 26, is accused of shooting a 30-year-old man around 10:10 a.m. on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue, according to police. Police said the 30-year-old’s wound was non-life-threatening.
local21news.com
Law firm confirmed to be representing two victims of Middletown hazing incident
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Andreozzi + Foote, a law firm which according to their website is "a nationally recognized civil firm known for our successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse and violent crime," was confirmed by CBS 21 News to be representing two victims regarding the Middletown football hazing incident.
WGAL
Missing person in York
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile. Brown hair and brown eyes. Wearing a "Savage" T-shirt. Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury. Jean-Baptiste was last seen in the area of S. Royal Street in York...
Shooting in Harrisburg Sends One to Hospital
HARRISBURG, PA – Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night in Harrisburgh....
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police investigating shooting incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating a report of shots fired in the area of South 21st and Berryhill Streets on Wednesday night. According to police, on Wednesday, August 24 at around 8 p.m., Police responded to the area for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located multiple shell casings in the area.
WGAL
York police investigating shots fired
YORK, Pa. — Police in York are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Tuesday night. The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. along the 500 block of Walnut Street. Kevin Rearden was nearby when the shooting happened. He told News 8 he thinks there were about 30 shots...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tremont dentist facing new charges after more victims come forward
TREMONT, Pa. - A Schuylkill County dentist is facing a slew of new charges after more alleged victims have come forward. Scott Parkinson, who has a dental practice in the unit block of East Laurel Street in Tremont, was charged Tuesday after seven more women accused of him of sexual misconduct, state police said.
Juvenile charged with rape, robbery after Owings Mills assaults
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection with two sexual assaults this week in Owings Mills, Baltimore County Police said. The suspect, whose age has not been disclosed, is charged as an adult with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, kidnapping and armed robbery. Police said the first assault occurred Sunday at 11:45 p.m. and the second happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday.The suspect arrested Tuesday morning by officers who were canvassing the area. An investigation is ongoing.
WGAL
Memorial held for stabbing victims in York County
SHREWSBURY, Pa. — On Wednesday, friends, co-workers and community members gathered for a memorial service in honor of the victims of Monday's stabbing near Stewartstown, York County. People left flowers and signed messages at the Shrewsbury Five Guys, where Christine Fousek was a manager. Fousek and her 5-year-old daughter,...
Airbnb Assault In Central Pennsylvania Has Police Searching For Woman
The police are searching for the woman pictured after an assault at an Airbnb in central Pennsylvania. The East Earl Township police are "attempting to identify the pictured female in reference to an assault," the department announced in a release on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Officers were called to an...
abc27.com
Lebanon man charged with cocaine, firearm offenses
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a man from Lebanon was indicted on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a release, 34-year-old Warionex Martinez-Medina was charged with drug trafficking and firearm offenses. the indictment alleges that on March 24, 2022, Martinez-Medina attempted to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine.
Coroner Called To Crash In Adams County (DEVELOPING)
A coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Adams County on Friday, August 26, 2022, authorities say. The two-vehicle crash happened in the 1100 block of Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township around 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. The road has been closed on Abbottstown Pike/PA...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police looking for Berks Co. homicide suspect
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6. According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.
