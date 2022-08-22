ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man arrested after strangling, assaulting family member, police say

On August 24, Upper Allen Police were informed of an active assault on the 600 block of Gettysburg Rd. in Mechanicsburg, PA. Through an investigation, police discovered 29-year-old Cody Moyer assaulted and strangled a female family member. During the assault, Moyer used force preventing her from escaping the structure. Following...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Police make arrest in York shooting

YORK, Pa. — York Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said Domminique Salisbury shot a 30-year-old man on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 10 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, is expected to recover. Police said...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

1 person injured in Dauphin County shooting: police

One person was shot Wednesday evening in Steelton, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 8:21 p.m. on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard. Police said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. No arrests have been announced as of Thursday.
STEELTON, PA
WGAL

Missing person in York

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile. Brown hair and brown eyes. Wearing a "Savage" T-shirt. Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury. Jean-Baptiste was last seen in the area of S. Royal Street in York...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Police investigating shooting incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating a report of shots fired in the area of South 21st and Berryhill Streets on Wednesday night. According to police, on Wednesday, August 24 at around 8 p.m., Police responded to the area for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located multiple shell casings in the area.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

York police investigating shots fired

YORK, Pa. — Police in York are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Tuesday night. The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. along the 500 block of Walnut Street. Kevin Rearden was nearby when the shooting happened. He told News 8 he thinks there were about 30 shots...
YORK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tremont dentist facing new charges after more victims come forward

TREMONT, Pa. - A Schuylkill County dentist is facing a slew of new charges after more alleged victims have come forward. Scott Parkinson, who has a dental practice in the unit block of East Laurel Street in Tremont, was charged Tuesday after seven more women accused of him of sexual misconduct, state police said.
TREMONT, PA
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile charged with rape, robbery after Owings Mills assaults

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection with two sexual assaults this week in Owings Mills, Baltimore County Police said. The suspect, whose age has not been disclosed, is charged as an adult with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, kidnapping and armed robbery.  Police said the first assault occurred Sunday at 11:45 p.m. and the second happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday.The suspect arrested Tuesday morning by officers who were canvassing the area. An investigation is ongoing.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
WGAL

Memorial held for stabbing victims in York County

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — On Wednesday, friends, co-workers and community members gathered for a memorial service in honor of the victims of Monday's stabbing near Stewartstown, York County. People left flowers and signed messages at the Shrewsbury Five Guys, where Christine Fousek was a manager. Fousek and her 5-year-old daughter,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon man charged with cocaine, firearm offenses

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a man from Lebanon was indicted on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a release, 34-year-old Warionex Martinez-Medina was charged with drug trafficking and firearm offenses. the indictment alleges that on March 24, 2022, Martinez-Medina attempted to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine.
LEBANON, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner Called To Crash In Adams County (DEVELOPING)

A coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Adams County on Friday, August 26, 2022, authorities say. The two-vehicle crash happened in the 1100 block of Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township around 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. The road has been closed on Abbottstown Pike/PA...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police looking for Berks Co. homicide suspect

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6. According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.
MORGANTOWN, PA

